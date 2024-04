A seamless bodysuit for offering support and smoothing

You can wear it under something else or on its own as a top.Some reviewers say the bodysuit is comparable to the Skims versions. It's available in women's sizes XXS-5XL and 11 colors and styles."I am obsessed. I got the thong Shapewear for a comfy daily shapewear and forget I am even wearing it. The shapewear offers excellent support on my double d chest as well. I will definitely be buying more. The thong does ride up on me, but I do not mind it, as all thong bodysuits do that. I will definitely look into buying a few brief versions for my time of month and more comfort with clothing that requires no hiding panty lines. I also bought the post-surgery shapewear and really enjoyed it, but I had to return it as I had arm lipo and felt it was pushing everything toward my arms. I wish they made a version with long sleeves. For those that have no concern of arms and post-surgery, I loved the way it cinched me in in my tummy area and the comfort under my clothes." — Zoka