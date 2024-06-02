Shoppingswimsuitsswimwear

27 Swimsuits That Are Reviewer-Approved For A Reason

Time to restock that swimsuit drawer of yours.
Heather Braga
TA3
A plunging one-piece with a lace-up back
Promising review: "I was hopeful, but not completely optimistic when I ordered this. I. LOVE. IT. This is the first one-piece that I feel really works on my body. Usually, my chest takes up too much real estate in a one-piece and it hides my waist. This is supportive on my chest and can actually FIT my waist. I feel elongated. I know it’s pricey, but for me, it was worth it!" — Jenny
$178 at TA3 Swim
www.amazon.com
A padded bikini set
Promising review: "I love this bikini. It’s so cute! The material is what you want from a bathing suit, and it looks just like the picture. It’s a little bit tight, but nothing I can’t deal with. I can genuinely say I’m happy with this bikini, and I’ll be buying more from this brand." — Kat
$22.99 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
A sporty color block bikini reviewers are obsessed with
Promising review: "So cute. Great fit and I love the adjustable straps! The color is vibrant and amazing." — Amazon customer
$30.99 at Amazon
Summersalt
A one-piece with one of Rifle Paper Co.'s signature patterns
Promising review: "This swimsuit is stunning! The colors and floral print are even more beautiful in person. The fit is fantastic, great coverage for a mama and very fun with the shoulder ties." — Macayla B.
$95 at Summersalt
Target
A lovely little Cupshe one-piece
Promising review: "Love this suit! It has great coverage and is really comfortable. I have about five other Cupshe suits, and they're always high quality. This one is no exception. I love the color block design and keyhole cutout." — raelynn
$34.99 at Target
Amazon
A crossover one-piece
Promising review: "This is seriously the best bathing suit that I have ever worn!! It provides amazing support (which is so hard to find). You won’t be disappointed!" — MrsFoster
$37.99 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
A monokini with a mesh cutout
Promising review: "I love this suit! I’m headed to a cruise with my husband and another couple and was looking for suits that made me feel sexy. This suit totally did it for me! I checked the dimensions and ordered accordingly, perfect fit! I can’t wait to prance around the ship while throwing back margaritas with my crew!" — Heather
$19.99+ at Amazon
Aerie
A scoop bikini top featuring adjustable straps
The swimsuit also has UPF 50 sun protection in it! You can snag matching bottoms here or here.

Promising review: "I’m in Turks and Caicos and I see Aerie bathing suits everywhere I look!!!! Everyone else clearly understands how amazing these bathing suits are, I did a whole order and loved every single one — I think I might have the website memorized!" — Ray Ray Z.
$25.86 at Aerie
www.amazon.com
A fishnet panel bikini
Promising review: "As soon as I tried this bathing suit on, I knew I needed it in every color! Absolutely love the way it looks and feels on me. Buy it, you won't be disappointed." — Shikiera vasquez
$24.99 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
A burkini to ensure you never have to leave your comfort zone
Promising review: "Gorgeous and versatile! I was finally able to be comfortable at the beach and comfortable walking around town afterwards while on vacation in the Caribbean. Dries fairly quickly! Does not excessively weigh you down when wet. Sand washes off easily. Turban stays on! It is form-fitting because of the material so if you prefer looser clothing, consider ordering a size up." — A.Nobody.Somebody
$39.99 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
A retro-inspired high-cut one piece
Promising review: "I am OBSESSED with this bathing suit! What an amazing buy! It is so form fitting, amazing quality material, and great packaging. They even gave a complimentary pack of metallic tattoos. This is my second bathing suit from this company, and I want to get a few other colors now." — Diane
$28.99 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
An off-the-shoulder number with a flouncy top
Promising review: "Love, love, love this suit! It's comfortable, looks cute, and actually covers your butt instead of trying to climb up it. It has soft cups, but if you aren't very busty, it doesn't matter because the ruffle covers you up." — CB
$21.99 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
A chic bathing suit set
Promising review: "I ordered a size medium and it was PERFECT!! Loved the bottoms because they were a little bit cheeky and made me feel like a Caribbean beach babe on the trip! Definitely recommend!" — Jodi Hochstetler
$29.99 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
A retro-inspired bathing suit
Promising review: "I'm definitely a pear-shaped girl and this swimsuit does wonders. It does so much for my figure and I feel so confident wearing it. I ordered an XL based on the reviews and it fits perfectly! Don't be afraid to order the XL if you're usually a medium, guys. You'll thank me later. I look hot! Definitely looks like it's way more expensive than what you're paying for." — Destiny Warren
$27.99 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
A long-sleeve rash guard top and ruched high-waisted bottoms
Promising review: "Loved this suit! I went to Mexico on vacation and was concerned with getting too much sun. The top was perfect and I was expecting to hate the bottoms but they fit and looked great for my frame! Not only was this functional but super cute and I received a lot of compliments. I also did not get sunburned laying on the beach all day." — Amazon customer
$28.99 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
A knotted swimsuit
Promising review: "I’m always nervous about buying bathing suits on Amazon and I have had some bad experiences, but this one changed it all! This bathing suit is cute. The legs are cut just high enough and the bottoms go up to my belly button. The material is soft and stretchy, and it’s lined on the inside, so not see-through!!" — gchart
$29.99 at Amazon
Adore Me
A balconette bikini set
Promising review: "Fits so perfectly. I’m petite with a large chest and it still fits perfectly." — Amaya S.
$26.97 at Adore Me
www.amazon.com
A retro-styled one-piece
Promising review: "This was my first attempt at buying a swimsuit online without trying it on, and I was super nervous...but I LOVE this suit. Finding swimsuits is always a hassle with my bust size (36D) but this keeps my boobs covered. I got an XL, and it's perfect. No cutting into my skin anywhere. I was so excited to find out that it has a lining, so there's a double layer. Definitely recommend!" — Idkeim
$28.99 at Amazon
Wild Isles
An adjustable bikini top made from recycled plastics
You might even want to pair this with their matching ruched high-waisted bottoms to complete the look!

