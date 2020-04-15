HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Perhaps you’ve discovered a newfound love for cooking while cooped up at home. Or maybe you’re counting down the days until you can eat anything other than your own sad excuse for cacio e pepe.

One thing’s for sure: Most of us can’t wait until we can sit down at our favorite local restaurant for a good meal with our family and friends.

There’s something about going to a restaurant that can’t be replaced, even if at your house the breadbasket is bottomless and the booze is heavily poured.

Many restaurants that are now struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic have a story about how they came to be. They have ambiances and carefully crafted menus with special recipes and ingredients that are lovingly selected by the owners and chefs, who put a lot of thought and care into the food they make.

The restaurants that do this best can quickly catapult to cult fame, with lines out the door for orders and reservations on the calendar for months in advance.

But with dine-in restaurants across the country forced to close down for now, many are struggling for the opportunity to open their doors again — even beyond the pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a massive food waste problem, especially among farmers who supply restaurants. Some restaurants have turned to takeaway and delivery to stay afloat, but the reality is most restaurants can’t be supported on delivery orders alone. Some innovative restauranteurs are selling groceries directly to customers. Still others with more of a word-of-mouth reputation to lean on are turning to merchandise sales like T-shirts and cookbooks.

Even before the era of social distancing, going to en vogue restaurants wasn’t necessarily doable for most people. That’s why many of these top restaurants first began sharing the secrets to their most popular dishes with tips and tricks from the chefs themselves in the form of cookbooks. That way, you can recreate famous dishes from the comfort of your home, while supporting your favorite local restaurants in the process.

If you’re itching for a restaurant-quality meal or treat but aren’t sure where to start, below we’ve rounded up a handful of our favorite restaurant cookbooks. It might not be the same as having your meal prepared by the pros, but hopefully it can hold you over until you can make a reservation to dine in once again.

Don’t see your favorite restaurant’s cookbook on the list? Let us know.