A Dermatologist Reveals How To Get Your Skin Care Back On Track Post-Holiday Excess

Now that we’ve made it to mid-January, it’s time to take advantage of a slightly slower pace, cozy nights in and a little extra time on our hands to help our bodies recover from the chaos of the holiday season. Some people like to do Dry January and others kick off the new year with a fitness resolution, but I like to take this time of year to assess the state of my skin and how my routine can be improved. After a season of late nights, delicious drinks and rich foods, my skin always has a little freakout. Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, a board-certified dermatologist specializing in medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology, assured me that this is all the par the course this time of year.

There’s nothing better than holiday cookies, but sugar-laden foods can lead to skin issues like accelerated aging and inflammation. Shirazi explained that “sugars bind to vital skin proteins like collagen and elastin, forming byproducts known as advanced glycation end products.” This means that sugary treats can stop our cells from functioning properly while also creating free radicals that damage skin cells, causing collagen and elastin to break down.

“Collagen and elastin keep our skin looking tight and toned, so consuming a lot of sugar can reverse those effects,” Shirazi said. It can also make your skin more susceptible to environmental damage from external aggressors like UV light, pollution and smoking.

She also noted that foods with a high glycemic index (think refined sugars or processed carbs) are quickly digested and absorbed, which creates a rapid rise in blood sugar. “This triggers inflammation and revs up sebum production, the oily substance in your skin. The combination of the two leads to clogged pores and acne flares.”

As if that’s not enough, alcohol is also a common skin-disrupting culprit. It dilates blood vessels, causing flushing and redness, which can exacerbate skin conditions like rosacea. She pointed out that some studies have suggested that alcohol can increase your chances of developing permanent facial redness by triggering broken capillaries to form on the surface of the skin. Additionally, “alcohol breaks down to acetaldehyde in the blood, causing dehydration, inflammation and free radicals that damage DNA,” she said. This can lead to the breakdown of collagen fibers, causing wrinkles and hyperpigmentation.

Almost any kind of skin concern can be exacerbated by the inflammation caused by a steady diet of sugar and alcohol. Shirazi said that not only can breakouts and rosacea worsen, but skin rashes like eczema or psoriasis can appear. “Increase in sebum production can also flare dandruff of the scalp, cause red peeling skin (particularly around the nose and mouth) as well as body acne or yeast folliculitis. We can also see hyperpigmentation and discoloration become more profound.”

The good news is that it is in fact possible to reset your skin after a period of excess and stress. “The skin is very regenerative, so it can definitely bounce back,” she said. It does, however, depend on how much stress and for how long your skin has been through. Once you damage a lot of collagen, it’s harder to rebuild, which is why it’s best to develop healthy habits before too much damage has occurred.

If you’re looking to infuse your skin care routine with a healthy new regimen, Shirazi recommends keeping your eyes peeled for antioxidants like vitamin C, green tea polyphenols and resveratrol. They can fight free radicals and help to protect the skin from oxidative damage. Moisturizers that are rich in ceramides, niacinamide, glycerin and humectants can help to restore the skin’s barrier and improve the overall quality of the skin by nourishing and strengthening it. She said that retinol and exfoliants not only renew skin cells, but can help to build new collagen and elastin.

Take these ingredients into account when building your new year skin care plan and you’ll have brighter and healthier skin come spring. Shirazi wisely pointed out that maintaining a consistent, healthy skin care regimen can help to prepare your skin to better manage stressors and tolerate hormonal fluctiations.

“I recommend maintaining a simple regimen designed for your particular skin type to support the skin barrier and address conditions your skin is prone to,” she said. Once you have that as your baseline, she suggests removing specific products and ingredients when there are environmental stressors that require adjustment.

Below, I’ve rounded up Shirazi’s must-have recommendations, as well as other must-have products that are rich in tried-and-true skin-loving ingredients. Pick up a few for yourself and give your skin a fresh reset.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Sephora
Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro light mask
"LED Masks initiate changes at the molecular level. Red light boosts circulation, improves healing, and stimulates collagen. Blue light targets acne-causing bacteria — and a recent study notes it can stop the breakout cycle and reset the skin," Shirazi said. She recommends using LED lights three to five times a week for up to 10 minutes for best results.

I'm a long time fan of the Dr. Dennis Gross light mask, and can speak to its efficaciousness. It's definitely a hefty financial investment, but it's one that is well worth it. With regular use, you may reap the rewards for years to come. A purchase of this mask includes a USB charging cord, a detachable and adjustable head strap, a storage bag and user manual to get you started. Even if you aren’t a beauty or skin care fanatic, you won’t regret adding this device to your rotation.
$455 at Sephora$455 at Amazon
2
Amazon
CeraVe hydrating facial cleanser
Recommended by Shirazi, this gentle, hydrating cleanser helps prep your skin for nourishing ingredients without stripping the moisture barrier. This classic CeraVe cleanser is formulated with hyaluronic acid, ceramides and glycerin to hydrate, cleanse and soothe.
$14.57 at Amazon
3
Dermstore
SkinCeuticals C E ferulic acid serum
It's no surprise that Shirazi recommended this cult-fave serum. She said it's a "potent blend of antioxidants in a stable formula to protect against environmental stressors, improve discoloration and support collagen production. It's expensive, but you only need a few drops so it lasts for a decent amount of time."
$169 at Dermstore
4
Sephora
Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos glycolic resurfacing night serum
Shirazi recommends using this serum once a week in place of retinol. She explained that it has an AHA glycolic acid blend that works to renew and resurface the skin for a smoother complexion. Salicylic Acid helps loosens sebum, and unclog pores while antioxidant-rich fruit extract hydrates and soothes.
$90 at Sephora
5
Dermstore
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Adapalene gel
Made with adapalene, a retinoid, this treatment is ideal when you need to "renew skin cells and reduce oil production," Shirazi said. It can help to clear skin and prevent whiteheads, clogged pores and acne.
$30.99 at Dermstore$30.99 at Amazon
6
Dermstore
SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore 242
This popular treatment is made with ceramides and fatty acids that can help restore elasticity and hydration as well as vitamin E and other antioxidant-packed essential oils that help to fight free radical damage.
$136 at Dermstore$134 at Amazon
7
Paula's Choice
Paula's Choice niacinamide + azelaic acid duo
Kill two birds with one stone by snagging this duo from Paula's Choice. Shirazi is a fan of both niacinamide and azelaic acid, making this the ultimate skin-loving combo. It helps to enhance your natural glow while smoothing rough, dull skin.
$70.40 at Paula's Choice (originally $88)Niacinamide booster: $49 at AmazonAzelaic acid booster: $39 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Aveeno Calm + Restore nourishing oat cleanser for sensitive skin
Shirazi is a fan of this naturally calming and nourishing oatmeal-based gel moisturizer. She explains that it's "particularly great for oily skin as it doesn't feel heavy, yet sinks right in to nourish the skin."
$8.99 at Amazon
9
Dermstore
Medik8 bakuchiol peptides serum
Bakuchiol is considered an excellent retinol alternative. This moisturizing serum from Medik8 works to brighten the complexion and soften typical signs of aging like fine lines and discoloration.
$58 at Dermstore
