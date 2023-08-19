People Are Revealing Which Jobs Give Them The Ick In A Potential Partner

"Honestly, the restaurant/service industry. And I don’t mean anything negative against servers, bartenders, or anything. Hell, a good many of my friends are in that industry. It’s just that their mostly evening/weekend work schedules vs. my Monday-through-Friday work schedule means zero time to spend together. I dated a bartender once who worked at a high-volume club. She was awesome and is still a good friend, but essentially, most of the time I wanted to see her, I just drove to her work and sat at the bar. We’d go back to her place and pass out at 4 a.m. Then I’d get up at 6:30 and go to work. She worked almost every night, so 'us' time was rare. It just wasn’t a good fit. Still love her dearly, though!"