Video Shows Child Being Rescued From Frozen Illinois Pond

Police and firefighters in Illinois rescued an 11-year-old boy after he fell through the ice of a retention pond.

According to the Naperville Police Department, someone called 911 on Sunday and reported spotting a child in the middle of a frozen pond near an apartment complex. The police department and the Naperville Fire Department responded to the call.

Video of the rescue, released by the fire department on Monday, shows the boy in the center of the iced-over pond. It’s unclear why he was there in the first place.

“We didn’t know how long he was in the water and ... I kept visual contact with him,” supervising firefighter Jay Switak told NCTV17.

The boy was able to touch the bottom of the pond, but his feet were stuck in the mud and he couldn’t move, the Chicago Tribune reported.

“Stay there,” a firefighter can be heard yelling as someone throws a rescue ring to the boy to help him stay afloat.

A rescuer then dives into the water as others pull the boy toward the shore, swims behind him, and eventually hoists the child onto the snowy shore.

Authorities said the boy was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, but he’s expected to be fine.

