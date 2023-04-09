32 Products Reviewers Say Are A 'Travel Essential'

Popular items from this list include:
- A digital luggage scale to calm your anxiety that your bag is overweight and that you won’t have to redistribute your belongings with your suitcase open on the floor, for the whole airport to see.
- Or a compact iPhone portable charger if you loathe having to bring a cord and charger.
- AirFly, a wireless transmitter that’ll connect your AirPods (or any other wireless headphones) to the headphone jack on the flight so you can enjoy all the free entertainment without being forced to bring two sets of headphones or use the crappy ones they have the AUDACITY to charge for on some flights.
A digital luggage scale
You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements. Promising reviews:
"This is really essential travel gear.
It will come in handy before your flight and to avoid the extra charges. The tech is great, has a nice sleek design, is very easy to use, and has a very clear LCD display." — kass77
"This scale works and was accurate on four flights. First flight was a test at 46 pounds, and Delta scales said it was 46 pounds. The next two flights were at 49 pounds, and both United and Delta found it to be 49 pounds. The bag on the fourth flight weighed 49, but the United scale found it to be 48 pounds. Four different airports and scales proved that this scale is a good, low-cost, must-have item for air travel." — Robert
An external battery
Promising review:
"These are a go-to gift for friends and an absolute travel essential. Anker has been a fantastic brand I've enjoyed for five years now. Love how light and small this new model is! I use these for when we're on the road for days at at the with no outlets. It's awesome." — Bradley
Or a compact iPhone portable charger
It's able to charge an iPhone 8 1.5 times and a iPhone X one full time on a full charge. Promising reviews:
"Perfect for keeping phone charged while out and about on vacation. I used this for my iPhone Pro. I love how compact it is and that I didn’t need cords. This is essential for tiny purses. This could charge my phone at least once before needing another charge." — Jillypop
"This was the best gadget I bought for a long international trip! It's small, compact, fast charging, and easy to carry!
It met all expectations and kept my phone juiced daily!!! Highly recommend!" — Colleen Flaherty
AirFly, a wireless transmitter
It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.Promising review:
"This is essential for long flights. I love to wear my AirPods for music and being able to connect my AirPods with the in-flight entertainment is just perfect. I'd definitely recommend this." — Leonardo N.
An international power converter
Sokoo is a small business creating voltage converters, travel adapters, cooling fans and more.Promising review:
"Travel essential. I bought this product for my Europe trip, and it was really an excellent purchase. It did everything I wanted, and I was happy with its performance." — Lannie
A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount
Promising reviews
: "So nice to not have to deal with holding the phone or propping it up! A travel essential!" — Fallen
"I bought this nifty gadget about six months for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table
. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer
. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time.
Thus far it still feels solid and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" — Earendil
A waterproof pouch
It's designed to fit any phone up to 100mm x 170mm (or about 3.9 inches x 6.7 inches). And not only will it keep your phone protected from water, but it will also keep sand and dirt out.Promising reviews:
"A vacation essential. I was skeptical about the case protecting my phone, but while kayaking on vacation, my phone fell in the water and was submerged in 6 feet of water. I was able to recover the phone with no water damage whatsoever." — Will N.
"I purchased this case in July for an upcoming canoe trip with a friend, and as luck would have it, we flipped our canoe. Being the rebel that I am, I chose not to wear my phone around my neck, and so my phone, my ID, and my debit card ended up at the bottom of the river and I just assumed it would be discovered a thousand years from now and placed in a museum as an ancient artifact. Fast-forward to this week. I was contacted via FB by an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office diver and guess what he found? Yup, my phone case with all of the contents intact and dry as a bone!
He had to cut the case open, but there was not one single drop of water in it and he ended up purchasing a case for himself because he was just that impressed!" — Julie McDonald
A Dagne Dover duffle bag
I've had this duffle for four years now, and it's probably my number one travel essential. I rarely travel without it. I'm not exaggerating when I say it is the PERFECT carry-on bag. The neoprene fabric makes it so it can fit so much and slide perfectly under the seat in front of you. I own the large and the extra large, and I use them both for different lengths of trips. I love that the extra large can still fit under the seat in front of you, as you can see in the picture above. The pockets inside make sure everything has a place and stays organized. And one of the coolest features is the small outside pocket that fits a phone perfectly. It's also a great bag for a weekend trip as a duffle. I let my mom borrow mine when she traveled across Europe last year, and then I had to get her her own for Christmas because she loved it so much.Promising review:
"I love my new bag. I have been on the hunt for the perfect stylish yet utilitarian bag for some time now. And I think I found out! I love the number of pockets (no more bottom bag abyss) and the hardware. Having a back pocket for my phone is just perfect. I’m obsessed. Thank you for a form-meets-function bag!" — Megan V.
