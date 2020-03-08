Rev. Jesse Jackson Endorses Bernie Sanders For 2020 Presidential Nomination

The Rev. Jesse Jackson is endorsing Sen. Bernie Sanders for president, Sanders’ team said Sunday.

The civil rights activist plans to speak at a campaign event for the 2020 candidate later in the day in Grand Rapids, Michigan, according to a campaign spokesperson.

The pair’s relationship goes back years, with Sanders supporting Jackson’s second presidential run in 1988 and Sanders being an advocate of Jackson’s Rainbow Push Coalition, an organization that describes itself as working to “protect, defend, and gain civil rights by leveling the economic and educational playing fields.”

Scott Olson via Getty Images Sen. Bernie Sanders is seen with the Rev. Jesse Jackson during Sanders' first presidential run in 2016.

Jackson endorsed Sanders’ then-rival, Hillary Clinton, in the 2016 race.

Sanders on Sunday said he’s proud to have Jackson’s back.

“Jesse has been one of the great civil rights leaders in the modern history of this country,” Sanders said on ABC’s “This Week.”

Jackson’s endorsement closely followed Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), a former 2020 candidate, endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday for the White House.

Sanders brushed off Harris’ endorsement when asked about it by ABC host George Stephanopoulos.

“We have the support of virtually every major grassroots organization, representing millions of workers, black and brown and white. We have the support of a number of major unions in this country,” Sanders said. “This is no secret George, you know politics, we are not going to get the support of most elected leaders. Not most governors, not most senators. But we are winning the support of grassroots America because we have an agenda that speaks to working people.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS Then-Burlington Mayor Sanders endorsed Jackson during his presidential race in 1988.