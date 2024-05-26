Just 40 Tried-And-True Amazon Products With Over Ten Thousand Five-Star Ratings

Popular items from this list include:
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A standing weeder
Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to made weeding easy.Promising review:
"Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weeds was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get
, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." — JG
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Promising review
: "I’m legitimately shocked by this product! I think this is the best thing I’ve ever put on my face.
I have super sensitive skin, and I gave myself a retinol burn. I had huge dry patches all over my face, and it was so uncomfortable. I ordered this, and after using it for one day, my face wasn’t red anymore. I’ve been using it for three days, and the fine lines I had on my forehead and smile lines are hardly visible, and I have no more dry patches on my face anywhere
. I’m amazed. I can’t wait to see what this continues to do for my skin. If you’re thinking about buying this, here’s your sign — get it!!!" — Kyoko Ozaki
Some Miracle-Gro indoor plant food spikes
Each spike can be used for 30–60 days, depending on the season.Promising review:
"I always kill my plants but I decided to try again. I just bought five houseplants, and three of them were marked down because they were looking pretty puny. Since I tend to kill them anyway, I figured I would give them a try and save some money. I put one of these spikes in each plant and they all looked so much healthier and happier after just a couple of days.
I also added one spike to the only houseplant that I've had for years without killing (I was beginning to think it was artificial) the leaves looked healthier almost immediately. I'm very happy with this product and it was a great price." —victoria
An unbelievably fast and easy-to-use Yonanas soft serve maker
Promising review:
"I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild.But when I saw a TikTok about it, I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life.
I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best-tasting fruit ice cream ever.
It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." — DMCKAY
A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment
It's designed to work for all hair types, with reviewers with 2a through 4c hair saying it worked for them!Promising review:
"I have naturally blonde, medium length, more coarse hair that gets damaged from heat styling and is just naturally dry. I was looking for a hair mask to help heal my dry ends and just general damage. I followed the directions on the box, and left it in my hair for 15 minutes, and rinsed my hair, and styled as normal, and my hair has never been so sleek, and NOT weighed down, and the hair cuticles are together, and not frizzy.
AND it's sooooo humid outside today and my hair stayed looking fresh. BONUS! I've tried so many masks and treatments that have weighed down my hair or left a weird residue, and this is the best one I've ever tried. For my hair length/thickness, I could get about five treatments from this size of a bottle
." — Annie J.
Check out BuzzFeed's full Elizavecca hair treatment review
for more deets!
A super satisfying-to-use electric pressure washer
Promising review:
"Power washer was delivered Monday, it’s Wednesday and I have washed two cars, cleaned driveway and sidewalks, cleaned back fence, and the work keeps piling up;
everything I see now needs to be cleaned! This little dude does not back down; plenty of power and it's surprisingly not too loud
. Soap dispensers work great, and the tips are easy to change." — Mar
An Apple AirTag
Promising reviews:
"Works well, traveled to Brazil from the USA. They worked all the time, and I did not have any problems. Was able to track all my luggage individually with a tag in each one!" — Wayne
A liquid callus remover
Promising review
: "BEST THING I'VE EVER BOUGHT.
I’ve spent so much money on foot creams, lotions, and foot scrubbers over the years. Like for legit 10 years now I’ve had cracked heels. My feet are always dry and my heels get so bad that they crack and bleed. I’ve tried so many things that I honestly just believed I’d always have cracked heels forever.
After reading all the reviews... even the scary ones that made me almost not want to buy it... I thought I’d give it a chance. I followed the directions exactly, and used gloves along with only leaving the gel on for no more than 5 minutes. I think I could’ve probably left the gel on for a little longer because of how bad my heels are, so I’ll do it again tomorrow, but already they look like brand new feet!! The kind of feet I thought I’d never have! So, I’m incredibly impressed and so excited!
" — Heather Nelson
A tub of The Pink Stuff
Promising review:
"Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life-changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door.
We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." — Nancy F.
A sunrise simulation alarm clock
Promising review:
"I get up really early for work and forcing my body to accept that it's time to wake up when it's still pitch black outside has always been a struggle for me. I've been using this alarm clock for the last two weeks and it's made such a huge difference in my mornings. I set it for gradual brightness with bird sounds and no longer feel like my sleep is interrupted. It feels like I'm naturally waking up to sun coming through my window.
I didn't expect a little alarm clock could change my mood so much." — Evelini
A tube of Essence's Lash Princess mascara
Here's what BuzzFeed editor Kayla Boyd
has to say about these:
"As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them) this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. After you've given it a minute to dry, it lasts all day long and doesn't smudge or fade. It seriously gives the effect of false lashes, without the discomfort." Promising review
: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara!
