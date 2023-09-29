WASHINGTON — Republicans in the House of Representatives voted against their own funding bill on Friday, essentially failing to even try to fund the government with a shutdown looming on Sunday.

Even if it had passed, the Republican bill would have had no chance of passing the Senate, which is working on its own bill to keep the government open past Saturday. But the House bill’s failure showed striking disunity among House Republicans and the difficulty Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will face remaining as leader of his party.