26 Pieces Of Clothing Reviewers Say They Live In During The Summer

Popular items from this list:
A soft and stretchy maxi dress
Promising review:
"OMG! If jersey bed sheets made a dress, this is it! Soft, comfy, stretchy, cool. Basically if I could live in this dress 24/7/365, I would. Planning on buying more in various colors because…why not?!" — Meg
A high-waisted skort
Promising review:
"Love love love the original GF skort. So comfortable. This is my fourth or fifth skort and def live in them in the summer!" — Ayla B.
A gorgeous flowing maxi dress
Promising review:
"I first bought the mint green dress. I had it shortened to tea-length. I love to wear it with matching canvas Top Siders. Then I purchased the yellow dress with three-quarter sleeves. That one I left floor length and I think it looks great with Western style boots and a straw bowler. I live in these dresses
. Co comfy and machine washable (line dry)." — Amazon customer
A pair of casual wide-legged cotton overalls
Promising review:
"I live in these overalls now. I wore them to a festival and got tons of compliments. Because of my height I ordered an XXL so the overalls would be long enough and extra baggy. Just ordered the teal!" — Like to dress up
A workout set
Promising review:
"Have this set in multiple colors and I live in them! So comfy for lounging around, gym, running errand and travel!"
— erika
A three-pack of athletic racerback tanks
Promising review:
"I love these. I live in these during the summer! When I am working out, the tops soak up sweat, so in this way it keeps me cool." — Grace
A ruffly wrap dress
Promising review:
"I love this dress and always get so many compliments! I lived in it for the summer!" — Amber Annab
A running short featuring a zippered pocket
Promising review:
"I am obsessed with these shorts. I have them in two colors and 100% will be buying more. I seriously lived in them all summer. BUY THEM! — jennifer
A casual romper about to become the MVP of your summer wardrobe
Promising review:
"I wanted a more baggy casual look and I absolutely suggest that you order a size up if that's the look you're going for too. Super comfortable, feels like I'm getting away with wearing pajamas in public while looking incredibly cute. My plan is to live in all colors of these for the whole summer.
Paired with heels, sandals, flats... any type of shoe can change the look completely. If you're worried about the loose fit just use double-sided clothing tape to keep the shoulders and pant cuffs exactly where you want them. One worry I have is how long this fabric will hold up (very thin, very soft, may start to pill) but I'll update if/when that happens. In the meantime I'll enjoy looking adorable and feeling cool in the hot weather." — LT
A stunning ombre maxi dress
Promising review: "
I have the solid black, the print black and this one. It's lovely and soft and a great A-line. The pockets are great, the seams secure, the straps easily adjustable and the length is perfect to the ground for me. it's easy to dress up OR lie around inside or lounge out back in the Texas heat. I did go up a size because I wanted loose, I am already eyeing a fourth... yeah, I'm LIVING in these!!!
" — Trace
A wire-free seamless T-shirt bra
Promising review:
"This is my absolute favorite bra. It's so comfortable! Obviously since they are so cheap, they are going to last a lifetime but I still get a good wear out of them. I'm also currently pregnant and I LIVE in these. I lived in them before pregnancy though, too :)" — Kaisha
A pair of biker shorts that deliver in all the right ways
Promising review:
"I live in these shorts. I have four pair and always have them on. They’re so soft and comfortable to wear to work out or just around the house or running errands. The fit is perfect." — Fiddlegirl
A French linen wrap dress with an effortless easy-going French countryside aesthetic
Dress Me Linen
is a small business based in Latvia that specializes in all sorts of cute and stylish linen clothing. Promising review:
"This one is my favorite. Super easygoing, great fabric, classy yet relaxed fit, beautiful color. Mine is in lavender. I live in it. I get compliments all the time." — Tizia
A loose and flowy jumpsuit
Promising review:
"It fits me perfectly! It is also EXTREMELY comfortable and soft. The length is perfect, and the two pockets are great! I highly recommend this jumpsuit!! In fact, I NEVER leave reviews, but I logged into my account to order another pair in a different color, and the review and ratings page popped up. If you’re on the fence about buying this item, don’t be!! I LIVE in mine!