Silicone earplugs
Promising review:
"I use to have debilitating ear pain on flight descent, which felt like getting stabbed in the ear over and over! I was in agony every time, and it made traveling really stressful. I was recommended these by a friend, and HOLY MOLY. Sometimes I will feel a teeny pang of pain, but it's nothing in comparison to before. These are an essential travel item for me!"
— SL
A stroller so lightweight and compact it can fit in the overhead bin
It folds up so small that it was awarded a Guinness World Record in 2014 for the most compact stroller. It can hold kids who weigh up to 55 pounds and only weighs 9.5 pounds.Promising review:
"Travel essential.
I purchased this stroller for a recent trip to Canada. It was a lifesaver traveling through the airport because it is so easy to get through security, and you don’t have to worry about gate checking as it is small enough to carry on.
During our trip, we used public transportation at times, and we ate out a lot, and it was so easy and convenient to have under a chair or table. It’s also lightweight to carry when my son decides he wants to walk, though he loves sitting in the stroller and is quite comfortable. I love that it easily reclines, and he even took a nap in it while being pushed on a dirt trail. We were mostly on concrete but also took the stroller on some easy/flat trails, and it did quite well. The basket is small but handy. All in all, I highly recommend this for travel and everyday use. I got many compliments and comments about this stroller!" — Matthew Gonzalez
A foot hammock made out of memory foam
Promising review:
"This is an ESSENTIAL for a long flight. I wasn't sure about spending 'so much' on something that seemed not quite necessary. Five flights later (two flights over 10 hours long), and my husband and I are certain that we will never fly without these again. It is HUGE in making the most of pretty uncomfortable economy plane seats." — Chai Romo
An acupressure anti-nausea wristband
The band applies pressure on the P6 acupressure point that is said to help relieve nausea and vomiting. Read more about acupressure and nausea at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer CenterPromising reviews:
"Works great for when I'm traveling on a boat or on long bus/car rides. It's an essential that I bring with me when I travel." — Tiffany C.
"I wished I tried this a long time ago. I used it on a 13-hour drive. Once at Disney World, I wore them for every ride, and it was the first time I did not get nausea or sick. I was amazed.
This is a must-have if you get car sick or can’t ride rides at an amusement park." — E. Kendra
A sleeping mask
Plus, it comes with a set of earplugs to block out all the noise around you!Promising review:
"This is an essential travel item for me. I purchased to use for travel. Best sleep on a flight I’ve EVER had
. It helps me zone out. Loaned them to my daughter for her trip to Hawaii. She can NEVER fall asleep on flights but, with these, she slept like a baby! Adjustable and lightweight. Carrying bag can easily be dropped into travel tote or carry-on luggage." — Sharee A. Armstrong
A JetKids ride-on carry-on suitcase
It's recommended for kids ages 3–7 and fits most standard economy seats. Plus, it has an adjustable strap so you can carry it over your shoulder, a top handle, and a mattress inside that can be removed and used while in the flight. Parents have even used this product while in the airport waiting for the flight
to keep their kids comfy and happy. Promising reviews:
"This is essential for travel. The easiest way to help your young child deal with travel." — Kris Menard
"Traveling with a toddler is always a challenge but comfort is key and this little magic package makes the airport trip that much smoother. We can store small toys, pillow, and one throw blankets for our family of three. Great idea and great buy. We will be using this until it breaks." — TifferTheTrend
A portable white-noise machine
Promising reviews:
"This little guy puts out sound that can be adjusted from soft to incredibly loud. Really quite amazing. It runs for a few nights on one charge. Great addition to my travel essentials." — G. P. M.
"I was skeptical at first about how well this little noise machine would work in my hotel room (I am a frequent business traveler). However, skepticism gave way to satisfaction. This little sound machine blocked out hotel noises very well and helped me sleep through the night.
