26 Pieces Of Clothing Reviewers Say They Live In During The Summer

A casual romper about to become the MVP of your summer wardrobe

"I wanted a more baggy casual look and I absolutely suggest that you order a size up if that's the look you're going for too. Super comfortable, feels like I'm getting away with wearing pajamas in public while looking incredibly cute.Paired with heels, sandals, flats... any type of shoe can change the look completely. If you're worried about the loose fit just use double-sided clothing tape to keep the shoulders and pant cuffs exactly where you want them. One worry I have is how long this fabric will hold up (very thin, very soft, may start to pill) but I'll update if/when that happens. In the meantime I'll enjoy looking adorable and feeling cool in the hot weather." — LT