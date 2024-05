Highly-Rated Outdoor Enclosures For Your Pet That You Can Get On Amazon

A circular playpen for dogs

4.7 out of 5 stars; 9,134 ratingsWith panels ranging from 24 to 50 inches high, this playpen is perfect for dogs of all sizes. Choose from a small playpen of just two panels to a giant one of 48 panels. There are no sharp points, which protects dogs’ paws from getting poked. Customers who bought it and left reviews love how sturdy it is. Your dog won’t knock it down!“I was surprised at how easy this is to install. I ordered 32 panels 40 inches tall and it came in two shipments of 16, so I did have to wait until the following day to get the second set of panels, but I was happy it was relatively fast. It’s so nice to be able to move them if needed. I’m definitely going to order some more in the future to expand the space but for now this is so great, my dogs can roam free. I think one door instead of two per order would be better as I now have four doors when I only really wanted two, but that’s fine because it works just fine as a regular panel. The latch isn’t easy to open, you need two hands so it's nice to know the dogs won’t open it easily. I recommend it!” — Ally