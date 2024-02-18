39 Products Reviewers Say They’d Recommend To Anyone

Popular items from this list include:
A ChomChom roller to snatch up pet hair
Promising review
: "It works!! You just roll it up and down a surface and it picks up the pet hair!! I've used it on the bed, couch, and cat tree! It's very easy to use and when you press the button it pops open so that you can clean it out. One thing I will say is that trying to get every hair and fuzzy from the container is a little bit frustrating, but I'm still very satisfied because at least I can clean out the majority, even if a few hairs get left in the canister. I recommend it to anyone who has pets that shed.
It works better than vacuuming hair off of surfaces or using tape or a lint roller, and it's very quick!!" — Myrtle"
I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside
, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside."
And a fur-eliminating broom
Promising review
: "This is a really good broom/rake!!! I'm really impressed!!!! I got it because I noticed that my own long hair was building up on some of my rugs, and the vacuum just rolled over the top of it or get stuck around the vacuum roller brush. I am SO GLAD I finally ordered this because it works really great and is the perfect size!!! For one rug, I made FOUR passes with this thing and kept pulling hair out which was embedded in the dense pile!!!! I was so blown away!!!! Anyone with long, straight hair is bound to run into this same problem, so I recommend this broom for anyone
who can relate!!! It's a lifesaver and I think it should be in every home!!!
" — Amazon customer
A hard-water-stain remover
It even has a minty scent, so you don't have to worry about that harsh chemical smell that cleaning products usually emit.Promising review:
"Totally amazed how easily this worked at removing all the water stains on our glass shower doors. I had tried numerous products over the years, but nothing worked like Bio Clean. I highly recommend this product to anyone with hard water stains
." — Heather
A wad preventer
Wad-Free is a small biz with products made in the USA. Just pop the corners of your flat or fitted sheet into the device and you'll never have to deal with tangling and twisting again! Believe it or not (I mean, believe it...the reviews are there) the manufacturer even says that your sheets will dry 75% faster and
with fewer wrinkles.Promising review
: "It took me a while to get the hang of this but now that I have it, I love it. When I first got a top-loading washer I was always surprised that the sheets would get so tangled in the wash. Then I stumbled upon this and bought it immediately. Now my sheets come out if the washer and dryer NOT tangled up. I highly recommend these for anyone with a top-loading washer.
" — mm4peace
A set of bedsheet holders
Each pack comes with four bands that can stretch from 12–18 inches and hold adequate tension. Promising review:
"These are extremely easy to use. My bed sheets are 18 inches deep, but so is my mattress, so I was pulling the corners down at least 5x a day! I haven't had to adjust the bedsheets AT ALL, not even one time, since I put these on! I would definitely buy these again and will recommend to anyone who constantly needs to fix bedsheets.
" — Sarah Bulvan
Some shower curtain rings with separate hangers
Promising review:
"I love these hooks... I have bought numerous rings in the past that you gotta snap and pull but these only take two minutes to install as they slide right on. I give these a two thumbs up thank you very much I would highly recommend to anyone!!!
👍" — Amazon reviewer
A set of silicone stove counter gap covers
The covers just slip right into the gap — there's no adhesive involved — so you can easily remove and clean them whenever necessary. Promising review
: "I ordered this product not knowing for sure if it would work out for us, but, much to my surprise, it’s wonderful. Very easy to measure up, clean up and heat resistant. I would recommend it to anyone who is looking for a product to help keep stuff from falling down the sides of your stove.
My husband does most of the cooking and lol he’s a messy cook. Well worth the money." — Amy
A magnetic stove shelf
StoveShelf
is a U.S.-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves. Check out a Tiktok of the StoveShelf in action.Promising review:
"I really do like this shelf. It is very strong and does exactly what it says. It looks like it was made just for my range. Very good choice. I would recommend this to anyone who needs a shelf over their range, it keeps things from falling behind it and holds your salt and pepper shakers and other spices and looks GREAT
." — Pam
A mint-flavored Venus teeth-whitening pen
Promising review:
"This is by far one of the best teeth-whitening pens I’ve used. It is easy to use and there is no burning. The directions are short and to the point. I’m a busy mom of two littles and I was able to apply this while holding my youngest. 10/10 recommend to anyone who doesn’t have the patience for strips or the time for a full on whitening kit.
