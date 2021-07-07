They Rejected Democracy. They Lied. And They Spent July Fourth Calling Themselves Patriots.

Tuesday marked six months since two of the most horrific attacks on American democracy happened in plain sight.

The first was when a mob incited by the president of the United States stormed the U.S. Capitol with plans to kill the speaker of the House, the vice president, and other elected officials to stop them from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral win. They smashed and stole federal property. They sent hundreds of lawmakers into hiding. They injured more than 400 police officers. Three officers later died, and the death toll could have been so much worse.

The second occurred just hours later, when 147 Republican lawmakers came out of their hiding places and voted to overturn the presidential election ― based on the same lie about widespread voter fraud that fueled the Capitol attack in the first place.

Those 147 Republicans are hoping you’ll forget that they lied to the American public and threatened the peaceful transfer of power that day. HuffPost reviewed all of their social media accounts and found that, over the July Fourth holiday weekend, virtually all of them boasted about their love for the U.S., casting themselves as patriots as if the Jan. 6 insurrection ― and their role in it ― never happened.

For the sake of posterity, if nothing else, here are the names of all 147 of those Senate and House Republicans alongside their Independence Day messages celebrating American democracy and freedom. Amid the countless images of flags and fireworks and references to the Constitution, not a one mentioned that they voted to reject a democratically elected president and spread a deadly lie to justify doing so.

In the Senate:

1. Ted Cruz (Texas) ― “I’m proud to be an American.”

1. Ted Cruz (Texas) ― "I'm proud to be an American."



That’s why I will continue to fight each and every day to protect our God-given liberties.#HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/r29dpiQVpJ — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) July 4, 2021

2. Josh Hawley (Mo.) ― “This is the greatest nation in the history of the world.”

3. Cindy Hyde-Smith (Miss.) ― “I am proud to be an American.”

4. John Kennedy (La.) ― “Happy Independence Day to the greatest country in the history of mankind!”

5. Cynthia Lummis (Wyo.) ― “Remember those who sacrificed for our great nation.”

5. Cynthia Lummis (Wyo.) ― "Remember those who sacrificed for our great nation."



As we celebrate our freedom today, remember those who sacrificed for our great nation. Happy Independence Day! pic.twitter.com/Gxq5V2gdB1 — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) July 4, 2021

6. Roger Marshall (Kan.) ― “God bless America.”

7. Rick Scott (Fla.) ― “Let us come together to reignite our American pride.”

8. Tommy Tuberville (Ala.) ― “Let’s give thanks for the opportunity to live in the freest and greatest country in the history of the world.”

In the House:

9. Robert Aderholt (Ala.) ― “God bless the United States of America.”

10. Rick Allen (Ga.) ― “May we remember how blessed we are to live in a land of freedom and opportunity, and promise to always fight for these founding principles.”

This Independence Day, may we remember how blessed we are to live in a land of freedom and opportunity, and promise to always fight for these founding principles. From my family to yours, Happy 4th of July! pic.twitter.com/1VjaFSwDvg — Rick W. Allen (@RepRickAllen) July 4, 2021

11. Jodey Arrington (Texas) ― “I thank God for the many blessings of being an American & celebrate our ideals of self-determination, equality, & freedom.”

12. Brian Babin (Texas) ― “Let’s all take a moment to thank God for our many blessings because America is certainly one of them.”

13. Jim Baird (Ind.) ― “God Bless America!”

14. Jim Banks (Ind.) ― “May God Bless America!”

15. Cliff Bentz (Ore.) ― “Together, we take pride in our republic, our flag, our Constitution, and our Declaration of Independence.”

16. Jack Bergman (Mich.) ― ”The fight for freedom and independence never ceases, because the desire for power and control by bad actors ... will never cease.”

17. Stephanie Bice (Okla.) ― “What a privilege it is to be an American.”

18. Andy Biggs (Ariz.) ― “I ... appreciate all the rights and liberties that are protected by the U.S. Constitution.”

19. Dan Bishop (N.C.) ― “We are so blessed to live in this country.”

20. Lauren Boebert (Colo.) ― “America is great because America is free.”

21. Mike Bost (Ill.) ― “Hope everyone is having a happy and safe Independence Day!”

22. Mo Brooks (Ala.) ― “On this 4th of July, we celebrate all that has led to America’s status as the greatest nation in world history.”

