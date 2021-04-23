AzmanJaka via Getty Images Returning back to an office is a welcome change for some professionals right now during this stage of COVID life.

The coronavirus pandemic forced many companies to suddenly go remote last year. But with vaccination campaigns underway, companies are beginning to recall their workers back to offices.

For some, this return to office life is unwanted. About one-third of workers currently working from home due to the pandemic said they would consider quitting if they are called back to the office full-time, according to a March survey of more than 1,000 U.S. workers. Rachel Cresci, a high school science teacher based in Reno, Nevada, said she is dreading a return to school. Cresci said that although she misses one-on-one interactions with students and hanging out with favorite co-workers, “I have two young kids — 4 and 6 — and I’ve been able to be a much more involved parent with my at-home schedule, which is more flexible and lacks the 1.5 hour round-trip commute that I’d grown used to.“

And Melayne, a Buffalo, New York-based analyst, noted that, “The crushed ice was on point and there was frequent cake. I feel like I took more breaks since bathroom, water, ice required me to take a little walk but otherwise, no. I like having a clean bathroom and the ability to listen to background music, podcasts.”

But there is still a significant number of professionals who really want to return to their office buildings and in-person interactions. According to a Gallup survey of 4,000 U.S. adults, 39% of workers in January said they would, if given the choice, return to their office, a percentage that is up from 28% last July. These are the group of people who do see value in working in an office that is separate from their homes. Below, they share why. Their comments have been lightly edited for clarity and length:

Because it’s too distracting at home.

My specialty is building analysis spreadsheets. I have to write some pretty complicated formulas. These formulas come in stages ― I write a portion of a formula, test it, then go on to the next portion. Pre-COVID, I had my co-workers trained to not speak to me until I look up, because I can lose 30 minutes of work in the blink of an eye. My co-workers at the office understood my process and were careful not to interrupt it.

Being at home with five very spoiled pets — I admit, I am the spoiler — is something I have not gotten used to. They don’t much care about my process ― they’re excited that they can go out or be fed whenever they want.

My wife is not spoiled. She’s just not used to working at home either. If she has a question about Word or Excel or Adobe, she just asks. I know it’s my fault, but I haven’t had the heart to tell her that she’s breaking my concentration for the last 13 months. ― Brion Georges, a development company vice president who is based in El Paso, Texas

Because working gets done more quickly when you see co-workers in person.

First chance I got, I went back into the office. I’ve been working from the office for almost a full year already.

“It’s nice to have boundaries again where there are harder lines between work and home.”” - Saskia de Groot

I think that working from home has helped with getting stuff done around the house and flexibility with kids’ schedules. But from a work standpoint, I think that many processes have suffered because of the distance. Working face-to-face with co-workers gets things moving faster and you’re more inclined to just have a quick conversation about it versus having to set up a meeting or a Zoom call, etc. There is also the social aspect. It’s nice to have boundaries again where there are harder lines between work and home. ― Saskia de Groot, independent contractor for a hotel company based in Miami

Because it’s nice to dress up .

Another thing I am looking forward to is putting on nice clothes and shoes. While I like pajamas and yoga clothes all day, everyday, I miss looking nice too. — Wendy Lai, a marketing services professional based in San Francisco

Because there’s better coffee and WiFi.

I’m looking forward to [being] back in the office: less virtual calls, no more dodgy WiFi and access to proper coffee. What more could you want? — Shannon Parke, technology recruiter based in Belfast, Northern Ireland

Because there’s still an option to work from home occasionally and it’s nice to see co-workers.

I do [prefer working in an office]! However, I have come to appreciate a day per week of working at home to catch up on things and have a little peace and quiet.

Being back at work is still a bit odd because we are at reduced workforce on site. It’s pretty sparse still. But having a few people to interact with, masked and social distanced, is still a needed relief. — Angie Wilbur, supervisory property disposal specialist based in Battle Creek, Michigan

Because it’s better than improvising your work setup at home.

I came back to the office at the end of October 2020. In my case, working from the office is definitely better. The office is set up with everything I need to do my job, where at home I had to improvise. Also, [after I improvised a standing desk at home], I had issues with my feet and legs after standing all day for seven months.