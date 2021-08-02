“Resort to Love” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Starring Christina Milian, this rom-com follows an aspiring pop star who takes a gig at a luxurious island resort on Mauritius ― only to find herself tasked with performing at her ex-fiancé’s wedding. “Resort to Love” premiered on the platform on July 29.

The second most popular movie right now is “The Vault,” which tells the story of an engineer and his crew of amateur thieves who attempt to find a legendary treasure buried beneath the Bank of Spain. In third place is the Netflix horror film “Blood Red Sky.”

Another Netflix romance is also on the list. “The Last Letter From Your Lover” features Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley and Joe Alwyn and tells two interwoven love stories.

As for films not produced by Netflix, the first and last movies from “The Twilight Saga” are still in the top 10: “Twilight” and “Breaking Dawn ― Part 2.” The family-friendly animated feature “Home” also appears on the list.

Read on for the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

