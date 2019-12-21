Witnesses 'Must Testify' At Impeachment Trial, Declares GOP Group. 'Call Your Senators.'

Screen Shot/Republicans for the Rule of Law A new ad by Republicans for the Rule of Law targets four "key witnesses" who should be called testify at the Senate's impeachment trial of Donald Trump.

A new TV ad by a Republican group will urge Americans to contact their senators and demand that witnesses be called in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

“These witnesses must testify,” states a narrator in the new ad. “Call your senators now.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Tuesday that that no new witnesses will be called. He has indicated he wants the process over as quickly as possible.

House leaders are currently holding back on passing the articles of impeachment to the Senate until they can be assured of a full trial — with witnesses.

The new ad was unveiled Saturday by conservative commentator and a leader of the GOP group, Bill Kristol. It will run the next two week in targeted states, though he did not reveal which ones.

"The witnesses must testify. Call your senators now." This ad from Republicans for the Rule of Law will run over the next two weeks in targeted states. pic.twitter.com/mN7xkrbgGa — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 21, 2019