I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
A Takeya cold brew maker
Just add up to 6 tablespoons of your go-to coffee beans into the filter, fill it with water, and leave it in the fridge for up to 24 hours. Then, remove the filter from the pitcher and — BAM — you've got some delicious coffee.Promising review:
"This was my first cold brewing experience, but this product made it easy! Just put your coffee in the filter, fill it with water, and forget it in the fridge for a day!
Plus, I love that everything comes apart easily and can be put in the dishwasher." — shackelforrd
A reviewer-beloved pet hair remover with over 105K five-star ratings
Promising review:
"If I could give this product six stars, I would.
My husband and I use it almost every day. We have three furry dogs and six fluffy cats, which makes for A LOT of hair. We were using a lint roller before we bought our ChomChom Roller. The lint roller didn't work very well and had to be replaced. We have had our ChomChom Roller for months and it still works just as well as it did when we first got it.
We can actually invite our friends over now without worrying about all the pet hair." — Morgan Willis
Some Wet & Forget shower cleaner
Promising review:
"This stuff is amazing! I had a horrible gray ring in the bottom of my shower that was impossible to remove. I had tried the Dawn dish soap method (with a lot of scrubbing) and had even used toilet bowl cleaner to try to remove the soap scum. My next step was to tear out and replace the shower pan and tile. I figured this was my last chance. I ordered the Wet & Forget spray and really coated the shower walls and floor pan and walked away. I CANNOT begin to tell you how happy I was to rinse down the walls sometime later and watch all that crud roll right down the drain!! This is the best product I have ever used in my life!!
Works great and no toxic fumes!!" — Amazon customer
A pair of exfoliating mitts
Promising review:
"I use a loofah every day, so I just bought this to use once a week, not thinking it would do much if anything. Man, was I wrong!!! I read reviews, viewed pictures, and watched the videos. I assumed they all used tanning products or spray tans, because the skin in the tub was brown/black. OMG, mine was too!!! I haven't tanned in 15 or so years. It was gross. On the bright side, my skin really does feel great.
Just get it, seriously..." — Kim McMahon
A set of self-tying shoelaces
Hello, these have over 59,000 5-star ratings. That's a lot of happy feet!Promising review:
"In 10 years, this is only my second review. These have blown me away to the point that I had to share an unexpected benefit. After getting a new pair of boots, I was having issues with the ease of getting my feet in/out without drastically adjusting the entire boot's lace tension each time. The Lock Laces looked like they could save me some time, if not saving time to adjust the tension, at least saving time on tying. Well the results are better than I imagined. I can easily squeeze my feet in/out when needed, and I never have to adjust the tightness.
The Lock Laces are stretchy enough to both hold my feet snugly, AND have enough stretch to allow my feet out when I try to get them off. Another added benefit is that they make walking and simply wearing my boots more comfortable." — John C
A super soft, adjustable Trtl neck pillow
Promising review:
"As a flight attendant for a major airline I have heard from passengers how much they like this pillow. So I ordered it...I LOVE IT. I lost my U-shaped memory foam pillow recently so I thought I would give this a try. It's smaller than a U-shape pillow and easy to pack up.
Lots of fun colors to match your outfits. But most of all it works.
It's cheap enough to give it a try...so just do it." — Franny
A turntable
Promising review:
"I bought these for the small cabinets over my stove to hold the oils and sprays I use when cooking, and it was a perfect fit. It’s so much easier to grab things without digging or knocking other things over. Couldn’t be happier. They turn very smoothly, wipe clean easily, and grip the bottom of the products so they don’t fall over." — HG
A pet urine stain–removing spray
Rocco & Roxie Supply Company is a family-owned small business established in 2013 that specializes in pet odor eliminators, pet toys, pet snacks, and pet accessories.Promising review:
"I don’t know how I ever survived without this. There’s tons of 'pet stain/odor remover' products out there, but this by far is the absolute best
. I cringed paying the $20 for it when others are between $5–$10, but I have NO ISSUES paying now. I foster dogs, some puppies, some older, some not housebroken, and every room in my house is carpeted except the kitchen, which means I have lots of accidents.
I spray enough to saturate if it’s a lot of urine, let it soak for 10 minutes, then wipe it up with a hand towel. Then I put a larger towel on top of it if it’s in a high-traffic area until it’s completely dry. It’s taken out every stain and, more importantly, the odor is gone! I will never stop buying this product.
I recommend it to everyone who has dogs!" — Shelley
A pack of 36 acne patches
Promising review:
"Best pimple patches I’ve tried!
So impressed with these patches! I usually get a few annoying pimples, and these really help keep me from picking them while helping the inflammation go down! Compared to other brands I’ve tried, I found that these stick on better, and I don’t wake up in the morning wondering where it went!
