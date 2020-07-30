Republicans In Congress Reject Trump's Suggestion To Delay Election Day

Rubio said he wished Trump hadn’t suggested a delay but said the election date would not be changing.

“He can suggest whatever he wants. The law is what it is. We’re going to have an election that’s legitimate, it’s going to be credible, it’s going to be the same as we’ve always done it,” Rubio said, according to Politico.

“I wish he hadn’t said that. But it’s not going to change,” Rubio continued. “We’re going to have an election in November. And people should have confidence in it.”

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.)

Thune said Trump’s suggestion wouldn’t be taken seriously.

“I think that’s probably a statement that gets some press attention, but I doubt it gets any serious traction,” Thune told CNN. “I think we’ve had elections every November since about 1788, and I expect that will be the case again this year.”

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.)

Kinzinger responded directly to Trump’s Thursday morning tweet with a simple message.

“Reminder: Election dates are set by Congress. And I will oppose any attempts to delay the [2020 election].”