For a little machine, it provides very good volume and different noise options. I highly recommend this product!" — Amazon customer
Or wireless sleep headphones
The headphones connect via Bluetooth and have 33 feet of wireless range (meaning your phone doesn't have to be right next to you). The controls are on the forehead, which makes it comfortable for back and side sleepers, and they are made to block out ambient noise. Promising review
: "I love this headband! I use it multitude of ways. I use it to put on music while helping me go to sleep. I use it as a sleeping eye mask. I use it as a headband to cover my ears in the cold weather. I also use it skiing to help with warmth and play music without the worry that my headphones will pop out. This headband has quickly become one of my favorite travel essentials.
" — Amazon customer
A pair of compression socks
.Promising review:
"These socks do the job and have become essential travel gear for my wife and I. They help prevent tired and bloated feet and legs on long flights and ensure our feeling safe from the attendant risks of poor circulation from lack of movement on these fights (which we take regularly). Have immediately purchased pairs for friends." — Burt
A Calpak clear cosmetics case
Promising reviews:
"Best travel essential. It fits everything you need! Worth everyyyy penny!" — Karen Delgado V.
"I am truly in love with this clear cosmetic bag. It’s absolutely perfect and honestly — it’s truly my dream come true of makeup bags. I have search high and low for one until I saw a TikTok of it and was instantly in love! It’s sooooo well made and detailed. It sturdy and big enough to carry all your goodies for a long or short trip!
" — Michelle T.
Or a more budget-friendly hanging toiletry bag
Promising review:
"This is ESSENTIAL for travel. I’ve always struggled with my toiletries and products, especially if they’re wet from the shower. This keeps everything together in the same place." — Jaelyn Collins
A 16-piece travel toiletries set if you're not checking a bag
The set comes with four bottles, two jars, two spray bottles, two scoopers (to help transfer creams), one funnel (to help transfer liquids), one cleaning brush, a page of labels, and a bag that everything fits in. Promising review:
"This is essential for flying! I fly pretty often throughout the year and after having numerous leakage issues with regular plastic travel containers, decided to go the silicone route and am so glad I did. I love that this set includes different sizes of bottles and tools to help fill/empty them so reusing them is a breeze and there is no wasted product. The variety of colors is great so I can easily tell apart my toiletries, even without the included labels! Love this set and highly recommend it!" — Hennie S.
A travel wallet with an RFID-blocking shield material
This wallet has a passport pocket, a boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a SIM card pouch, a coupon ticket slot, a cellphone pouch (max 5.8 inches), a money and coins zippered pocket (fits US dollars), a key holder, a pen holder, and a slim pocket.Promising review:
"Essential for traveling! I absolutely love this wallet! I went abroad to France and was going to be spending a lot of time in the airport and in touristy areas, so I decided to look into getting an RFID blocking wallet to deter theft. I must say, I am very happy I chose this particular wallet! It is pretty big, but it fits everything I need inside! It made traveling so much easier!
There aren't a lot of compartments for credit cards and such, but there is room to put a pen, your passport, cash, change, licenses, and even boarding passes. One of the best purchases I've ever made!
" — Alicia
Some laundry soap sheets
Promising review:
"This is a travel essential for anyone who packs light. I got this for my month-long trip to Europe. Just 4–5 sheets will do the job for a small load of a laundry in the washing machine. I didn't have to worry about finding laundry detergent right away when I arrived in a city. The clothes came out smelling clean and fresh. Now this is on my must-have list for traveling." — Joy Lin
A strap you can attach to your luggage to hold your carry-on
Promising reviews:
"A true travel essential! I’m obsessed with these travel straps, and they’ve made keeping my luggage organized an absolute MUST!" — Suzanne
"This is seriously so useful for traveling. I bought this last year and used it on my two Europe trips — six different countries and lots of bus, train, and plane journeys, and it made my life so much easier. I hooked it to my book bag and hooked my neck pillow, collapsible umbrella, and reusable water bottle to it. I even hooked my parka through it some.
