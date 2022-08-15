HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

There are only a few weeks left until summer’s official end, but that doesn’t mean hot days and warm weather activities have subsided. Any kiddo (or adult for that matter) will tell you that no summer day is complete without a day spent in the sprinkler slinging water balloons. As enjoyable as this tradition can be, it’s not without its share of downsides.

“During the summer, you’ll find the splash pads at any city playground littered with the confetti of broken water balloons. It’s not great for the environment (or for the toddlers who love putting the colorful pieces in their mouths),” said Emily Ruane, HuffPost Shopping’s managing editor and a mom of two.

I told her to take a look at these endlessly reusable, delightfully squishy and easy-to-fill “water bombs” that have been floating around on social media.

“I gasped when I saw these,” Ruane said of this viral silicone alternative which has a soft, flexible rim containing powerful magnets that run around middle of the balloon. The magnet closure design is what makes these balloons instantly seal shut when filled, yet break apart easily upon impact, much like a traditional water balloon.