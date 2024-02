27 Swimsuits That Are Reviewer-Approved For A Reason

A Left On Friday color-block swimsuit

BuzzFeed editor Abby Kass LOVES this suit: "This is my favorite swimsuit, and it has been since I got it back in 2019. And yes, it still looks just as good four years (and countless wears) later. The colors are amazing, and it's SO soft. I think it may be the softest suit I've ever worn (I mean that in the best way possible). I feel so stylish when I wear it, yet I know that I can actually swim and do other water sports in it as well. I love it so much that I think I'm going to buy a second one this summer so this one can catch a little break (and I mean, all the color combos are gorg.) The fabric also dries quickly and is fade- and snag-resistant, so I def think it's worth the higher price tag."Left on Friday is a woman-owned small business creating swimsuits that are cute and can be worn for water sports!"I love this suit! It's super comfortable with super soft fabric and straps that don't dig in. I love the design of the party wave colorway and that both the top and bottom mix and match with solid colors too. This is my go-to suit!" — Emma