Reviewers In Their 40s Are Pretty Fond Of These 24 Products (And Their Reviews Will Show You Why)

A pair of comfy open-toed sandals with arch support
Lots of reviewers
compared these to Birkenstocks, but for way less money! They are available in women's sizes 6–12, including wide sizes, as well as 20 colors.Promising review:
"Relief! I have high arches, and have developed something like plantar fasciitis now that I'm in my mid-forties. Didn't want to spend the money on the comparable Birkenstocks
, even though I highly trust that brand. So glad I tried these first! Can't believe the price
. And when I can't stand being barefoot or any other shoes, these are my go-to. Wonderful!" — DB
A memory foam seat cushion
It's designed to help with back pain and sciatica, promote good posture and help reduce pressure on the tailbone — especially if you spend most of your day in an office chair, car or other sitting position. It's available in three colors.Promising review:
"ABSOLUTELY the best support cushion I've used! It wasn't a cushion that sat awkwardly in the chair, I didn't feel like I was forty-something going on 90
, and it didn't feel like 'it will probably keep my tailbone part from not feeling as bad' — NOPE, THIS CUSHION INSTANTLY CRADLED MY BODY IN A WAY THAT SUPPORTED FAR MORE THAN MY TAILBONE!! I plan on getting a few more to have several places.
This is truly an item worth far more than its retail price The science in the design, material, and shape are stellar!" — J-licious
Quick-acting Nizoral dandruff shampoo that targets dandruff-causing fungus
It promises to help reduce scalp flaking and itching. This shampoo was designed to work for sensitive scalps and color-dyed and chemically processed hair as well as for all hair types and textures.Promising review
: "After suddenly developing dandruff in my forties and trying other medicated shampoos, this one knocked it out in two days! I use it about once a week for maintenance, and a tea tree oil shampoo in between. Very happy with personal results. Smells good, too." — rebeljack78
A pair of comfy period-proof underwear
They are designed to absorb up to four tampons' worth of blood. To clean and reuse, all you have to do is rinse (no scrubbing required) and machine wash.They're also ideal for overnight protection (you can pair them with a pad if you have a heavy flow) and for people who are worried about leakage during sports or physical activities.Reviewers suggest
sizing up. They've available in women's regular and plus sizes in four colors and in various size packs.Promising review:
"I'm sold. I can't believe I spent so many years worrying and dealing with stained sheets. Since I turned 40+, my periods are so heavy and intense, I had double pads and a towel under me in bed.
The first night, I had a night pad and these on. It didn't matter that I bled beyond the pad, these underwear absorbed the overflow and protect my bed.
It was the first time in years I could sleep peacefully. I'm getting more." — Mascarade
A pair of compression gloves
They're available in three sizes.Promising review
: "I am in my forties and was recently diagnosed with osteoarthritis in my hands and feet. Total bummer. I don’t want to take medication unless absolutely necessary, so I have been searching out other forms of relief from the pain and stiffness. I added these compression gloves to the mix, and they are very helpful. The gloves have a good range of motion and provide great compression support.
They have been especially helpful when I do yard work, and I also plan to use them for an interior painting project. It’s very hot where I live, so I don’t currently wear them every day. However, I know I will wear them frequently during fall and winter. Highly recommend for anyone looking for medication alternatives to arthritis!
" — cb4iast8
A comfy compression foot sleeve if you're dealing with uncomfortable foot pain
They're available in four sizes and nine colors. Read more about compression socks and swelling at Cleveland Clinic
.Promising review:
"They work! I bought these because they had great reviews, but I honestly didn’t think a sock was going to do anything for me. I’m a manager in a grocery store and I walk 8–12 miles a day on concrete floors. It felt like the bones were coming out of my heels when I walked. After work when I stop moving, I limp around like I’m 90 because of my feet (I’m 41). I’ve had these on at work for three days now, and today I never thought about foot pain once.