Works great!" — Jolynn Samuels
A "flossing toothbrush"
Mouthwatchers
is a small business established by dentist Ronald Plotka that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans that even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines. Promising review:
"I can't believe how much I love using this toothbrush! My dentist tells me I brush so hard I'm wearing out my enamel and I think I did that because I didn't think my old toothbrush did a good job. After reading the glowing online reviews, I decided to give this product a try and I'm so glad I did. I feel I don't have to brush as hard as I used to because it feels like the extra bristles really get in there and do a great job. My teeth feel cleaner than ever before, even in the mornings after I wake up. It may cost a little more than a regular toothbrush but I'm a huge fan and highly recommend it for anyone who wants teeth that feel really clean
." — mabesny
A nylon chopper perfect for breaking up ground meat
Promising review:
"This thing is amazing. I make tacos pretty much once a week, and breaking up the meat has always been the most aggravating part. Not anymore. I use this thing from start to finish. From breaking up the meat initially, to cutting in my spices and other ingredients. Feels solid in the hand. Not cheaply built at all.I would recommend it to anyone!
" — Tyler
A bathtub drain cover
Promising review:
"I'm so, so, so happy I bought this. I was on the fence about it because I thought the suction wouldn't be good enough and the water would still slowly leak out but I was worried for nothing. The suction is great and when used correctly no water leaks out at all. I absolutely love it and would recommend to anyone who likes to relax in a hot bath.
" — rebecca robbins
A set of Anyday microwaveable cooking essentials
What's included: a large deep dish, large shallow dish, medium deep dish, medium shallow dish, and two small dishes. Anyday
is a small, modern cookware brand from Steph Chen. If you need some inspiration, check out Anyday's dish ideas, which include recipes from the likes of David Chang
and Joshua McFadden
!Promising review
: "These dishes are excellent! Very well made. I’ve never had such nice microwave dishes before. I would recommend them to anyone.
" — David D.
A flat outlet plug
Promising review
: "After rearranging our bedroom, my fiancé and I discovered the only outlet on the wall was right in the middle which happened to be where the bed was placed. We needed plugs for our phones, lamps, etc.. and hated that we had to use a cord that stuck out. No matter how we situated the cord or bed, we were not able to push our mattress against the wall. 🙄 This little gem was the perfect solution. It’s ultra sleek and fixed the problem immediately! Very simple to use and install. I’d recommend to anyone!
" — MissRaquel
A shower curtain liner with pockets
The curtain has nine mesh pockets able to hold items up to 1 pound each, so just don't go throwing a mega-size conditioner in there, okay?Promising review:
"This curtain is great. It has four small pockets across the top, three large one across the middle, and two larger ones along the bottom. Perfectly sized to hold all your assorted shower supplies. The pockets are made of a mesh material, so they drain nicely. Everything is within perfect reach when I need it. Shampoo, body wash, bath scrunchie, razors, everything. A good product I would recommend to anyone
." — Greg Kamer
An as-seen-on-"Shark-Tank" seat gap filler
The seat gap filler is flexible and fits into most cars. The pack comes with two gap fillers (one for both the driver and passenger sides), a sticky pad for keeping items like your phone from sliding around, and an LED car light.Promising review:
"This space blocker is a clever idea and actually improves visual safety while driving. Everyone has probably dropped something between the seat and the console of their car. Usually a phone. This clever spacer prevents that. Easy to install and very well made, also washable. I would recommend this to anyone who has a console between buckets eats
!" — John Robertson
A grout pen
Promising review
: "Easy to use and it made the entire floor look like new. I've tried different products to clean the grout, but nothing works like these grout sticks. Would recommend them to anyone
." — Jack French
A durable plastic clear toy blocker
It can also be used to help discourage smaller animals from hiding under furniture!Promising review
: "The toy blocker does exactly what is says it will do. It sticks well to our laminate floor and blocks my son's toys from going under the couch. Only problem is I had to buy two in order to cover the entire length of our couch. I do have to say it was worth the doubled price so I would recommend the blockers to anyone who has kids or dogs!
" — amanda c
A set of adjustable mug organizers
Elypro
is a small biz with all sorts of smart home organizers. Promising review
: "What an ingenious idea! These are simple little plastic discs with three prongs that fold out and adjust to the cup you want to put on top of another cup. They are easy to use and certainly increase the number of cups that will fit in your cupboard which maximizes your space. I bought a set for myself to try, then I bought one for friends and family for Christmas. I really like the concept and design. I would recommend them to anyone who needs more space in their cupboard!
" — rrlphd
A reusable HiccAway hiccups straw
Promising review:
"I have had hiccups literally since I was in the womb. For years now, my hiccups have been loud, aggressive, overwhelming, and, at times, painful. I used to have a method for relief, but it stopped working for me for some reason. But this is a life saver! I can’t imagine not having this neat device. 9/10 I use it with water, but one time I had no access and just sucked on the straw dry, and my hiccups went away! This may have been a fluke, but it sorta could make sense I think? Regardless, using this straw as directed is a game changer and I highly recommend it to anyone who suffers from hiccups regularly.