23. Ted Budd (N.C.) ― “Happy #IndependenceDay to the greatest country on Earth!”

24. Tim Burchett (Tenn.) ― “Happy Independence Day!”

25. Michael Burgess (Texas) ― “This day represents everything that makes America unique and wonderful.”

26. Ken Calvert (Calif.) ― “I hope you and your family have a happy 4th of July celebrating America and the principles we hold so dear.”

27. Kat Cammack (Fla.) ― “Here in the U.S., we’re blessed to be afforded freedoms and liberties envied the world over.”

28. Jerry Carl (Ala.) ― “I’m sure proud to be an American! How about you?”

29. Buddy Carter (Ga.) ― “Let’s be grateful for our many blessings and remember all those who sacrificed to secure our freedom.”

30. John Carter (Texas) ― “Happy Independence Day #TX31!”

31. Madison Cawthorn (N.C.) ― "Let Freedom Ring."

Let Freedom Ring pic.twitter.com/pFbEFUdxaS — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) July 4, 2021

32. Steve Chabot (Ohio) ― “Americans have celebrated our independence with parades and picnics, concerts and cookouts, festivals and fireworks. This year, those celebrations seem especially important and poignant.”

33. Ben Cline (Va.) ― “The inalienable rights spelled out in the Declaration embody the belief that power flows from the people and not the government.”

34. Michael Cloud (Texas) ― “As we celebrate our great nation’s 245th anniversary, we can be thankful for our inalienable rights, not instituted by government, but given to us by God.”

35. Andrew Clyde (Ga.) ― “Today we celebrate our great nation and our freedom.”

36. Tom Cole (Okla.) ― “I invite you to join me in celebrating the blessings of living in America and distinct freedoms we are privileged to enjoy.”

37. Rick Crawford (Ark.) ― No July Fourth comments on social media.

38. Warren Davidson (Ohio) ― “On this July 4th, don’t be ashamed to love this country.”

39. Scott DesJarlais (Tenn.) ― “Let us never forget freedom isn’t free!”

40. Mario Diaz-Balart (Fla.) ― “Happy 245th birthday to the greatest nation on earth!”

41. Byron Donalds (Fla.) ― “Today I am grateful for all those who served to protect the Red, White, & Blue.”

42. Jeff Duncan (S.C.) ― “GOD BLESS the USA!!!”

43. Neal Dunn (Fla.) ― “It’s important to remember that this holiday is so much more than BBQs and fireworks – it’s about the birth of the greatest country in the world and the freedoms we’re guaranteed.”

44. Ron Estes (Kan.) ― “For 245 years, America has inspired the world through hope and liberty.”

45. Pat Fallon (Texas) ― “We live in the GREATEST nation the world has ever known.”

46. Michelle Fischbach (Minn.) ― “It is no secret that we live in the greatest country on earth and it is our duty to preserve that greatness.”

47. Scott Fitzgerald (Wis.) ― “Happy Independence Day! Home of the free, thanks to the brave.”

48. Chuck Fleischmann (Tenn.) ― “Let’s recommit ourselves to those great values of freedom and liberty that our Founding Fathers gave to us. God bless America!”

49. Virginia Foxx (N.C.) ― “We are truly blessed to wake up every day in the GREATEST country in the world. Celebrate our freedoms.”

50. Scott Franklin (Fla.) ― “Today we commemorate America’s independence and celebrate the ideals and principles that make us who we are.”

51. Russ Fulcher (Idaho) ― “This #IndependenceDay, let us reflect on the freedoms that make our country unique and the brave men and women who made that possible.”

52. Matt Gaetz (Fla.) ― “Happy Independence Day to the greatest country that has ever existed in all of human history.”

53. Mike Garcia (Calif.) ― “We must continue to fight to protect our great nation and the freedoms granted in the Constitution.”

