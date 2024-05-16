Highly-Rated Outdoor Enclosures For Your Pet That You Can Get On Amazon

A playpen with a tunnel for cats

Score: 4.5 out of 5 stars;

Your cat will love making their way through the tunnel this playpen comes with. The mesh zips completely around to ensure your cat stays safely inside. The tunnel is also easy to detatch if you just want to use the playpen part of it.“My 1-year-old orange cat is high-energy and gets bored easily. This tent keeps him so happy. When inside, he jumps on it like a little kid. It's the perfect size for him (12lbs). When he is outside on the deck and inside the tent, he loves being in the tunnel. My cat is 100% an indoor cat (he would disagree), so this allows him to be outside and safe. It’s breathable and very sturdy. It’s definitely worth the price. My cat’s claws are very sharp and this tent is more durable than I realized. The tunnel was easy to ensemble—just take the time to line up the zippers! The only thing I would suggest as an owner is set it up in the shade or on a partly cloudy day. The majority of it is black, so the poor baby will cook if you don't keep it cool!” —