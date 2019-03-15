Happy-Go-Lucky Rescue Dog Has The Best Time Failing An Agility Course

Kratu, a rescue dog from Romania, is doing a very good job at living his very best life.

The silly pup recently ran the agility course at Crufts, an annual dog show held by the Kennel Club in Birmingham, England, and did an excellent job at not caring about the course whatsoever and gleefully ignoring most of his handler’s commands.

Kratu did, however, excel at having a really great time by sitting in tunnels and happily greeting random people who came to watch him (above).

This, however, is not the dog’s first brush with fame for purely being Kratu.

The Carpathian-Mioritic mix also adorably botched another course at Crufts last year in a very funny video you may have seen floating around on social media.

Tessa Eagle Swan, Kratu’s handler, says she rescued him when he was a few weeks old from a “very dangerous situation.” She told Crufts in 2018 that he’s “a natural clown” and “quite naughty too.”

“He really loves to please me but mostly himself!” she said of her dog in a very telling quote.

Though Kratu seems like a complete goof, he’s also an ambassador dog for International Aid for the Protection & Welfare of Animals, a U.K. charity dedicated to creating a better future for animals in need, and he has visited the European Parliament in Brussels.