It helped so much that I decided I have to add to the over 53k reviews on these. They make walking bearable! If you are suffering, definitely try these!" — Tausha Johnson
Youthforia color-changing oil blush
It reacts to your skin’s own pH to give you a natural flush that complements your skin tone. You can use it on its own or on top of foundation for a little extra vibrancy. Youthforia
is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in cruelty-free makeup.Promising review:
"I can go down the list of impulse buys I've made after seeing them on TikTok. Most of them fall way short of what I had hoped for or expected. Not this stuff. I'd give it 10 stars if I could.
After turning 40, I've not been happy with my blush or tinted moisturizers. More often than not, they either pill or settle into my pores, etc. I don't wear very much makeup, and I'm surely no makeup artist. I'm sure I'm doing something wrong, but to be honest, I'm not willing to put the time or effort into learning at this point in life. YOUTHFORIA to the rescue! This stuff is awesome. I can use it to create nothing more than a healthy glow, or can build it for more if I care to.
It is undetectable once on the skin, and it lasts all day. It's all I was hoping for and so much more. I highly recommend it." — Kate F.
A pair of comfy high-waisted compression bike shorts with deep pockets
These have over 59,000 5-star ratings
on Amazon. They are available in women's sizes XS–3XL, three fit types and 38 colors/styles.Promising review:
"I’ve struggled with thigh chafing all my life. I’m now 45. I just went on a hot and humid 3-mile run, and had complete comfort with no ride up. Ordering in all colors, and tossing my old running shorts!" — Cassandra Leigh Saffold
A knee pillow designed to help side sleepers rest more comfortably
It even comes with an adjustable strap if you're someone who tosses and turns in their sleep (or if you're using it to recover from an injury that may lead to limited mobility). A lot of pregnant reviewers
and reviewers with arthritis pain and cartilage pain
swore by this, too.Promising review:
"I'm 49 and a lifelong athlete and fitness trainer. I train a lot, and I also spend a great deal of time driving. I am struggling with piriformis syndrome in my right leg, plus I have an old knee injury in my left leg. I also sleep only on my side at night. Sleeping with a pillow above my knees has worked okay and has helped, but it is hard keeping it in place. I bought this to try, and it's awesome! It stays in place, is very comfortable, has helped my issues in reducing stress in my legs enormously.
It was a little thicker than I expected it to be, and took a little getting used to, but now it's great. Having the strap has been really helpful because it stays in place when I switch from sleeping on my one side to my other side during the night." — Christine T. Mitchell
A L'Oreal Paris root cover-up spray for when you don't have time for a salon visit
It's available in nine shades and in a two-pack.Promising review
: "Lightweight and great coverage on gray/white roots. I bought dark blonde, and it's more of a light brown, but it works well with my highlight/low lights. I’m horrible about getting my hair done every two months. I usually go 4–5 months between colorings to save time and money. I’m 49 and have about two inches of grey growth on each side of my part, so it‘s actually four inches of grey roots on the top of my head. As long as you don’t spray too close, then it doesn’t get heavy or sticky. I highly recommend this product." — Michelle D.
A comfy and fully lined one-piece swimsuit
It's available in women's sizes 4–18 and in 44 styles.Promising review
: "Well made, accurate sizing and CUTE! Every influencer was right, this was a perfect fit! I’m in my forties.
Comfortable to get on and wear! I ordered my usual size with no problem." — Sabian
A set of self-tying shoelaces to turn your favorite pair of shoes into slip-ons
You can also adjust the tension of the laces easily if your feet are more swollen on a particular day. They are available in 13 colors.Promising review:
"I purchased two pairs for my running shoes (49-year-old male). They work very well, and I have put a bunch of miles on them. No more tying and untying, just slip it on. I like how they keep unified tension across the entire laces from top to bottom.
I have had no issues with the lace lock at all, it snapped in well." — Scott
A blendable, easy to apply Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer
It's available in 18 shades.Promising review:
"I now have a new under-eye concealer. As I get older (I'm 40) I am noticing a little blue under my eyes.
