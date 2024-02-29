Etsy Etsy

Whether you’re passionate about the planet or just hate spending money on one-use cleaning supplies, you may be interested in switching over to some reusable items to keep your home tidy.

To help you make some reusable swaps, we found some genius, highly-rated sustainable home cleaning items from Etsy. They’re smart, useful products that are designed for longevity and can easily replace one-time cleaning supplies.

Advertisement

Best of all, everything included is easy to use and recommended by previous buyers as a low-effort and straightforward way to use a little less plastic while keeping your home sparkling clean.