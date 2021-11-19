Man Broke Into Restaurant To Eat Ice Cream, Drink Beer, Police Say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Officers with a North Carolina police department appeared to have no trouble finding the suspect in a break-in, possibly because he had a stomach ache.
Asheville police say in a news release that patrol officers apprehended the man who broke into a downtown restaurant on Monday and apparently helped himself to some beer and ice cream.
According to a news release, officers responded to a business on Patton Avenue after a report of a forcible breaking and entering. The officers found open alcohol containers, and after a brief investigation, they found the suspect nearby.
The man is charged with two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, felony breaking and entering. The man was also served with an open warrant for second-degree trespass. His bond is set at $3,000.