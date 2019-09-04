HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Amazon Deal Of The Day items are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

Amazon These reusable mesh produce bags on an Amazon Deal Of The Day for Wednesday, Sept. 4. Get them for nearly 60% off today only.

Learning how to be less wasteful is something most of us are trying to figure out. Though recycling your tins and glasses and ditching paper straws are good starts, there are so many more ways you can make your everyday habits just a bit more sustainable.

Fortunately, there are more products out there than ever before that are designed to help you live a more sustainable lifestyle. From cool items to help you pack a lunch without using plastic, to all of the sustainable alternatives to paper towels, we’ve come a long way in how we think about sustainability.

Case in point, these reusable mesh produce bags are an easy way to make your grocery runs a bit less wasteful, too. And, today only, they’re on sale on Amazon for nearly 60% off. That’s a deal you can feel good about.

Ditch the grocery store plastic produce bags you mindlessly grab to wrap up your basil and fresh tomatoes to get them from the grocery store or farmer’s market to your refrigerator. Instead, swap to these BPA-free mesh bags to eliminate a wasteful habit overnight.

We wrote about these mesh produce bags on Prime Day, when they instantly became a top-seller among HuffPost readers for Prime Day 2019. In fact, this deal is even better than what we spotted on Prime Day.

Pair them with these on-sale silicone food storage bags that are a good alternative for Ziploc bags, and you’re on your way to a way more sustainable kitchen.