Also, they’re a great size compared to the other brands I’d been using prior to purchasing these." — SK
Some shower steamers
Promising review:
"These are the best shower steamers I've ever tried. Usually they aren't strong enough or they melt too quickly to even enjoy. They are also bigger than what you can buy at the store. I'd say they are about a hockey puck size. One lasted my entire shower and still smelled amazing even after I was done. These are the best shower steamers hands-down.
I would definitely buy these again." — Krista
A cleaning K-Cup
Promising review:
"Our coffee can start to taste funky after several uses. We run this through once, then two times with just water. Works great and coffee goes back to tasting like normal! It clears out any build up that can affect the taste of your coffee. It is super easy and just as quick as making a cup of coffee.
" — Maine Customer
A prismatic window film
Promising review:
"I can't tell you how surprised and delighted we were at the rainbow effect this film has. I bought it to make a window overlooking the street more private, and I thought I would appreciate seeing the rainbow colors on the window itself. But then when the light was shining on it at the right angle, it cast these beautiful rainbow colors on the wall.
So I bought a second roll to put on one of our master bedroom windows that overlooks our neighbor's patio so I don't have to draw the curtains. In the morning now, the light comes in at just the right angle to pass through the rainbow prism and cast beautiful rainbow colors on the wall. And the bed. And the cat.
" — J. B.
A rotating makeup/skincare organizer with shelves
Check it out on TikTok here
. Promising review:
"Just another thing TikTok made me buy!
The quality of the plastic is really great and I love that you can move the shelves as you see fit." — Reagan
A pack of Bottle Bright tablets
Promising review:
"I keep two stainless-steel mugs at work, and they rotate between tea, water, and occasionally coffee. I'm good about washing them, but they had still developed a thin, tea-colored patina. I didn't think there'd be much of a difference after using these tablets (I really bought them for a coworker whose mug is thick with stains), but WOW! Ten minutes with simmering-hot water made my mugs look brand-new
. I didn't realize how stained the mugs actually were." — Library Chick
L’Oreal’s 8 Second Wonder Water
Promising review:
"Why haven't I tried this sooner? This is hands down the absolute best product I have tried on my hair in years, maybe decades!
I have very thick, coarse, highlighted hair that proves to be a challenge for any product that claims smoothing, frizz control, shine, etc. I have tried so many high end products that do not live up to their claims with my hair.
Consequently, after so many disappointing products, my expectations were low when I tried this.
As soon as I removed the towel, I knew this product was a winner. My hair looked smoother than usual before I even started to blow dry.When I finished blow drying, it looked the way it does when I leave a salon.
I am super impressed and immediately ordered more." — shopsalot
A First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser body scrub exfoliant
Read more about how to treat keratosis pilaris at home at the American Academy of Dermatology
.
BuzzFeed editor Ciera Velarde
loves this product! Here's why:
"I've had keratosis pilaris since I was a teenager (it's especially bad on my thighs), and after trying dozens of products to treat it with no luck, this magical product is the only thing that's truly worked for me. I usually use this once a week for maintenance, but in the winter if I notice a flare-up and have drier, rougher, bumpier skin, I use this twice a week, and any flare-ups disappear within the week. I scrub it over my thighs and then actually let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing it off. I have notoriously sensitive skin, and I've never had an issue with this before. It's truly the best product out there for any fellow KP sufferers!"Promising review:
"The best product I have ever used for my keratosis pilaris!
My arms are the smoothest they've ever been! Will continue to buy and use this going forward!" — Lauren
Mike's Hot Honey
Check it out on TikTok here
!Promising review:
"This is now a staple for my kitchen. How I cooked without it before, I'll never know. Makes the best vinaigrette ever, quick pan sauces for pork, unexpected zip in dozens of dishes. Does it come in gallons? Have given it as hostess gifts several times and everyone gets hooked." — Martha Ronemus
A Cat Dancer toy
Honestly, I could spend all day laughing at the review photos. And in case you're wondering what this thing is made of that drives cats so wild... it's literally a springy steel wire and rolled-up cardboard — that's it. But 26,000+ reviewers LOVE it.Promising review:
"This little toy is a miracle! Was skeptical at first since it’s such a simple design but my cat (who usually only plays for a couple of minutes) was obsessed with this toy from the moment I opened the package.