I sleep well. I've tried a lot of products and most will look unnatural or cakey. I decided to try this after reading a woman's blog who recommended it. She is my hero. Dark circles are instantly gone when I apply this. This product stays on all day too. I never need to reapply.
The tube is convenient and is made so that none of the product gets wasted. You twist what you need to the surface sponge and apply. The surface sponge stays moist with product too so you don't need twist often, making the concealer last longer. I will continue to buy this one for sure." — phillygrl
A knee stabilizer band that provides shock absorption, compression and support
It comes in a set of two and is available in three sizes and seven colors.Promising review:
"I played tennis when I was younger. Now I'm in my forties,and when I run on hills, my right knee hurts.
I read the reviews for this product and decided to give it a try. It works great! I put this on when I go for walks or runs, and the pain is gone!
It is easy to put on and take off. I hand wash it and air dry it. It comes in a pack of two. I only needed one so I gave one to my mom! If you have knee pain, you need to try this product!" — Priya Desai
A set of wax earplugs
The pack includes six pairs of plugs.Promising review:
"At first, I didn't understand how these gummy ear plugs would work. But I have had some of the BEST sleep in a long time thanks to them.
I think as I get older (45) and with two kids, it just seems harder to sleep soundly for an entire night. These are seeming to change things around for me. I am not in love with the gummy feeling of them, but the benefit far outweighs the strange feeling of them. I am getting around seven nights' wear out of one set of plugs. More expensive than others, but they work so well!!" — Jaimielaura
A Schick Silk Touch-Up Tool to help remove peach fuzz
This tool also helps soften skin by gently exfoliating as you use it. It comes in a set of three or nine.Promising review:
"I got so sick and tired of waxing my chin that I broke down and bought this. Paid top dollar for a so-called 'dermaplaning sesh' at a spa for $90 only to realize I'd been had when I found these. At least I can shave myself in the morning without the harsh yank of waxing or plucking.
At my age (mid-forties), I don't feel good about stressing my face with the yank of waxing, and the last time I was waxed at some cheap place on the corner, they burned my lip. Never again with these. This I can do at home discreetly, and the price is right, too.
" — HoundMama
A loose-fitting bamboo fabric sleep set that feels slightly cool against the skin
It's available in women's sizes S–4X, petite and plus sizes, and 12 colors.Promising review:
"These are the ones I have been searching for! I have not been sweating at all since I started wearing them (I'm 49 and get hot flashes during the night)
or at least not waking up with damp clothes. The only thing I don't like is that they take forever to air dry because of the pocket construction. Other than that they seem well made and are super comfortable! I'm getting a second pair so I can rotate them for plenty of drying time
." — Greg Ruth
A neck and shoulder relaxer designed to help soothe stiffness and pain
It's available in five colors. (Note: You should consult with your doctor before trying anything new involving your neck/back area to make sure it's safe for you.)
Users are encouraged to lay on this in 10-minute intervals only; the seller suggests working your way up to it by starting yourself off at five minutes at a time, with a one- to three-day adjustment period before regular use. Promising review:
"This neck relaxer is so easy to use! It took a few times to get used to, but it is not uncomfortable and is very much helpful with my chronic neck pain and shoulder tension. I felt pain relief after the first use!
I have even been able to cut back on my chiropractor appointments because of this product. So thankful for this amazing find as I am only 41 and have been struggling with neck pain for several years now
." — Mary Beth
A dermatologist-recommended Elta MD tinted sunscreen for sensitive skin
If you're looking for an option available with more shades, check out this glowy Supergoop tinted sunscreen
that comes in 15 different shades!
Promising review:
"I stopped wearing foundation years ago and switched to tinted and non-tinted sunscreen. This is definitely the best tinted sunscreen I've tried yet.
I'm 47-years-old, and my skin is dry and has acne. I'm light-skinned. I live in San Diego, and this definitely protects me from the sun
. No pilling, and it stays all day." — Jenn
A glycolic acid peel that might help smooth your skin while reducing fine lines
Promising review:
"I am very pleased with this glycolic peel. I just ordered my second bottle. It leaves my skin feeling and looking better.