110% recommend. It is super sturdy, and I never had any issues with it even with me dragging it along with all the stuff hooked to it." — Logan
An inflatable foot rest for both adults and kids
Promising review:
"This footrest pillow is essential for those who travel very long distances. It is not only uncomfortable but unhealthy to leave feet dangling down for many hours or days at a time while traveling. I purchased this pillow to situate between my airplane seat and the seat in front of mine. It is wonderful to be able to prop my feet up, with bent knees, while watching movies or sleeping. I regularly fly the same route that is about 30 hours (including layovers), and when I am unable to get a seat upfront, this footrest pillow keeps me more comfortable at the back of the plane
." — Yvonne N
A Master Lock portable safe
Promising reviews:
"I love this safe. It's the best travel essential I can recommend. Especially as a woman traveling abroad." — Amazon customer
"This travel safe is great. It's extremely secure and not big or bulky. I used it for international travel. Easy to set, open, and close! Get it!" — KAJ121
A set of packing cubes
Promising review:
"Never saw a need for packing cubes until a friend loaned me hers for my recent overseas trip. What a difference these made! While I didn't place all of my clothing in cubes, I did use them for my rolled up linen dresses and tops and another for all my underwear. Using the Pak meant I didn't have to unroll and hang up the dresses/tops every time we changed hotels. When we had a one-night stop, I just lifted out the (large) Pak and placed it on a shelf. Having all my underwear compressed into a bag enabled me to grab this essential item quickly and easily. As soon as we returned home, I ordered two sets to have for my use in the future. I now consider them absolutely essential for travel.
" — Delta Daughter
Or a set of space-saver bags
Promising review:
"Traveling essential! I wish I would have come across these years ago!! I do a lot of traveling and using these, and I was able to get so much more into my suitcase, AND it was much more organized. If your stay is temporary, just leave items in the bag and load into the dresser. These are a must have!!!" — Shellbie
An Alleyoop portable razor
Promising reviews:
"Great essential to have when traveling or on-the-go! Not to mention the soap smells amazing! Also includes two razor blades. Great value." — Myles Allbee
"I found out about this razor on TikTok, and I’m officially obsessed! I’ve been using it for the last week, so here’s my honest opinion. It’s perfect for missed spots or touch-ups, your gym bag, vacations
, and I can see this being great for camping trips. The razor is not meant for full shaves or to replace your regular shower shaving routine, it’s very obviously for when you just need a quick touch-up here or there.I love that it has everything you need for a close shave — the refillable water spray bottle, a shea butter moisturizing bar that doubles as a pre-shave lotion and an after-shave moisturizer, and two 3-blade razors.
The product is super compact for everything that it holds. If you’re considering buying this to replace your regular shower razor — don’t. But if you’re looking for a smart, convenient solution for a quick shave or touch-up, or something more convenient to travel with, then this is your new go-to travel razor!! I think everyone should have one of these in their car, purse, gym bag, travel bag, etc. Honestly can’t go wrong with it, it’s a 10/10 for me!!" — Helen Mantilla
A jewelry organizer with ample space
Promising review:
"This is a travel essential must, especially if you travel a lot. I was keeping my jewelry in an Altoids case and my necklaces and bracelets were constantly getting tangled. It stayed pretty flat and not bulky after I filled up the case with all my jewelry. I highly recommend this." — Julie Che
A travel belt made so you can attach any bag to the top of your suitcase
The travel belt is adjustable to 38 inches so it will fit most bags.
Cincha Travel is a small Cali-based biz started by a BIPOC couple that makes these adjustable straps from vegan leather. The brand also donates 100 airline miles for each purchase, which are used to reconnect separated migrant families.Promising reviews:
"Love the smaller Travel belt it is a life saver! I can’t wait to receive my larger travel belt! Thank you! My new travel essential! ❤️" — Graceanne
"Love this! I am constantly struggling between holding my jacket and two carry-ons. This is the perfect solution! I can’t wait to start using it when I’m back to regular business travel." — Allison
A dirty laundry bag
Promising reviews:
"This is an essential item. especially for travelers." — Nadia Khan
"I love this bag for travel. It's the perfect size. Unlike so many travel laundry bags, this one is the perfect size for clothes and undies. So many are too small like a lingerie bag or too big like a bag to take to the laundry mat. This is cute and folds up into itself." — N. Newman
A collapsible water bottle
Promising review:
"I don't get a plastic smell or taste at all. I put a carabiner on it and attached it to my backpack. I didn't roll it up most of the trip. It swung around through security check points, under airline seats and in and out of the car trunk. Holds a lot of water. This is my trip essential especially when flying from now on. My only complaint has to do with the fact the refill stations at ORD don't have cold water. Yuck!" — CAB