The Tiny Tool That'll Make A Keurig An Actually Respectable Coffee Maker

Keurig's reusable K-cup

If you're a brand purist, you'll want to grab Keurig's own reusable K-cup that works in all Keurig home brewers. It can go in the dishwasher and has a multi-stream filter on top, ensuring you get the best flavors and aromas from your favorite coffee beans. Note: You'll need to take the "pod holder" out of your machine before you put this in, and reviewers advise that you carefully read the directions to make sure you're popping and locking everything correctly."This is a game-changer. It offers convenience, allowing me to brew any coffee grounds I love. The MultiStream ensures an even extraction for a delightful taste and aroma. Plus, it's eco-friendly, [reducing] plastic waste. Cleaning is a easy, and its durable. If you own a Keurig, this reusable filter is a must-have for a personalized and sustainable coffee experience." — Jack