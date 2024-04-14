Popular items from this list:
- A beeswax wood polisher so you can revive your worn, dinged cabinets and table
- A Bissell Little Green machine because your living room looks like you’re running a doggy daycare out of it
- A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel for dissolving hard dead skin in minutes
1
A beeswax wood polisher so you can revive your worn, dinged cabinets and table
2
A collagen-coating hair treatment if your dry, damaged strands could use a little TLC
Bek O'Connell / BuzzFeed,
3
A Bissell Little Green machine because your living room looks like you're running a doggy daycare out of it
4
A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel for dissolving hard dead skin in minutes
5
A cuticle oil that'll restore your shredded nails after a gel manicure
6
A travel tray with a place for snacks, a cup holder and an adapter so you can use it in cupholders in the car, outdoor chairs, etc.
7
A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray
8
A pet hair remover if you're tired of getting fur all over your clothes
9
Two teeth-whitening pens that work lot quicker (and taste better) than whitening strips that slip and slide all over your teeth
10
A seamless bodysuit for offering support and smoothing
11
A six-pack of cleaning K-Cups that'll get rid of residue in your machine and prevent flavors from transferring
12
A roll-on sunscreen sponge to make the messy task of applying sunscreen a heck of a lot better
13
An easily washable drip catcher so the counter space between the back of your faucet and the wall doesn't turn into a puddle after you wash the dishes
14
A cute V-neck maxi wrap dress
15
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper because you've got pounds of produce in your fridge just waiting to be prepped for dinner
16
A pill organizer for helping you consistently take your medication — whether you're on vacation or just forgetful
17
A magnetic screen door that'll let in the cool spring breeze air (while keeping out bugs)
We got this screen so our dog can go in and out freely without letting the bugs in.,
18
A handy bath ducky to tell you in seconds whether the bath water is too hot for baby
19
A TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste
20
A three-in-one ergonomic rake that grabs and bags lawn debris without you having to bend over
21
An extreme hold eyebrow gel that offers 16 hours of hold without looking crunchy
22
Some washing machine cleaning tablets for cleaning and freshening the inside while dissolving residue
23
A pack of semi-cured gel nail strips to give you salon-worthy results at home, for a fraction of the price
24
A ceiling fan cleaner because you're tired of attempting to clean the fan only to end up with a face full of dust
25
A leakproof, airtight and water-tight fridge door jug for freeing up some much-needed space in the refrigerator
26
A pack of foaming garbage disposal cleaners that'll deodorize your sink and get rid of the funk
27
A shea butter–infused cream-to-powder E.l.f. multi-stick to replace your blush, lipstick and eyeshadow
28
A six-pack of aesthetic highlighters so you can reward yourself for your work