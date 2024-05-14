This Might Just Be HuffPost Readers' Favorite White T-Shirt

Amazon Gildan T-shirts

Cotton T-shirts are one of those wardrobe staples you don’t think of buying until you’re actually in need, like in the morning when you’re getting dressed and find that all the ones you have are in your hamper. Especially in spring and summer— peak sweating months, in some parts of the country — you’ll be going through your undershirt stash even faster than normal. Which is exactly why now is the time to restock with an ultra-affordable multipack from Amazon that’s beloved by reviewers and HuffPost readers alike.

Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of this 10-pack by Gildan, which come in a wide range of colors. More than 89,000 people have bought and rated them, with the vast majority giving a perfect five-star rating. Plus, in our recent roundup of popular T-shirts on Amazon, our anonymous audience data showed this Gildan tee to be the most popular option with HuffPost readers.

Why are people so into them? One is the fit, which reviewers say is “just right.” Certain colorways — classic white included — offer a 100% cotton fabrication in a mid-weight fabrication that’s designed to be comfortable for year-round wear. (Other colorways are made with a soft polyester blend.) This 10-pack is also an unbeatable deal. Currently priced at $31, it comes out to about $3 per tee. They’re also unisex, making them perfect for people of all genders. There’s a wide range of sizes too, from small to 5XL, so anyone can truly find their perfect fit.

Ahead, see what some reviewers had to say or just scroll all the way down to grab a pack (or several) for yourself.