No problems with peeling or burning at all. I leave it on for 15 minutes or more every two weeks. There is some tingling but that is normal. It is definitely more effective than other glycolic products I have tried through the years.
I am very careful for 48 hours post-treatment (I do not scrub my face, and I use lots of moisturizer/sunscreen after doing the peel). I do it on a day when I can just stay home, relax, and don't have to put on makeup so that my skin can rest afterward and overnight. I am 45 but I don't look it,
and I think this peel, combined with exfoliation and retinol creams, plus lots of sunscreen, really keeps my skin looking great. I highly recommend this peel for experienced or beginner users. Just take your time, follow instructions, and perhaps do a test patch first." — Mera
An internet password logbook
Now you can stop constantly forgetting where (and if!) you wrote down your log-in info — especially as the years go by and you only accumulate more and more username/password combinations. While the safest place to keep your passwords
is in a digital password manager, this logbook offers an analog solution.Promising review
: "I'm in my mid-forties, and with a gazillion internet accounts to have to keep track of, my memory simply isn't enough anymore. Also, what happens if something happens to me? My husband and sons would have a hell of a time trying to crack my accounts
. I know we did when my father died several years ago. We still can't figure out some of his passwords for his email accounts. So I bought this. I entered everything I knew (and I update it when I discover another account I forgot), and for extra security, we keep it in our family safe. Use a pencil so when you update passwords, it's easy to change it out." — SoCal-Girl
An E.L.F. setting powder for a soft, smooth finish that can cover fine lines
Promising review:
"I usually don't write reviews, but I'm impressed. This stuff is magic. I'm 40, and the setting powder instantly took away fine lines and wrinkles without being cakey.
And for the price, I'm obsessed." — Deanne Gibson
A pair of pull-on Levi's jeans that feel like comfy leggings
If you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe
you can try this piece out before you buy it. It's available in women's sizes 2–28, three inseams, and 12 colors.Promising review
: "I have now bought four pairs of these, and they are seriously my favorite pandemic jeans. They look like 'real' jeans
(the material is woven, not knit) but the elastic waist makes them extra comfortable. I'm in my forties
, I've had two kids, and I usually wear an 18 in jeans. I'm an 18 in these. I have gotten the long inseam on them all, and it hits the top of my foot. I can roll it up for a shorter/summer look. I like them more snug. Wear/care: I wash these in cold and dry them in the dryer. If they shrunk at all, it wasn't noticeable. Cons: the only thing these are missing is front pockets, but for this price and for how much I love them, it isn't a dealbreaker. There are functional back pockets that can hold my phone.
" — A. Mather
Maybelline's Total Temptation eyebrow pencil to fill in your brows
The tool comes with two ends, one a small eyebrow brush and the other a specially edged eyebrow pencil. It's available in four shades and in a two pack.Promising review:
"I've significantly reduced how much/what types of makeup I've been using (only using under-eye concealer, eye brightener, and mascara). Instead, I focus on a great skincare routine, which has dramatically improved my skin (I'm 42, and this is HUGE for me), and I only use makeup on my eyes, and a ChapStick
or tinted lip moisturizer. Prior to buying this, I didn't use anything on my brows, because, besides a couple barely noticeable spots where they were thinner, they're pretty okay. I bought this, just to try, because the price was great.
This pencil is very forgiving. If you put on too much you can easily blend it in with the spool on the other end. I got the soft brown, which was a perfect match. You can also wipe any off with your finger or a cotton swab if you get it on the skin above or below your brow. I do like the look of my eyes when I use the pencil to define my brows. I think my eyes look more striking and awake.
I'll continue to use this product, and I would buy it again. The first day I got this, I tried it at night, forgot I had it on, and went to sleep with it, and when I woke up, it was still intact. So I can say it's long wearing and didn't smudge at all!
" — ALP