A Dermatologist Reveals How To Get Your Skin Care Back On Track Post-Holiday Excess

Now that we’ve made it to mid-January, it’s time to take advantage of a slightly slower pace, cozy nights in and a little extra time on our hands to help our bodies recover from the chaos of the holiday season. Some people like to do Dry January and others kick off the new year with a fitness resolution, but I like to take this time of year to assess the state of my skin and how my routine can be improved. After a season of late nights, delicious drinks and rich foods, my skin always has a little freakout. Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, a board-certified dermatologist specializing in medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology, assured me that this is all the par the course this time of year.

There’s nothing better than holiday cookies, but sugar-laden foods can lead to skin issues like accelerated aging and inflammation. Shirazi explained that “sugars bind to vital skin proteins like collagen and elastin, forming byproducts known as advanced glycation end products.” This means that sugary treats can stop our cells from functioning properly while also creating free radicals that damage skin cells, causing collagen and elastin to break down.

“Collagen and elastin keep our skin looking tight and toned, so consuming a lot of sugar can reverse those effects,” Shirazi said. It can also make your skin more susceptible to environmental damage from external aggressors like UV light, pollution and smoking.

She also noted that foods with a high glycemic index (think refined sugars or processed carbs) are quickly digested and absorbed, which creates a rapid rise in blood sugar. “This triggers inflammation and revs up sebum production, the oily substance in your skin. The combination of the two leads to clogged pores and acne flares.”

As if that’s not enough, alcohol is also a common skin-disrupting culprit. It dilates blood vessels, causing flushing and redness, which can exacerbate skin conditions like rosacea. She pointed out that some studies have suggested that alcohol can increase your chances of developing permanent facial redness by triggering broken capillaries to form on the surface of the skin. Additionally, “alcohol breaks down to acetaldehyde in the blood, causing dehydration, inflammation and free radicals that damage DNA,” she said. This can lead to the breakdown of collagen fibers, causing wrinkles and hyperpigmentation.

Almost any kind of skin concern can be exacerbated by the inflammation caused by a steady diet of sugar and alcohol. Shirazi said that not only can breakouts and rosacea worsen, but skin rashes like eczema or psoriasis can appear. “Increase in sebum production can also flare dandruff of the scalp, cause red peeling skin (particularly around the nose and mouth) as well as body acne or yeast folliculitis. We can also see hyperpigmentation and discoloration become more profound.”

The good news is that it is in fact possible to reset your skin after a period of excess and stress. “The skin is very regenerative, so it can definitely bounce back,” she said. It does, however, depend on how much stress and for how long your skin has been through. Once you damage a lot of collagen, it’s harder to rebuild, which is why it’s best to develop healthy habits before too much damage has occurred.

If you’re looking to infuse your skin care routine with a healthy new regimen, Shirazi recommends keeping your eyes peeled for antioxidants like vitamin C, green tea polyphenols and resveratrol. They can fight free radicals and help to protect the skin from oxidative damage. Moisturizers that are rich in ceramides, niacinamide, glycerin and humectants can help to restore the skin’s barrier and improve the overall quality of the skin by nourishing and strengthening it. She said that retinol and exfoliants not only renew skin cells, but can help to build new collagen and elastin.

Take these ingredients into account when building your new year skin care plan and you’ll have brighter and healthier skin come spring. Shirazi wisely pointed out that maintaining a consistent, healthy skin care regimen can help to prepare your skin to better manage stressors and tolerate hormonal fluctiations.

“I recommend maintaining a simple regimen designed for your particular skin type to support the skin barrier and address conditions your skin is prone to,” she said. Once you have that as your baseline, she suggests removing specific products and ingredients when there are environmental stressors that require adjustment.

Below, I’ve rounded up Shirazi’s must-have recommendations, as well as other must-have products that are rich in tried-and-true skin-loving ingredients. Pick up a few for yourself and give your skin a fresh reset.

