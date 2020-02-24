HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Amazon Ditch the plastic for these reusable mesh product bags that keep your fruits and veggies fresh.

You probably know the phrase by heart: reduce, reuse and recycle.

But sometimes, it’s easier said than done — especially on a busy morning when you’re packing lunch or when you’ve got to get your dishes done before bed.

If you’re hoping to be a little less wasteful, you’re in luck. There a lots swaps you can make, like using reusable cotton rounds, that won’t be hard on you or your wallet.

As for your kitchen, we found eco-friendly and fan-favorite reusable produce bags that’ll make your cooking space much more sustainable. As a bonus, the bags are on sale right now at Amazon, too.

The Ecowaare Reusable Mesh Produce Bags are on sale for $10 on Monday, Feb. 24, down from the original price tag of $16. It’s a favorite of Amazon customers, with over 3,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating.

Amazon All your produce, all in one place.

It’s a good time to stock up on sustainable alternatives to plastic bags, especially considering New York state’s single-use plastic bag ban goes into effect March 1, 2020.

Though the law does have exclusions including bulk fruits and vegetables, it’s a good incentive to rethink the single-use plastics that are part of your routine.

This Ecowaare set of 15 reusable produce bags includes five small, five medium and five large bags.

You won’t be left wondering what sized bag you’re grabbing from underneath your sink, either — each size has a different colored closure. The small bags have a yellow tag, the medium green and the large yellow.

Instead of using those throwaway green produce bags at the grocery store or a farmer’s market, you can opt for these bags that can keep using again and again. They’re meant to be almost transparent so that a cashier can still scan a barcode and you can actually see what’s inside.

One of our own HuffPost Finds editors owns these bags and keeps them in her tote bag when she’s out grocery shopping.

And if there’s a pepper that pops or a blackberry that bursts in these produce bags, they’re easy to clean. Just rinse them off with water or toss them in your washer. Our editor confirmed hers hold up to the washing machine, as well.

Plus, you can use these bags to organize distinctly non-produce products, too, like LEGO pieces that little ones leave all around and cookie cutters that you save for the holidays.

In a pinch, you could even use the larger bags for travel to organize your socks and undies. Think of them as more affordable versions of packing cubes.