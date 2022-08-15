Here are some promising reviews from Amazon:
“These water balloons are AMAZING!! At first I was a little skeptical and thought they might be too hard to break or leak but they don’t! And the best part is, there’s no mess to clean up and they are better for the environment! Will definitely be buying more for the kids to enjoy this summer!” –– Christina214
“These water balloons are so cool! They close up magnetically which seals them up tight and makes them super easy to fill. The seam area is not hard, which I was worried about, if battles got too intense. It seems that they are very durable and should last through many battles. Perfect for summer!” –– Ashley
“I got these water balloons are sale at $3 a balloon. A little pricey when you think about the price of regular water balloons but for refillable they are reasonable. I like the way they fill - completely open and then sealed shut. My 6- year old and 3-year old could both fill them.. They broke apart on contact and my kids didn’t get hurt when they hit. I plan to order more in the future. I love not having to clean up broken latex pieces and the fun can last longer since you don’t technically run out!” –– Rachel Bruhn
“There is nothing I disliked about this item. My siblings and I played outside for hours with these balloons. I like that they are soft, durable, reusable, and easy to store away.” –– Jessica