" — Hadley
A Conair fabric defuzzer
The battery-operated model requires two AA batteries that aren't included, but you can buy some right here
.Promising review:
"This thing works great! I had a different shaver years ago which didn't work very well and ruined a sweater, so I was a little nervous about this one, but my couch really needed some help. This thing worked wonders. In about 20 minutes, my couch was pill-free and looked good as new.Would recommend this product to anyone
." — Avid Reader
A Squatty Potty
Promising review
: "I was recently diagnosed with scoliosis. One of the symptoms of scoliosis is constipation. I received my Squatty Potty today and within a few hours I felt the need to have a bowel movement. I was shocked!!!! I can't remember when I had such an easy BM. This really works! I highly recommend this for anyone with similar problem
s." — Sheryl W
A Waterpik water flosser
This lil' tool is can remove up to 99.9% of plaque when used properly, and it's got some advanced features, too. There are 10 different pressure settings, a massage mode that stimulates your gums, and a built-in timer that automatically pauses to let you know when you've been cleaning for 30 seconds and then a minute. Just FYI: Dentists recommend using this alongside normal floss, not as a complete replacement. Promising review
: "Four weeks in — love it! I have tightly-spaced teeth that have always made flossing difficult, and for that reason I've gone back and forth with flossing consistency through the years but it's always been a struggle. From day one, I loved this Waterpik more than any floss. Super easy to use, leaves your gums feeling great, and has all the customizability you could want. I've been using this every night before brushing my teeth and it's been an easy routine to adopt. Highly recommend for anyone looking for an alternative to floss
." — Daniel S.
Some FryAway to turn grease into an easily tossed solid
FryAway
is a small biz, and they're part of 1% for the Planet. They donate 1% of revenue to charities focused on water conservation. Promising review:
"Everyone loves fried foods and some bacon every now and again, but no one likes the awkwardness of the clean up. This stuff completely changes that. When you're done frying and while the oil is still hot, toss in some FryAway, stir a bit, and let it cool down. Once it does you can scrape/slide the congealed oil right out and do your normal cleaning routine. 100% recommend to anyone who's tired of having to find a way to responsibly get rid of cooking oil
." — Amazon customer
A tub of The Pink Stuff
Check it out on TikTok here
! And here's what BuzzFeeder/The Pink Stuff fan Heather Braga
has to say: "After hearing what incredible things The Pink Stuff can do, I finally ordered it and tried it for myself. Honestly, wow! It really does work wonders. I tried it first on my Le Creuset cast-iron pan and really was amazed at how just one pass with The Pink Stuff (and a scouring brush
) took off almost every stain! I can't wait to try it on literally everything in my home that needs a deep cleaning."Promising reviews:
"I was kinda skeptical at first. I used this on my walls as I had marks that otherwise wouldn’t come off. I got a white wash cloth, dipped it in the Pink Stuff and scrubbed away. It took the marks off without taking off a whole bunch of wall paint. I haven’t tried it on anything else like the bathroom or floors, but I can imagine it would work great! Very happy with my purchase and would recommend to anyone!
" — Linzer
A Wet & Forget weekly shower cleaner
Promising review
: "This is absolutely the best shower cleaner I've ever had and it's so incredibly easy to use. I would highly recommend it to anyone, especially people with hard water. I've already told all my family and friends to order it. Buy it and you won't be disappointed.
" — Dancer
A seat cushion
Promising review
: "I bought this chair cushion because I have a bad habit of sitting with one foot under my knee, which causes me pain and discomfort. I was skeptical at first, but this cushion really works! It is comfortable, supportive, and has a nonslip bottom that keeps it in place. Since using this cushion, I have noticed a significant improvement in my posture and comfort. I highly recommend this product to anyone who suffers from the same problem as me. It is worth every penny!
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐" — Tool
A pack of Shout dye-trapping sheets
By reducing the number of necessary washes, you'll save on laundry, water and electricity.Promising review
: "These work great! I've yet to have color bleed when I use these. I use them when I wash white or color clothes. I would recommend them to anyone." — Kimberly K.
Some nonstick oven liners
Promising review:
"I love my new cooktop and I like keeping it looking brand new. I would obsess, though, when a drop of anything would hit its surface. This manages to successfully keep everything in order. It’s a lot easier to clean the sheet than the stainless steel cooktop itself. Very little effort is required because messes are easily wiped with no polishing required. The key to a good fit, though, is knowing your exact model number because then it can be cut precisely. I would definitely recommend this product to anyone who desires a clean cooktop with minimal effort.