Even more, he won’t let it out of his sight and brings it to me so he can play some more. Will be buying a lot more of these in the future!" — Amcooper2006
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper
Fullstar
is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper
in action. Promising review:
"Surprisingly, this is a wonderful, sturdy kitchen tool. I bought it to use with onions but it works wonderfully with just about any veggie and fruit. My family loves chili, soups and stews this time of year. This cut the job of preparing to less than a third
. It works on just about any veggie but beware the size. If you are cutting a really hard veggie, use smaller pieces for the machine. I would buy it again. It has actually taken the place of my much more expensive food processor. I wish I could return the much more expensive food processor, this does everything I wanted a food processor for
." — E. M. Brooks
A set of cascading closet organizers
Watch in amazement as your closet suddenly gains so much storage space!Promising review:
"Not sure why I didn’t expect them to work as well as it sounds...but they absolutely work as well as they sound! Makes MUCH more room in my closet. I used for purses, jackets, tank tops, dresses and has been holding very well.
When I need something, just push the others aside and raise up the one I need. Very pleased with my purchase!" — Dennis A. Evans
A leave-in conditioner
Promising reviews:
"The BEST for tangles! I’m on my third bottle used on my three-year-old and my own hair. Her hair is so tangled when she wakes up and combing it dry makes it frizzy. This stuff smells amazing and keeps her hair shiny, soft and makes her slightly curly hair just pop with beautiful curls. What a great product at an affordable price!
" — Drew
A "wrinkle release" spray
Promising review:
"HOLY SMOKES. I wasn't expecting this product to work so well.
Literally 10 seconds after spraying and gently stretching as the directions suggested, this was the difference! I let it hang for another 15 mins with a subtle improvement, but the first few seconds after were mind blowing. Highly suggest this product if wrinkled garments are planning your closet." — Dez
A quiet, ozone-free Levoit air-purifier
It covers up to 129 square feet and can even be used as a night light!Promising review:
"This air purifier is great! I bought it because there was a lot of pollen and cat dander in my house which was making my asthma flare-up. Since I’ve got this air purifier, the cat odor has decreased and I don’t need to use my inhaler as much.
The noise is very quiet and not interruptive for me. Overall, I love this item and totally recommend it." — Dana
A brilliantly discreet electrical outlet cover with a power strip
Promising review:
"I don't write many reviews unless a product is really great. This one is the best little invention to come into my life lately
! I used it behind my bed as we have an adjustable bed and every time I would raise it, it would hit the plugs in the outlet and pull them out. If I pulled the bed away from the wall, the pillows would fall to the floor. I could not come up with a solution until I found this! It's amazing! So easy to set up. I even bought another one for my family room. Hides all of the ugly cords.
I have already recommended this product to my friends. Makes everything look neat and clean!
" — Connie Wigmore
A bottle of plant-powered vitamin C serum
Promising review:
"Best vitamin C serum I’ve used.
This serum has changed my skin. It’s brighter, and I have seen an improvement in the fine lines around my eyes. The price is incredible compared to other vitamin C serums I’ve used, and I like that I don’t have to use a separate hyaluronic acid serum." — Jess H
A rechargeable personal blender
This blender comes with an ice cube tray and a funnel, plus you can remove the base to turn the blender itself into a drinking cup. Promising review:
"As a very busy college student, I find it's hard to eat healthy. Between my limited dining hall options and my busy schedule, I needed a way to both eat my veggies and get to class on time. ENTER: this amazing blender bottle. BEST purchase my limited paycheck was ever used on. Fill 'er up with wilted salad bar spinach, crappy orange juice, a grainy apple, some ice, and BOOM...a shake is born. No need to head back to my dorm to plug it into a wall-socket base like most blenders. To my amazed friends, I am now the wizard of smoothies. They all want one now!" — Adrianna Simmons
A fast-acting carpet spot-removing spray
Promising review:
"This stuff is AMAZING! I was a little skeptical because I have some carpet stains I’ve let sit for a while because I didn’t have any cleaner at the time of the accident. The accidents have included coffee spills and poorly cleaned cat barf stains. I ordered this because I didn’t want to spend the money on a carpet cleaning service plus you have to be out of your house too long. This stuff was INCREDIBLE. You just spray a concentrated amount and then scrub the stain away. It worked in every single stain I had and was super quick and easy.
100% recommend if you need a good spot cleaner!" — Kimberly
A tube of Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later eye shadow base
It's cruelty-free!Promising review:
"Best primer EVER.
I absolutely LOVE this primer! It goes on very smoothly, and it will keep your eye makeup in place literally all day
. It also helps with maximizing the pigments in your eyeshadow, making sure they pop.
I also bought a tube for my mom, because she struggles with oily skin and her eyeliner never stays on. Once she used this, not only did her eyeliner stay in place and not budge, but it helped control the oil as well. Out of all the primers I've tried, this is the only one I will use, because it is reliable and affordable." — Carolyn
A bottle of everything bagel seasoning
Promising review:
"I LOVE this seasoning blend. It's a perfect balance of salt, black pepper, onion, garlic, and sesame seeds. I use it to liven salads, soups, baked potatoes, and more. Will buy again and again." — DCWRose