You’ve most likely already heard of retinol, a commonly used skin care ingredient that’s been clinically proven to promote collagen production and improve skin texture by increasing the cellular turnover rate of the skin. Can this same plump-inducing power apply to the lips?
According to New York City-based and board-certified dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry, when administered to the lips, retinol can help mitigate the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and age-related dryness, leading to smoother and more youthful lips.
“These products are most beneficial for individuals who exhibit visible signs of lip aging, particularly fine lines, loss of plumpness and for those aiming to rejuvenate their lip tone and texture,” Henry said.
It’s also not just softer, fuller-looking lips that retinol balms can help promote. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Margarita Lolis with Schweiger Dermatology in New Jersey said that it can also be useful for hyperpigmentation.
“I see a lot of patients in my office who are bothered by darker pigmentation on the lip. These patients are ideal for retinol use,” Lolis said
With this logic, you might be wondering why you can’t just apply retinol products formulated for the face to the skin on your lips. Henry said that this isn’t a good idea.
“Lip-focused formulations are meticulously crafted to cater to the unique requirements of the delicate lip skin. These products often contain lower concentrations of retinol to avert potential irritation, as lip skin is notably thinner and more sensitive than facial skin,” she said.
Henry explained that lip-specific retinol preparation will often contain hydrating and emollient components to counterbalance potential dryness and peeling, which can be associated with retinol use.
Many of these retinol products just for the lips will also contain active ingredients like phyto-retinols or bakuchiol, both of which are plant-based ingredients that perform like standard retinol, but with less chance of irritation.
Board-certified New York-based dermatologist Dr. Kseniya Kobets also listed peptides as another retinol-alternative ingredient to look for when it comes to addressing lip aging because, like retinols, peptides can also stimulate collagen production and skin elasticity.
Kobets reminded us that since retinols can exfoliate the top cell layer of the skin, the skin becomes more sensitive to sun damage.
“You want to get a lip balm that contains a physical (or mineral) SPF ingredient like zinc oxide and/or titanium dioxide to apply throughout the day,” she suggested (here’s a list of possibilities).
Find your favorite retinol or peptide-containing balm, treatment or serum for the lips in the list ahead and you may be well on your way to a more youthful and luscious-looking pout.
A plumping lip serum
Boosted by the firming power of peptides and hyaluronic acid, a humectant that draws moisture into the skin, this lip serum by Verso contains retinol 8, a retinol complex that's exclusive to the skin care brand. The nourishing formula goes on clear, has a minimal shine finish and also uses seed oils to keep lips hydrated.
A luxury lip oil
Designed with an opulent antibacterial gold-plated tip, the N° 28 lip treatment from Hourglass is made using a lengthy and decadent list of conditioning oils along with hydrators and peptides to reduce the depth and appearance of wrinkles on the lips. This high-shine lip oil comes in six sheer shades and features retinyl palmitate, a derivative of retinol, to help combat deflated lips.
A glossy volumizing lip treatment
Like all of Josie Maran's products, this glossy lip treatment is enriched with organic argan oil to promote overall skin health, and also contains pink algae-derived pro-retinol to smooth away the appearance of fine lines and add volume to the lips. It has a hydrating gel-to-balm cushiony texture and a pink pearlescent finish.
A phyto-retinol lip balm
Using a plant-based retinol alternative, this classic-feeling balm from Bare Minerals is meant to be just as effective as traditional retinol without causing irritation to the delicate lip area. Hyaluronic acid promotes lasting hydration while rosemary extract acts as an antioxidant that can ward off the environmental stressors responsible for premature skin aging.
A moisture-boosting lip mask
Similarly, this targeted overnight lip mask by Bare Minerals also uses the same plant-based retinol alternative to promote younger-looking lips along with a papaya enzyme that gently exfoliates dead skin, leaving behind lips that look brighter and feel softer.
A clinical lip treatment
A powerful combination of peptides, retinol and a unique antioxidant formulation make this clinical lip treatment from Jan Marini an effective solution to target lip deflation, dryness and the appearance of over-puckering. What also makes this product a standout is the inclusion of DMAE, a researched-backed active with the potential
to increase skin firmness.
An affordable triple peptide balm
This isn't the first time we've mentioned The Inkey List
and their selection of reasonably priced skin care goods that feature targeted single ingredients in no-fuss packaging. The brand recently developed this tripeptide-rich plumping lip balm; it doesn't contain retinol, but it does feature a 6% peptide complex and something the company refers to as "ultra-filling spheres" that delivers hyaluronic acid deeper into the skin to plump, hydrate and fill fine lines.
A replenishing lip treatment with a peptide complex
It doesn't contain retinol, but HuffPost's very own senior editor Janie Campbell swears by
this peptide replenishing lip treatment from Revision Skincare she says has done wonders for her aging lips. This "hugely effective" formula contains a variety of hardworking peptides, a trio of antioxidants that can protect the skin from environmental stressors and blend a of seed oils and butters that are responsible for keeping lips supremely hydrated.
A peptide lip glaze
A glazy, lush and ultra-shiny gloss for everyday wear, the Rhode peptide lip treatment doesn't contain retinol but does claim to envelop lips in a nourishing layer of shea butters, peptides and babassu oil to support the skin's microbiome. The juicy formula is available in five sheer shades like a cool-toned pink, clear and cherry red.