" — Katherine
A liquid callus remover
Promising review
: "I absolutely love this stuff! It works wonders. My heels are cracked and dry a lot of the time, even after a professional pedicure. I’ve tried everything to help my dry, cracked heals and nothing did the trick until now. This stuff is easy to use and it actually WORKS! I highly recommend this to anyone who suffers with dry or severely cracked heels.
I’m a forever buyer and will be stocking up on this." — Lee
Some Mighty Patch hydrocolloid spot treatments
Promising review
: "I love this product. Have been using it for months now and I will continue to buy it. It does exactly what it says it's supposed to do. Such a great product for an emergency. I put a patch on at night and in the morning, it’s almost gone. Love it. Love that it is transparent and you can wear it to cover a blemish and it doesn’t look bad at all. Love the way it helps heal your skin. I will absolutely continue purchasing this product. They are absolutely a game changer. Don’t understand the magic behind it but it really absolutely works wonders. I recommend to anyone suffering from acne
." — Karla Hernandez
A pack of Bissell Stomp 'N Go pads
Promising review
: "My older dog had an accident on the carpet right in front of our front door and with heavy traffic walking over the spot all the time... it got darker almost daily!! We put these on overnight and I was amazed!! My carpet was beautiful and the stain was gone!!! We let it dry and steam cleaned it and now it's like it never happened. Recommend these to anyone who has stains — even if they've been there for years!!!
" — Kamryn
Elizavecca's Cer-100 collagen coating hair protein treatment
See it in action on TikTok here
. Promising review:
"This stuff is fantastic! I've noticed a significant improvement in my hair's texture and overall health since using it. It effectively repairs and strengthens my damaged hair, leaving it soft and shiny. The lightweight formula doesn't weigh down my hair, and a little goes a long way, making it a cost-effective option. I highly recommend this product to anyone seeking a nourishing hair treatment that actually delivers results.
" — Natasha
A pack of bottle-cleaning tablets
Promising review:
"I bought this for my HyrdoFlask because I drink tea every morning and started noticing some build up. I clean it daily, but even with a bottle brush
I could not get it off. I started off using hot water and one tablet and left it in for about 45 minutes or so. Not much came off and I was super disappointed. I figured I'd try again with super hot water and just leave it for the entire day. After roughly six hours, just about everything was gone. I did have to use a bottle brush to get the last remnants off, but it's sparkling clean now and I would 100% recommend this to anyone
."— Jaime
A "Shower Cat"
Shower Cat
is a small business established in 2021 specializing in products to prevent shower clogs. Promising review
: "I first saw this product on TikTok and I knew immediately that I needed it. I just moved into a new apartment and I didn’t want to be how I used to be where I’d just let hair go down the drain and plug it eventually or peel it off of the drain after each shower. It works great but I probably need some practice with it. I currently just floss my hair through it so it will hold them and there are a few stray hairs that don’t stick. I would recommend to anyone who is tired of putting your loose strands of hair on the shower wall.
" — Cari Schwartzkopf
A dishwasher-safe silicone soup cube tray
Souper Cubes
is a small business!Promising review:
"I ordered these to store homemade roasted tomato soup into individual portions. They exceeded my expectations. They are thick, strong, and quality made. Love the color. Also, I was concerned, with tomato products, would they stain when removed? No, they do not; no smell or stains. Awesome, definitely worth the price. I would recommend these to anyone wanting to freeze food in individual portions.
" — Loves to walk
A set of cart trolley dividing bags
Each bag holds up to 50 pounds and has an extra pocket.Promising review:
"I love the sizes, colors, and durability of the bags. I would highly recommend these bags to anyone.
It's so much easier to carry groceries into the house with these bags. Instead of making five or six trips to my car to get all the groceries I can take everything in within two trips. Love them!" — Maureen Rucker
A terra-cotta bear
This adorable little guy can be used a few different ways. To keep things like brown sugar and fresh cookies nice and moist, soak it in some water and then place it in the same container. On the flip side, keep things like chips and crackers nice and crispy by using it dry. Promising review:
"I couldn’t believe how nicely the bears worked. I bought a two pack. One for me one for my mom. My solid hard brown sugar is now soft. I would recommend these to anyone
." — EmBee
And a bottle of Kenra's Platinum Blow-Dry Spray
Promising review:
"Love this blowout spray. As a professional, I’ve tried sooooo many and this is in my top three fave blowout products. It contains silicones that help smooth out the hair but doesn’t weigh it down. Also reduces drying time and protects from heat damage. I’ve used this product on so many different hair types and styles. Just use the correct amount for your hair and dry away from the root. It layers beautifully with other products. Highly recommend for anyone who wants a smooth or volumized blowout!
" — seoulfull