Republicans Try To Rewrite History During Capitol Attack Hearing

“Liz Cheney is a bitter, horrible human being,” Trump said in a statement after Cheney’s ouster. “I watched her yesterday and realized how bad she is for the Republican Party. She has no personality or anything good having to do with politics or our Country.”

As part of the Republican effort to downplay the insurrection on Wednesday, Reps. Gosar and Hice both brought up the death of U.S. Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick, who was first reported to have died after being hit with a fire extinguisher from the Trump mob, but was later revealed to have died after suffering two strokes. While a medical examiner said Sicknick died from natural causes, the GOP lawmakers neglected to mention that two men were also arrested after spraying Sicknick with chemical spray.

What’s more, at least 140 officers were injured in the day’s attack. Two other officers who responded to the Capitol insurrection later died by suicide.

One of the officers badly injured in the day’s attack was Michael Fanone, a 19-year veteran of the D.C. Metropolitan police force. Fanone was dragged down stairs, beaten with pipes and shocked with stun guns multiple times by the Trump mob. On Wednesday, he attempted to contact House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to share his experience of the attack. Instead, he was hung up on by McCarthy’s office, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) tweeted.

While GOP lawmakers may hope to convince the public there wasn’t violence on Jan. 6, law enforcement radio dispatch from that day tells a different, more horrifying story.