I can lounge around the house or dress it up." — Amazon customer
An uber-popular Outdoor Voices exercise dress
Promising review:
"I am in love with this dress and will be buying in many more colors. I live in this dress in the summer. It is perfect for doing yard work, walking, hiking, running, etc. and then I use it as a bathing suit to cool off in the lake or wear kayaking.
It dries quickly and is so so comfy!" — Lauren
A high-neck thong bodysuit to bring on hot girl summer
Promising review:
"Love love love this body suit!! I’ve been looking at it for a while and finally bought one on Black Friday. I’m probably going to buy them in three more colors and live in them!
Look great with jeans, very comfortable. I bought a medium which is my normal size and it fits great, if you're worried about sizing just go up a size, with the compression material it won’t look too big!" — Alyssa
A stretchy strapless maxi dress
Promising review:
"I bought this dress in almost every color. I love the patterned ones. The fabric is soft and flowy, and the cut is generous while complementing curves. I honestly live in these dresses and get compliments on them all the time.
The only downside is a few of them are a little sheer, but not so much as to be immodest. Two things to note — the solid colors are made of a stiffer material that I found to be too hot and cumbersome for Florida weather. Also, the ones with patterns on the top part and the ruffle around the mid-thigh area — the patterns tend to be cut a little unevenly. Otherwise, the other patterned ones are amazing." — Shoefly
A crop top sports bra praised by reviewers for being just as amazing as the Lululemon Align
Promising review:
"Soooo comfortable, I live in this top now. I sleep in it and I’ve worked out in it. No complaints, want more colors." — conley s.
A darling A-line midi dress perfect
Promising review:
"When this dress arrived it looked so simple that I didn’t take it seriously until I tried it on and lived in it. This dress looks great and is so comfortable that I didn’t want to take it off!
The empire waistline and sexy V-neck is perfect for my 36DDs. I look adorable in this dress. One thing that is important about this dress is the pockets! They are big enough to hold my schungite rocks without distorting the shape of my body in the dress. I want another one. Maybe I’ll wear this dress all the time.
" — Silver Rain Runningcloud
A three-pack of ribbed yoga shorts
Promising review:
"I literally love these shorts so much! I'm going to order more. I live in them.
They stretch amazing. They fit amazing and are not see-through! They roll up a tad on my thighs but that is the only small con. They have an amazing waistband that does not pinch. And the colors are as shown." — IRIE YARIS
A strappy bustier crop top
Promising reviews:
"It's a little snug, but it is exactly as pictured. It's pretty well made as well! The fabric is like a silky cotton. As a plus size girl I give this a big thumbs up, though. It keeps the girls up and it is something I plan to live in this summer.
Could be a cute top as well but I'd prefer this as a bralette." — Lex
A pair of flowy wide leg elastic pants
Promising review:
"I will be living in these all summer.
These pants are comfortable, lightweight, and perfect for my desert climate. I also will be wearing them on my Cancun vacay. They are perfect, seem to release wrinkles easily and the stretch in the waist is awesome. I feel like these will stretch to accommodate me at my heaviest (now) and back down as I lose weight. The pink/brown version has quite a lot of orange...I didn't mind it but it was more than I expected. I pair mine with a tan or salmon tank and it is comfortable. Toss on a cardigan or shawl for cooler evenings and you've got the perfect pant for summer." — Laura
A simple and cute flowy T-shirt dress
Promising review:
"Great fit! Pockets are a plus!! Can’t wait to buy more, I will live in these dresses this summer!!" — megan
A two-piece knit shorts and tank set
Promising review:
"I just bought two more because I love this outfit so much! It doesn’t plunge quite as low as the model picture (thankful for that). I got a compliment right away. My neighbors are probably tired of seeing me in these because I live in them.
" — Mindy Shepard
A square-neck crop top
Promising review:
"I LOVE this piece! I absolutely live in it. It’s comfortable to lounge and sleep in as well as throw it on under a shirt as a comfortable bra. I find it to give lots of support! I can’t wait to order it in more colors." — Kristenr94
A V-neck tee dress
Promising review:
"I could live in this dress! This is seriously one of the softest dresses I’ve ever owned. I could sleep in it — it’s that soft! So comfortable and cute! Perfect for summer or could easily throw a jacket/sweater over it for fall and spring. Lightweight, but not too sheer. It fit true to size and I thought the length was good. Planning on ordering it in other colors." — Meg B.