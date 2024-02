A mildew-resistant washable fabric sponge

If you hate smelly sponges but you also hate needing to buy new sponges all the time, this reusable cloth version may be your answer. It has a terrycloth side as well as a side covered in polyester mesh, to help you get even the toughest stuck-on food. It's one inch thick, mildew resistant and can go in the washing machine when it's getting funky.Beautifully crafted sponges! I have always used sponges for dishes (growing up my parents just used rags), trying to move in a more reduce/reuse direction I was excited to have found these. I love them, they are beautiful prints, clean the dishes well and I think its great that all I have to do is toss them into the dishwasher for cleaning.. seriously how easy is that?! Cannot wait to get more and other products!" — Helen