54. Bob Gibbs (Ohio) ― “As we celebrate the founding of the greatest nation in the history of mankind, I hope everyone has a happy and safe Independence Day weekend!”

55. Carlos Gimenez (Fla.) ― “On this Independence Day, let’s reflect on the freedoms and liberties our brave men and women in service have sacrificed so much to defend.”

56. Louie Gohmert (Texas) ― “Happy Independence Day!”

57. Bob Good (Va.) ― “We thank those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect these very characteristics upon which our nation was founded.”

58. Lance Gooden (Texas) ― “Democrat politicians, Hollywood celebrities, and Communist China have one thing in common: They all disparaged the United States of America on the Fourth of July.”

59. Paul Gosar (Ariz.) ― “After the year we’ve had, freedom means more to all of us than ever before. We must cherish it and honor it.”

60. Garret Graves (La.) ― “Stay safe and God bless.”

61. Sam Graves (Mo.) ― “Today, as one nation under God, we celebrate all that unites us.”

62. Mark Green (Tenn.) ― “245 years ago, the United States of America was born. A nation that has spread freedom and democracy across the globe.”

63. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) ― “America is the greatest country on earth and American Patriots like you must never stop fighting for it!”

🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸

America is the greatest country on earth and American Patriots like you must never stop fighting for it!



Happy Independence Day, America!



God Bless!

🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Ux2lc849vd — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 4, 2021

64. Morgan Griffith (Va.) ― “On July 4, 1776, the Second Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence. Generations since have celebrated today as America’s birthday and honored the words of the Declaration.”

65. Michael Guest (Miss.) ― “May God bless the United States of America!”

66. Jim Hagedorn (Minn.) ― “Today, we celebrate the founding of the greatest nation in the history of the world. We reaffirm our commitment to defend our founding principles of freedom and God-given liberty.”

67. Andy Harris (Md.) ― “The greatest country in the world!”

68. Diana Harshbarger (Tenn.) ― “Every Fourth of July I remind myself that the United States is the greatest country in the world.”

69. Vicky Hartzler (Mo.) ― “Time and time again, our nation’s unalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness continue to bless Americans thanks to the courageous efforts of our service members.”

70. Kevin Hern (Okla.) ― “Today we celebrate 245 years of the United States of America being the greatest nation in the world.”

71. Yvette Herrell (N.M.) ― “May God continue to bless the United States of America.”

72. Jody Hice (Ga.) ― “Have a safe holiday weekend as we celebrate our freedoms and remember that our Founding Fathers sacrificed so much for us.”

73. Clay Higgins (La.) ― “May God continue to bless our great nation.”

74. Richard Hudson (N.C.) ― “Since our nation’s founding, life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness have defined the American dream. Recently, those ideals and our country have come under attack.”

75. Darrell Issa (Calif.) ― “Happy Independence Day, America! Home of the free because of the brave.”

76. Ronny Jackson (Texas) ― “We are blessed to live in the GREATEST country in the world!”

77. Chris Jacobs (N.Y.) ― “Today we celebrate the creation of our great nation, our freedom, and the men and women who have answered the call of duty to protect our country.”

78. Bill Johnson (Ohio) ― “Thankful to live in the greatest nation in the world, and proud to call myself an American.”

79. Mike Johnson (La.) ― “Happy Fourth of July!”

80. Jim Jordan (Ohio) ― ”Democrats made the Fourth of July controversial. Republicans just love America.”

81. John Joyce (Pa.) ― “On this Independence Day, we celebrate our freedom and the brave men and women who have fought to defend it.”

82. Fred Keller (Pa.) ― “On this July 4th, the American people celebrate the 245th anniversary of our nation’s founding, a celebration of the shared values that unite us as a country.”

83. Mike Kelly (Pa.) ― “Happy Independence Day! The United States is the greatest democratic experiment in human history and has been a trailblazer for freedom across the globe.”

84. Trent Kelly (Miss.) ― No July 4 comments on social media.

85. David Kustoff (Tenn.) ― “Happy Fourth of July! I hope you have a safe and happy Independence Day.”

86. Doug LaMalfa (Calif.) ― “As we celebrate our 245th Independence Day I hope you will remember the words of our Founders.”

