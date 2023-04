32 Products Reviewers Say Are A 'Travel Essential'

A Dagne Dover duffle bag

I've had this duffle for four years now, and it's probably my number one travel essential. I rarely travel without it. I'm not exaggerating when I say it is the PERFECT carry-on bag. The neoprene fabric makes it so it can fit so much and slide perfectly under the seat in front of you. I own the large and the extra large, and I use them both for different lengths of trips. I love that the extra large can still fit under the seat in front of you, as you can see in the picture above. The pockets inside make sure everything has a place and stays organized. And one of the coolest features is the small outside pocket that fits a phone perfectly. It's also a great bag for a weekend trip as a duffle. I let my mom borrow mine when she traveled across Europe last year, and then I had to get her her own for Christmas because she loved it so much."I love my new bag. I have been on the hunt for the perfect stylish yet utilitarian bag for some time now. And I think I found out! I love the number of pockets (no more bottom bag abyss) and the hardware. Having a back pocket for my phone is just perfect. I’m obsessed. Thank you for a form-meets-function bag!" — Megan V.