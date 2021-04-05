For Republicans, Pipes Are Infrastructure Only If They Carry Oil

“You look at this bill, the $2 trillion in the bill that, only about 5 to 7% of it is actual roads and bridges and ports and things that you and I would say is real infrastructure and that we tried to get passed under the last administration with President Trump,” Russell Vought, the former director of the Office of Management and Budget under Trump, said on Fox News Radio last week.

The Washington Post fact-checked Vought’s claim and found it to be mostly false, giving it three our of four Pinocchios. “Rail is transportation. Water pipes are infrastructure. Two plus two equals four,” the publication wrote.

The American Jobs Plan, which Biden unveiled during a speech in Pittsburgh last week, includes $621 billion for rebuilding crumbling roads, highways, bridges and waterways, as well as massive federal investment in clean energy in order to rein in planet-altering greenhouse gas emissions.

GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) has called the proposal a “Trojan Horse.” And in an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) called on Biden to slash the price tag from $2.25 trillion to $615 billion. Blunt claimed that only 30% of investments are earmarked for infrastructure “even if you stretch the definition.”