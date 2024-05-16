ShoppingPetsOutdoor Living

Highly-Rated Outdoor Enclosures For Your Pet That You Can Get On Amazon

Let your pet enjoy the sunshine while keeping them safe.
Animals love to be outside. If you have a dog, they’re favorite part of the day (besides chow time) is likely when they get to go for a walk or run around in the backyard. If cats had their way, they would roam the neighborhood too, rolling around in the grass and tantalizing every bird that crosses their path.

A great way to allow your pet to enjoy the great outdoors while keeping them safe is with an outdoor enclosure. This allows your animal to be outside and you don’t have to worry about them running away. (If you use your outdoor enclosure for your cats, it will keep birds safe too.)

Amazon has a lot of great outdoor enclosures to choose from, ranging from basic to extravagant. Rounded up here are the ones customers are loving the most and have rated highly. Keep reading to find the one that fits your pet needs.

1
Amazon
A playpen for all size dogs
Score: 4.9 out of 5 stars; 16 ratings

With options ranging from 10 to 40 panels, this playpen gives dogs plenty of room to run around outside and can even accommodate multiple doggos. It folds up easily to allow for easy storage when you’re not using it.

Promising review: “My dogs love the freedom of the dog pen. The space they have and the safety is worth everything. We live on a very busy road and with the pen they are safe and happy. The best thing is that I can move it at any time I want to, to a different area of my yard.” — Tracy
$139.99+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
A playpen with a tunnel for cats
Score: 4.5 out of 5 stars; 514 ratings

Your cat will love making their way through the tunnel this playpen comes with. The mesh zips completely around to ensure your cat stays safely inside. The tunnel is also easy to detatch if you just want to use the playpen part of it.

Promising review: “My 1-year-old orange cat is high-energy and gets bored easily. This tent keeps him so happy. When inside, he jumps on it like a little kid. It's the perfect size for him (12lbs). When he is outside on the deck and inside the tent, he loves being in the tunnel. My cat is 100% an indoor cat (he would disagree), so this allows him to be outside and safe. It’s breathable and very sturdy. It’s definitely worth the price. My cat’s claws are very sharp and this tent is more durable than I realized. The tunnel was easy to ensemble—just take the time to line up the zippers! The only thing I would suggest as an owner is set it up in the shade or on a partly cloudy day. The majority of it is black, so the poor baby will cook if you don't keep it cool!” —
$49.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A circular playpen for dogs
Score: 4.7 out of 5 stars; 9,134 ratings

With panels ranging from 24 to 50 inches high, this playpen is perfect for dogs of all sizes. Choose from a small playpen of just two panels to a giant one of 48 panels. There are no sharp points, which protects dogs’ paws from getting poked. Customers who bought it and left reviews love how sturdy it is. Your dog won’t knock it down!

Promising review: “I was surprised at how easy this is to install. I ordered 32 panels 40 inches tall and it came in two shipments of 16, so I did have to wait until the following day to get the second set of panels, but I was happy it was relatively fast. It’s so nice to be able to move them if needed. I’m definitely going to order some more in the future to expand the space but for now this is so great, my dogs can roam free. I think one door instead of two per order would be better as I now have four doors when I only really wanted two, but that’s fine because it works just fine as a regular panel. The latch isn’t easy to open, you need two hands so it's nice to know the dogs won’t open it easily. I recommend it!” — Ally
$49.99+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
A pop-up outdoor crate
Score: 4.1 out of 5 stars; 3,252 ratings

While this outdoor crate isn’t going to give your pet a ton of space to run around, it comes in handy for traveling and camping. It fits easily in the car and allows for more visibility than most carriers. It’s also super light-weight.

Promising review: “Three cats slept in it last night. I have it fully open and it will be used for ground travel. It’s large enough for cats to move around and not feel so confined in a car or van. It’s not terribly sturdy, so if your pet is an escape artist, it may not be for you. Great price and good alternative to a wire crate. Note: It cannot be used to pick up cats but used to confine them on the ground.” — Lovecat
$21.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A waterproof playpen for rabbits, guinea pigs and other small pets
Score: 4.3 out of 5 stars; 5,612 ratings

This mesh playpen is perfect for small pets, including cats, rabbits, guinea pigs and baby chicks. The material is chew-proof and waterproof, which means urine won’t ruin it. The zipper is located on the top, so you can easily reach in and out without your pets escaping.

