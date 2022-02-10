Many Republicans Think NFL Does 'Too Much' For Black Players: Super Bowl Poll

Republicans’ responses likely stemmed in part from resentment over national anthem protests, the Times noted. As more players followed Colin Kaepernick’s lead and took a knee to protest racism and police brutality, then-President Donald Trump disparaged them, saying in 2017 that team owners should say “get that son of a bitch off the field right now” about any player who kneels.

The NFL launched a $250 million social justice program in 2020 to combat systemic racism following a video declaration by commissioner Roger Goodell that “Black lives matter.”

Goodell, however, conceded this week that the league has fallen short in its goals. In reference to Flores’ legal action, he said, “We won’t tolerate racism.”