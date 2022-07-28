Retta ‘Salty’ That ‘Good Girls’ Actor Prevented The Show From Having Another Season

Retta on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” Screenshot LIVEKellyandRyan/YouTube

Sorry crime fans — Retta will not be playing Ruby Hill in “Good Girls” for the foreseeable future.

And she’s not happy about it.

The “Parks And Recreation” alum said on Monday’s episode of “Live with Kelly and Ryan” that a fifth and final season of the NBC show was “very close” to happening but didn’t due to one unnamed cast member.

“...One person ruined it for all of the cast and crew, and so it’s not back,” she explained.

When asked why the one person couldn’t have been replaced — or killed off the show — for the season to proceed, Retta shared that the decision was made too close to when production would’ve started. So, the show didn’t have the time to rewrite the season.

“Trust me, Kelly! I’m salty,” she said.

Although Retta didn’t name names, it wouldn’t take a sleuth to figure out who she claimed had a hand in the show’s demise.

TV Line and E! News reported around the time of the show’s cancellation that the show was not renewed in part because of failed negotiations with actor Manny Montana, who played fan-favorite crime boss Rio on “Good Girls.”

Christina Hendricks as Beth Boland, Retta as Ruby Hill, Mae Whitman as Annie Marks in “Good Girls.” NBC via Getty Images

The show’s three leading ladies, Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Retta all reportedly agreed to take pay cuts to return for a reduced eight-episode swan song that would offer closure, TV Line reported. But production was ultimately “unable” to make it work, with one source citing “money and scheduling” conflicts with Montana.

Manny Montana as Rio in “Good Girls.” NBC via Getty Images

Industry insiders like director Matthew A. Cherry argued that Montana should not be made out to be a “scapegoat” for the issue, as the fingers should be pointed at the network.

Cherry tweeted last year upon the news that Montana was responsible for the cancellation that NBC had enough money to give the entire cast a raise.

“They could have paid everyone what they were making last season or have given them all a well-deserved raise,” Cherry wrote. “These studios and networks ain’t broke.”