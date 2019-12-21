Witnesses 'Must Testify' At Impeachment Trial, Declares GOP Group. 'Call Your Senators.'

A new TV ad by a Republican group will urge Americans to contact their senators and demand that witnesses be called in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
The spot by Republicans for the Rule of Law, a group critical of Trump, focuses on four key witnesses: John Bolton, former national adviser, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. All appear to have been deeply involved behind the scenes before Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden while the president was withholding military aid from the nation. Mulvaney, Giuliani and Pompeo ignored subpoenas to testify in the House investigation into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine that led to his impeachment. The House did not subpoena Bolton after his attorney vowed to fight it in court.
“These witnesses must testify,” states a narrator in the new ad. “Call your senators now.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Tuesday that that no new witnesses will be called. He has indicated he wants the process over as quickly as possible.
House leaders are currently holding back on passing the articles of impeachment to the Senate until they can be assured of a full trial — with witnesses.
The new ad was unveiled Saturday by conservative commentator and a leader of the GOP group, Bill Kristol. It will run the next two week in targeted states, though he did not reveal which ones.