Republicans' 'Forbidden Phrase' Exposed In 'Daily Show' Supercut

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” on Wednesday mocked Republicans who just can’t bring themselves to acknowledge President Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election.

The Comedy Central program cut together clips in which Republican lawmakers ― such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) ― were unwilling to describe Joe Biden as the president-elect.

Instead, they referred to the incoming POTUS as vice president or former vice president ― presumably not to incur the wrath of Trump, who continues to falsely claim victory in the vote despite losing slews of legal challenges contesting the result.

Check out the video here:

And Noah’s monologue from Wednesday here: