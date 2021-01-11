The 147 Republicans Who Still Voted To Overturn The Election After The Capitol Siege

It sounds like a scene from a dystopian movie, but it was a real day in Washington, D.C.

On Wednesday, throngs of President Donald Trump’s supporters violently stormed the Capitol, incited by the president himself, with plans to kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Vice President Mike Pence and others to stop them from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win. They smashed and stole federal property. They attacked police and journalists. They sent hundreds of lawmakers into hiding. Five people died. And the death toll could have been so, so much worse.

And yet, hours later, dozens of the same lawmakers who hid during the attempted coup returned to the House and Senate floors and voted just as Trump wanted them to: to overturn the election results in his favor, based on lies about widespread voter fraud.

There will be countless investigations into what happened that day and why it was so easy for white supremacist insurrectionists to break into the Capitol and potentially carry out a massacre. Why it took so long for federal law enforcement to respond. Who these domestic terrorists are and how their plan came together.

But one of the most egregious attacks on democracy happened in plain sight and requires no investigation: It was when these 147 Republican lawmakers cast their votes.

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) introduced a resolution on Monday to expel those who had tried to overturn the election on the grounds that they violated the 14th Amendment.

Here are the names of every Republican senator and member of Congress who voted to sustain objections to certifying the electoral results in two states where Trump lost, Arizona and Pennsylvania, despite no evidence of fraud. The full House tallies for each vote are here and here; the Senate votes are here and here.

In the Senate:

Ted Cruz (R-Texas)

Josh Hawley (R-Mo.)

Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.)

John Kennedy (R-La.)

Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.)

Roger Marshall (R-Kan.)

Rick Scott (R-Fla.)

Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.)

In the House:

Robert Aderholt (R-Ala.)

Rick Allen (R-Ga.)

Jodey Arrington (R-Texas)

Brian Babin (R-Texas)

Jim Baird (R-Ind.)

Jim Banks (R-Ind.)

Cliff Bentz (R-Ore.)

Jack Bergman (R-Mich.)

Stephanie Bice (R-Okla.)

Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.)

Dan Bishop (R-N.C.)

Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.)

Mike Bost (R-Ill.)

Mo Brooks (R-Ala.)

Ted Budd (R-N.C.)

Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.)

Michael Burgess (R-Texas)

Ken Calvert (R-Calif.)

Kat Cammack (R-Fla.)

Jerry Carl (R-Ala.)

Buddy Carter (R-Ga.)

John Carter (R-Texas)

Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.)

Steve Chabot (R-Ohio)

Ben Cline (R-Va.)

Michael Cloud (R-Texas)

Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.)

Tom Cole (R-Okla.)

Rick Crawford (R-Ark.)

Warren Davidson (R-Ohio)

Scott DesJarlais (R-Tenn.)

Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.)

Byron Donalds (R-Fla.)

Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.)

Neal Dunn (R-Fla.)

Ron Estes (R-Kan.)

Pat Fallon (R-Texas)

Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.)

Scott Fitzgerald (R-Wis.)

Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.)

Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.)

Scott Franklin (R-Fla.)

Russ Fulcher (R-Idaho)

Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.)

Mike Garcia (R-Calif.)

Bob Gibbs (R-Ohio)

Carlos Gimenez (R-Fla.)

Louie Gohmert (R-Texas)

Bob Good (R-Va.)

Lance Gooden (R-Texas)

Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.)

Garret Graves (R-La.)

Sam Graves (R-Mo.)

Mark Green (R-Tenn.)

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)

Morgan Griffith (R-Va.)

Michael Guest (R-Miss.)

Jim Hagedorn (R-Minn.)

Andy Harris (R-Md.)

Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.)

Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.)

Kevin Hern (R-Okla.)

Yvette Herrell (R-N.M.)

Jody Hice (R-Ga.)

Clay Higgins (R-La.)

Richard Hudson (R-N.C.)

Darrell Issa (R-Calif.)

Ronny Jackson (R-Texas)

Chris Jacobs (R-N.Y.)

Bill Johnson (R-Ohio)

Mike Johnson (R-La.)

Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)

John Joyce (R-Pa.)

Fred Keller (R-Pa.)

Mike Kelly (R-Pa.)

Trent Kelly (R-Miss.)

David Kustoff (R-Tenn.)

Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.)

Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.)

Jake LaTurner (R-Kan.)

Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.)

Billy Long (R-Mo.)

Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.)

Frank Lucas (R-Okla.)

Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-Mo.)

Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.)

Tracey Mann (R-Kan.)

Brian Mast (R-Fla.)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)

Lisa McClain (R-Mich.)

Daniel Meuser (R-Pa.)

Carol Miller (R-W.Va.)

Mary Miller (R-Ill.)

Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.)

Barry Moore (R-Ala.)

Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.)

Greg Murphy (R-N.C.)

Troy Nehls (R-Texas)

Ralph Norman (R-S.C.)

Devin Nunes (R-Calif.)

Jay Obernolte (R-Calif.)

Burgess Owens (R-Utah)

Steven Palazzo (R-Miss.)

Gary Palmer (R-Ala.)

Greg Pence (R-Ind.)

Scott Perry (R-Pa.)

August Pfluger (R-Texas)

Bill Posey (R-Fla.)

Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.)

Tom Rice (R-S.C.)

Harold Rogers (R-Ky.)

Mike Rogers (R-Ala.)

John Rose (R-Tenn.)

Matthew Rosendale (R-Mont.)

David Rouzer (R-N.C.)

John Rutherford (R-Fla.)

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.)

David Schweikert (R-Ariz.)

Pete Sessions (R-Texas)

Adrian Smith (R-Neb.)

Jason Smith (R-Mo.)

Lloyd Smucker (R-Pa.)

Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.)

Gregory Steube (R-Fla.)

Chris Stewart (R-Utah)

Thomas Tiffany (R-Wis.)

Glenn Thompson (R-Pa.)

William Timmons (R-S.C.)

Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.)

Beth Van Duyne (R-Texas)

Tim Walberg (R-Mich.)

Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.)

Randy Weber (R-Texas)

Daniel Webster (R-Fla.)

Roger Williams (R-Texas)

Joe Wilson (R-S.C.)

Robert Wittman (R-Va.)

Ron Wright (R-Texas)

Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.)