At first, we set out to write an article about men’s performance pants that reviewers say dry super quickly. But soon into our product research, we realized the selling point of these pants isn’t only that they dry fast: it’s that they dry fast while also being comfortable, breathable, easy to launder and versatile for all sorts of activities. In the world of menswear, a good pair of performance pants packs well, doesn’t wrinkle and can go from hiking trails to golf courses to fishing boats and even dinner or the office — sometimes all in the same day.