87. Doug Lamborn (Colo.) ― “245 years ago, our founders declared independence & created a nation on the principles of liberty, faith & freedom. While leftists try to tear America down, we must remain committed to these principles.”

87. Doug Lamborn (Colo.) ― "245 years ago, our founders declared independence & created a nation on the principles of liberty, faith & freedom. While leftists try to tear America down, we must remain committed to these principles."

88. Jake LaTurner (Kan.) ― “Thank you to everyone who has sacrificed to keep the principles of American freedom alive.”

89. Debbie Lesko (Ariz.) ― “I hope everyone had a wonderful July 4th weekend celebrating the birth of the greatest, freest nation in the world.”

90. Billy Long (Mo.) ― “Happy Independence Day!”

91. Barry Loudermilk (Ga.) ― “Have a wonderful Independence Day!”

92. Frank Lucas (Okla.) ― “Happy Independence Day, America!”

93. Blaine Luetkemeyer (Mo.) ― “Wishing everyone in Missouri’s Third District a happy and safe Fourth of July full of freedom & fireworks!”



94. Nicole Malliotakis (N.Y.) ― “After a long year of government restrictions, let’s celebrate our freedom and reflect on how important it is to preserve this nation & its liberties for future generations.”

95. Tracey Mann (Kan.) ― “Happy 4th of July! 🇺🇸I did not come to Congress to be a caretaker to the slow demise of our nation.”

96. Brian Mast (Fla.) ― “For 245 years, Americans have fought every day for the freedoms that allow every man, woman, and child to reach any height they can dream of. It began with our Founding Fathers, and it continues with us.”

97. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) ― “We can never take our freedom for granted. We have to treasure it—and defend it—each and every day.”

Happy birthday America! 🇺🇸



After the year we've all had, this Independence Day should hold special meaning. Despite the ill-fated efforts of the elites—we are FREE. We can never take our freedom for granted. We have to treasure it—and defend it—each and every day. pic.twitter.com/xl4uaIjgKN — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 4, 2021

98. Lisa McClain (Mich.) ― “It is the greatest honor of my life to represent #MI10 in our nation’s Capitol, where I defend freedom and liberty.”

99. Daniel Meuser (Pa.) ― No July 4 comments on social media.

100. Carol Miller (W.Va.) ― “Since 1776, the United States of America has been a beacon of hope, freedom, and liberty for all. Today, we celebrate those sacred rights and freedoms.”

101. Mary Miller (Ill.) ― “Independence Day reminds us of the reasons we defend our statues, our monuments, our liberty, and our history. We are blessed to live in a land that is free because of the brave.”

102. Alex Mooney (W.Va.) ― “We are blessed each day to live in the greatest country in the world.”

103. Barry Moore (Ala.) ― “Today we celebrate 245 years of the greatest nation in the world. May we never take our freedom for granted—or the price it takes to defend it.”

104. Markwayne Mullin (Okla.) ― “We live in the greatest country in the history of the world.”

105. Greg Murphy (N.C.) ― “Please remember everyone who has fought and laid down their lives for the ideals that make America so amazing. We fight for that freedom every day.”

106. Troy Nehls (Texas) ― “We are blessed to live in the greatest and most prosperous country on earth. I will continue to work in Congress to keep it that way.”

107. Ralph Norman (S.C.) ― “May God continue to lift up our great country!”

108. Devin Nunes (Calif.) ― No July 4 comments on social media.

109. Jay Obernolte (Calif.) ― “Wishing everyone across our great nation a safe and happy Independence Day! #ProudToBeAnAmerican”

110. Burgess Owens (Utah) ― “We’re so lucky to live in the greatest country in the world.”

111. Steven Palazzo (Miss.) ― “I am proud to call this country home, a land of determination and resiliency that has led to equal opportunity for all ... and a government that is governed by and for the American people.”

112. Gary Palmer (Ala.) ― “I’m so grateful every day for the blessing of being an American.”

113. Greg Pence (Ind.) ― “As a Marine, and now a member of Congress it is truly an honor to defend and preserve the greatest, most free nation on earth.”

