A conservative group hopes its new ad campaign will educate Republican voters on the actual facts of the Ukraine scandal that prompted the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Republicans for the Rule of Law released its first ad, featuring footage of EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland implicating Trump during his congressional testimony, online Wednesday. The spot will air on Fox News’ flagship morning show “Fox & Friends,” which Trump often tunes into, on Friday.

“In the hearings this week, the American people have heard damning testimony from credible, patriotic witnesses that the president of the United States abused his power,” Republicans for the Rule of Law executive director Sarah Longwell said via a statement.

“Rather than fulfilling his oath to defend the Constitution, he tried to use the power of the government to strong-arm a friendly government into interfering on his behalf in the 2020 election,” Longwell added. “If the Republican Party claims to stand for national security, law and order, the rule of law, and accountable government, they can’t let this abuse stand.”

The group’s other recent ads have urged GOP lawmakers to stand up to and speak out against Trump and accused the president and Vice President Mike Pence of corruption.