Retired U.S. Military Leaders Speak Out Against Trump's 'Dereliction Of Duty'

Multiple aides testified that Trump remained in a private dining room off the Oval Office watching TV during the violence. His former deputy press secretary, Sarah Matthews, said he could have walked to the press briefing room in less than 60 seconds to make an announcement but chose not to.

She also said that Trump had not wanted to mention “peace” in a tweet to supporters during the riot. He eventually agreed to say “stay peaceful” after his daughter Ivanka Trump proposed the phrase.