Just 40 Tried-And-True Amazon Products With Over Ten Thousand Five-Star Ratings

A First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser body scrub exfoliant

BuzzFeed editor Ciera Velarde loves this product! Here's why:"I've had keratosis pilaris since I was a teenager (it's especially bad on my thighs), and after trying dozens of products to treat it with no luck, this magical product is the only thing that's truly worked for me. I usually use this once a week for maintenance, but in the winter if I notice a flare-up and have drier, rougher, bumpier skin, I use this twice a week, and any flare-ups disappear within the week. I scrub it over my thighs and then actually let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing it off. I have notoriously sensitive skin, and I've never had an issue with this before. It's truly the best product out there for any fellow KP sufferers!"My arms are the smoothest they've ever been! Will continue to buy and use this going forward!" — Lauren