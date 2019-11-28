Conservative organization Republicans for the Rule of Law has called out President Donald Trump with yet another critical ad.

In its new 32-second clip released online Wednesday, the group questions the White House’s refusal to allow key witnesses in the Ukraine scandal to testify before Congress in the impeachment inquiry against Trump.

“These witnesses must testify,” the voiceover says of Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

“What is Trump afraid of?” he adds.

“If the president did nothing wrong, what does he have to hide? If they tell the truth, what is he afraid of?” reads the video’s caption on YouTube.

The group last week launched a campaign it hoped will educate GOP voters on the facts of the Ukraine scandal that prompted the House impeachment inquiry.