114. Scott Perry (Pa.) ― “Happy Independence Day, and God Bless America.”

115. August Pfluger (Texas) ― “Now more than ever, it is important for us to remember that the United States is the greatest country the world has ever known.”

116. Bill Posey (Fla.) ― No July 4 comments on social media.

117. Guy Reschenthaler (Pa.) ― “We should always be proud of our great country and values.”

118. Tom Rice (S.C.) ― “I’m proud every day to be an American.”

119. Harold Rogers (Ky.) ― “I am proud to be an American!”

120. Mike Rogers (Ala.) ― “I thank God every day that we live in the land of the free.”

121. John Rose (Tenn.) ― “May you gather with family and friends to celebrate our great nation and sacred freedoms.”

122. Matthew Rosendale (Mont.) ― “Happy Independence Day to the greatest nation on earth! I’m proud to be an American.”

123. David Rouzer (N.C.) ― “Let us honor and give thanks to the countless Americans who have sacrificed so much to protect our independence.”

124. John Rutherford (Fla.) ― “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty & the pursuit of Happiness.”

125. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (La.) ― “I’m proud to stand up for the American flag. I’m proud to say America is the greatest nation in the history of the world.”

I’m proud to celebrate the 4th of July.



I’m proud to stand up for the American flag.



I’m proud to say America is the greatest nation in the history of the world.



RT if you are too. pic.twitter.com/UsWfBMq7Bs — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 4, 2021

126. David Schweikert (Ariz.) ― “Grateful to live in the best country in the world, celebrating our freedom and independence today.”

127. Pete Sessions (Texas) ― “The United States of America is a gift from God.”

128. Adrian Smith (Neb.) ― “God bless the United States of America!”

129. Jason Smith (Mo.) ― “245 years later, we recognize the sacrifices our Founders made and celebrate the contributions of our country to the world.”

130. Lloyd Smucker (Pa.) ― “As your Congressman and proud American, Happy Independence Day and may God bless the greatest nation in the history of mankind.”

131. House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) ― “Wishing everyone a happy and safe 4th of July! May we never forget those who have sacrificed for our freedoms.”

132. Gregory Steube (Fla.) ― “Happy Independence Day! God bless the land of the free and home of the brave.”

133. Chris Stewart (Utah) ― “Today, we remember why we are Americans: An undying commitment to Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

134. Thomas Tiffany (Wis.) ― “Have a great Fourth of July weekend and enjoy the festivities!”

135. Glenn Thompson (Pa.) ― “It is the solemn duty of those of us who work in government to lead and represent the people so they can continue to live in freedom.”

136. William Timmons (S.C.) ― “We are the land of the free because of the brave. We owe a debt of gratitude to all of the brave men and women who fought for our freedom.”

137. Jeff Van Drew (N.J.) ― No July 4 comments on social media.

138. Beth Van Duyne (Texas) ― “We are all blessed to live in the greatest nation in the world.”

139. Tim Walberg (Mich.) ― “Today we celebrate our great country and those principles that make it exceptional.”

140. Jackie Walorski (Ind.) ― “God Bless America!”

141. Randy Weber (Texas) ― “Wishing everyone a happy Fourth of July. Let us celebrate as our Founding Fathers intended.”

142. Daniel Webster (Fla.) ― “As we celebrate our independence, may we never take our liberty for granted and may God continue to bless America.”

142. Daniel Webster (Fla.) ― "As we celebrate our independence, may we never take our liberty for granted and may God continue to bless America."

143. Roger Williams (Texas) ― “Today is a day to celebrate our great country, independence, and freedoms that we enjoy everyday.”

144. Joe Wilson (S.C.) ― “May we never take our freedoms for granted.”

145. Robert Wittman (Va.) ― “On this 4th of July, and everyday, I am reminded of the incredible opportunity, freedom, and liberty that our American flag represents.”

146. Ron Wright (Texas) ― Died in February.

147. Lee Zeldin (N.Y.) ― “I will never apologize for proudly loving our country, singing and standing for our anthem, pledging allegiance to our flag and our republic, and wearing our nation’s uniform.”