Promising review: “I ordered this to use for guinea pigs. It works really well as a place for them to run around in while their cage is being cleaned. It’s easy to wipe the floor down when needed. It folds up easily so it can be stored flat against the wall when not in use. We really like that it has a zippered cover. Overall a good product!” — Honest Impressions
$28.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
An outdoor cat condo
Score: 4.5 out of 5 stars; 1,644 ratings

Your cat will be living the good life in this two story cat condo. The cat doors let cats go in and out on their own (if you give them the option) and the wooden top provides shade from the sun. This cat condo is on wheels, which makes it easy to transport too.

Promising review: “My cat and I moved from a third floor apartment to a first floor apartment. He loved going out onto the patio and, being on the third floor, he wouldn't attempt to jump off. Now that I’m in an apartment with a ground floor patio, he really wants to be outside. We did some training indoors (he didn't like the sound of doors opening) and now he is doing well with it outdoors. The unit is well-constructed and relatively easy to assemble even by myself—just be careful that the pieces are on the correct side before screwing in because a few pieces are not labeled. The only major problem was that the hardware did not arrive with original delivery. I reported the problem and Hardware was then delivered in a timely manner.” — Cheryl L
$149.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A waterproof and UV-shaded portable playpen
Score: 4.4 out of 5 stars; 30,930 ratings

More than 30,000 people have bought and rated this portable playpen that’s under $50. There are three sizes to choose from, so you can get the perfect size for your pet needs. It also comes with a carrying case that makes transporting it super easy. This playpen is waterproof, has UV-protective shades and even comes with a water bowl. Customers who bought it and left reviews say it’s great for travel and camping.

Promising review: “I love how compact this playpen is when folded. The ease of putting it into the cover and is lightweight enough that a small child could carry it. It is very well-made and perfect for my two 8-week-old puppies. I absolutely love everything about this playpen. I can store it in the tightest space, between my washer, and wall it slides in with room to spare. I love the little collapsible travel bowl and the extra gift of a bone-shaped light that attaches to the collar and has three strobe modes.” — Mary L. Smith
$34.97+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
A mesh tent and tunnel
Score: 4.3 out of 5 stars; 273 ratings

You know when you were a kid and your parents let you play on an epic playground? That’s exactly how your cat will feel in this outdoor playhouse. It has two “rooms” for lounging, a tunnel to run through and balls to chase. As a bonus, it comes with a harness and leash.

Promising review: “My kitten had a ball with this playpen. I was traveling and staying with a friend and wanted my kitten enclosed in an area and not lost in a big house. She loved this so much that even when I left it unzipped she would choose to stay inside and play in this. Putting all three pieces together was a lot (because it’s huge!), but honestly if you’re outside or in the backyard and have the space, this is kitten heaven. They will love it! If you’re thinking of whether you should purchase it, do it. Also, it comes with a nice carrying bag that fits all three pieces in it. Made it easy to stuff into my suitcase and get back home.” — Ebony S.
$69.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A large metal playpen for chickens, rabbits and other small animals
Score: 4.4 out of 5 stars; 2,247 ratings

Perfect for small pets, this metal playpen has a partially covered roof to give your animal shade if it gets too hot. The metal has an epoxy coating, protecting it against rust.

Promising review: “I’m very happy with this product. I bought this over one year ago and it has been outside since. It has withstood many winter storms, rain storms and even two hurricanes with no damage. I honestly expected the blue tarp to be ripped or destroyed by now, but nope! Despite quite a bit of abuse, it has stood the test of time. My only complaint is that the metal is a little flimsy and some of the pieces slightly bent when putting it together. If you have rocky ground, expect the ridge poles to bend, just be careful of placements. I followed another reviewer’s suggestion to zip-tie the pieces together and it has held up amazingly well. My chickens love their ‘playpen’ and have been thrilled with the extra yard space. In the beginning we moved it around the yard quite a bit but because the chickens were destroying the grass, we eventually decided to keep it in one place.” — Amazon Customer
$59.99 at Amazon
