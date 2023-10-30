You’ve most likely already heard of retinol, a commonly used skin care ingredient that’s been clinically proven to promote collagen production and improve skin texture by increasing the cellular turnover rate of the skin. Can this same plump-inducing power apply to the lips?

According to New York City-based and board-certified dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry, when administered to the lips, retinol can help mitigate the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and age-related dryness, leading to smoother and more youthful lips.

“These products are most beneficial for individuals who exhibit visible signs of lip aging, particularly fine lines, loss of plumpness and for those aiming to rejuvenate their lip tone and texture,” Henry said.

It’s also not just softer, fuller-looking lips that retinol balms can help promote. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Margarita Lolis with Schweiger Dermatology in New Jersey said that it can also be useful for hyperpigmentation.

“I see a lot of patients in my office who are bothered by darker pigmentation on the lip. These patients are ideal for retinol use,” Lolis said

With this logic, you might be wondering why you can’t just apply retinol products formulated for the face to the skin on your lips. Henry said that this isn’t a good idea.

“Lip-focused formulations are meticulously crafted to cater to the unique requirements of the delicate lip skin. These products often contain lower concentrations of retinol to avert potential irritation, as lip skin is notably thinner and more sensitive than facial skin,” she said.

Henry explained that lip-specific retinol preparation will often contain hydrating and emollient components to counterbalance potential dryness and peeling, which can be associated with retinol use.

Many of these retinol products just for the lips will also contain active ingredients like phyto-retinols or bakuchiol, both of which are plant-based ingredients that perform like standard retinol, but with less chance of irritation.

Board-certified New York-based dermatologist Dr. Kseniya Kobets also listed peptides as another retinol-alternative ingredient to look for when it comes to addressing lip aging because, like retinols, peptides can also stimulate collagen production and skin elasticity.

Kobets reminded us that since retinols can exfoliate the top cell layer of the skin, the skin becomes more sensitive to sun damage.

“You want to get a lip balm that contains a physical (or mineral) SPF ingredient like zinc oxide and/or titanium dioxide to apply throughout the day,” she suggested (here’s a list of possibilities).

Find your favorite retinol or peptide-containing balm, treatment or serum for the lips in the list ahead and you may be well on your way to a more youthful and luscious-looking pout.