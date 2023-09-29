What's Hot

Republican Funding Bill Flops In House As Shutdown Nears

Its failure sends the House GOP back to the drawing board as the Senate continues to try to pass a bill to fund the government.
WASHINGTON — Republicans in the House of Representatives voted against their own funding bill on Friday, essentially failing to even try to fund the government with a shutdown looming on Sunday.

Twenty-one Republicans joined Democrats to sink the bill on a 198-232 vote.

Even if it had passed, the Republican bill would have had no chance of passing the Senate, which is working on its own bill to keep the government open past Saturday. But the House bill’s failure showed striking disunity among House Republicans and the difficulty Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will face remaining as leader of his party.