Wild Isles is a woman-owned small business based in Minneapolis that sustainably creates fun and tailored pieces for women, especially those with larger breasts, to feel confident in.

Promising review: "OBSESSED! I cannot say enough good things about Wild Isles! I bought this suit on a whim and OH MY GOSH it is incredible. I honestly don't think I've ever felt comfortable or sexy in a swimsuit, but this one did the impossible! It is amazing quality, sexy, but still modest. It holds the girls in and feels like I could jump around and do flips without the dreaded 'nip slip.' Wild Isles, you guys totally know what you are doing!" —Madeline
$95 at Wild Isles Swim
www.amazon.com
A bikini trimmed with playful tassels
Before you start yelling at me via the comments that you're tired of seeing this bathing suit, hear me out. I took my own advice and purchased this ever-popular suit and — WHATTYA KNOW — it's amazing. I was worried about putting it in the wash, but surprisingly all of the pom-poms stayed intact. The only suggestion I have for you is to remember to put sunscreen on your lil' exposed mid-section. I forgot and paid the price with a strip of not-so-cute red across my entire body. Ouch.
$19.99 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
Simple high-waisted bottoms
You can't go wrong with a basic bottom!

Promising review: "Loved these! Bought them last minute for a vacation and they fit beautifully. I wore them tons on the beach! They stay up underwater and are comfy as well." — Tsan Diltz
$19.95 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
A swim top you can wear in a variety of ways
Promising review: "This is the best fitting thing I've ever purchased! Very sexy without worry that I'll fall out! This suit top holds up my boobs and fits better than some bras I have. Highly recommended and would definitely encourage anyone to purchase!!" — A. Spencer
$17.96 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
A vibrant Body Glove bikini top
Promising review: "No more compromise! I have never been happier with a swimsuit top. It is incredibly supportive (wave tested!) without being constraining. The underwire is completely comfortable and discreet. The colors are fun and bright! I absolutely recommend for anyone that has a hard time finding something that is both supportive and cute. I've never ordered a swimsuit online before, but I went out on a limb based on the reviews and was not disappointed!" — K. Healy
$44.87 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
A bikini set
Promising review: "I really like this bathing suit. It's well-made, thick, and very soft. The bottom does not slip and slide, but it is on the cheekier side. Because it's high-waisted, it accentuates me in all the right places. I would recommend this bathing suit; it's my favorite one I’ve ordered from Amazon. Just bought one in another color." — peyton
$30.99 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
A crisscross ruffle-top bikini
Promising review: "I love this swimsuit! It seems to be very good quality material; it’s very well-lined!! What’s even better is that it’s cheaper for this set than all of those swimsuit separates you have to buy these days! The open sides with the crossovers are a very cute, sassy touch! It looks, feels, and fits great!" — SaSh88
$29.99 at Amazon
Left On Friday
A Left On Friday color-block swimsuit
BuzzFeed editor Abby Kass LOVES this suit: "This is my favorite swimsuit, and it has been since I got it back in 2019. And yes, it still looks just as good four years (and countless wears) later. The colors are amazing, and it's SO soft. I think it may be the softest suit I've ever worn (I mean that in the best way possible). I feel so stylish when I wear it, yet I know that I can actually swim and do other water sports in it as well. I love it so much that I think I'm going to buy a second one this summer so this one can catch a little break (and I mean, all the color combos are gorg.) The fabric also dries quickly and is fade- and snag-resistant, so I def think it's worth the higher price tag."

Left on Friday is a woman-owned small business creating swimsuits that are cute and can be worn for water sports!

Promising review: "I love this suit! It's super comfortable with super soft fabric and straps that don't dig in. I love the design of the party wave colorway and that both the top and bottom mix and match with solid colors too. This is my go-to suit!" — Emma
$110 at Left On Friday
Kitty and Vibe
And a V-neck one-piece
Kitty and Vibe is a woman-owned small business that designs pieces to make everyone who wears them feel comfortable and confident!

Promising review: "Honestly my favorite one piece I’ve ever tried, holds up the boobs and makes them look good and the adjustable back means I can make it tighter to accentuate my waist" — C.B.
$64 at Kitty and Vibe
