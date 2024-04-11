ShoppingStyle travelMen

Reviewers Say You Can Wear These Men’s Quick Dry Pants Everywhere

Performance pants so comfortable, you’ll be going back to order more.
At first, we set out to write an article about men’s performance pants that reviewers say dry super quickly. But soon into our product research, we realized the selling point of these pants isn’t only that they dry fast: it’s that they dry fast while also being comfortable, breathable, easy to launder and versatile for all sorts of activities. In the world of menswear, a good pair of performance pants packs well, doesn’t wrinkle and can go from hiking trails to golf courses to fishing boats and even dinner or the office — sometimes all in the same day.

After looking at some of our favorite hikers on Instagram, cross-comparing tons of reviews and searching a variety of styles and cuts, we’re excited to offer you a curated list of the best-rated, most-beloved men’s performance pants that reviewers say dry fast, travel well and feel good during both high-intensity workouts and mellow days walking the dog.

1
Nordstrom
A pair of Peter Millar sports pants
Looking at reviews, we immediately noticed the people who like Peter Millarreally like Peter Millar. These straight-leg pants are a big crowd pleaser, with a classic cut and moisture-wicking twill making them ideal for work or play.

Size: These range from men's 30x32 to 42x32.

Promising review: "Long time Peter Millar buyer. I had been looking for a pair of pants that were professional and versatile for days in the office and those when I’m on the move quite a bit. They fit great, very comfortable material and wear extremely well in at all times. Highly recommend this product." — AW
$160 at Nordstrom
2
Old Navy
A pair of "hybrid" performance pants and slacks
We love Old Navy here at HuffPost, and consistently discover great finds there, so we can't say we were too surprised to find these versatile men's pants. They're stretchy but still sharp and relaxed through the hip and thigh and are thankfully wrinkle-proof, so you can ditch your daily ironing.

Size: These run from men's 28x30 to 54x34.

Promising review: "Fantastic material. These pants look great, but are also extremely comfortable. No need to iron them and they can be dressed up with a shirt for the office or dressed down with a T-Shirt for a casual night out. Also great for the golf course." — Old Navy customer
$32.99 at Old Navy
3
Kuhl
A set of super versatile water-resistant pants
If you aren't familiar with Kuhl, they're a privately owned and independent outdoor brand that makes smaller batches of clothing, as to not over-produce them. These celebrated pants are made for all-season wear with a water-resistant finish and a gusseted crotch for maximum mobility.

Size: These run from men's 28x30 to 42x36.

Promising review: "I have these in just about every color. I purchased my first pair in 2019, and they are still looking fresh. They are versatile pants for both the office and the trails." — Sean
$99 at Kuhl
4
Target
A set of straight-legged lightweight golf pants
Another set that many reviewers compared to Lululemon, these straight-legged golf pants from Target will become a wardrobe staple. They can pass for dress pants but feel like sweats and can go indoors or outdoors, wherever you are.

Size: These run from men's 30x30 to 42x32.

Promising review: "I love wearing them at the golf course, when traveling, or at work. People think I paid a lot for them. I bought every color that is out." — Rey
$40 at Target
5
Amazon
A set of straight-legged hiking pants
Not huge on joggers? We got you. These straight-legged pants give you space and air without bogging you down. They're made with a water-repellent finish on fabric to ward off light rain and stains, keeping you dry and fresh on the go.

Size: These run from men's S to 3XL. Check the size chart to ensure the right fit.

Promising review: "Got these for with work and they're a great fit, I pressure wash all day and use harsh chemicals, they stand up like no other and dry fast!" — Justin Rider
$21.59 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A pair of airy running pants
A sporty look that's still sharp, these running pants are great for hiking, hanging or lifting weights. They give you ample space in the legs before tapering in at the ankle and offer zippered pockets for extra security.

Size: These run from men's S-3XL. Check the size chartto ensure the best fit.

Promising review: "These are very comfortable and practical joggers. They fit to size, are quick drying, lightweight, breathable, allow for flexibility, and have the practicality of zipped pockets. I have really enjoyed running in these and would highly recommend them." — Jimmy M
$27.99 at Amazon
7
Columbia
A set of Columbia zip-off pants
Get the best of both worlds with a pair of timeless outdoor convertible pants from Columbia. Providing UPF 50 sun protection and moisture-wicking fabric that pulls moisture to the surface for it to more quickly evaporate.

Size: These run from men's 28x28 to 44x36.

Promising review: "These are wonderful... they launder and come out with no wrinkles. They are cool and dry quickly if you get them wet while you are on the boat." — Mimi1995
$65 at Columbia
8
Amazon
A pair of lightweight stretch joggers
While these only have 80 reviews, nearly each is a glowing 5-star review, with many comparisons to pants from Lululemon. The slim tapered jogger looks modern without being too young or flashy, and as they're designed for gold they're essentially sweats disguised as dressier slacks.

Sizes: These run from men's S-XXL. Check the size chart to ensure the best fit.

Promising review: "If you are looking for a Lulu dupe look no further! These joggers are great quality for the price! The material is soft, sleek, and stretchy. Run true to size. The cut is perfect, no awkward baggginess, or pulling in wrong direction. They have become my husbands go to joggers! They clean well, after multiple cleanings there are no wear & tear such as rips, holes, unraveling or shrinking. Will definitely be making more purchases!" — dominique beljung
$45 at Amazon
9
Zappos
Or Under Armour's sporty joggers
Sweatpants that still feel structured, these Under Armour joggers have a loose fit that still looks tailored. They're made from moisture-wicking fabric that keeps you fresh and a smooth knit fabric that feels great on the skin.

Size: These run from men's S-4XL. Check the size cart to ensure the best fit.

Promising review: "I have several pairs of this pants . And I love them. They last a very long time. And you can sweat and they will dry off really fast." — Alexi94
$34.77+ at Zappos
10
L.L. Bean
Or these L.L.Bean multisport pants
As the name states, these L.L.Bean pants are for all sorts of activities. They're lightweight, straight through your hips and legs and come in a variety of inseams.

Size: These run from men's S-3XL with 28-, 30-, 32- and 34-inch inseams.

Promising review: "Close to perfect for travel. Light weight, durable, wash and dry quickly, flexible fit." — Short and fat
$54.99+ at L.L. Bean
11
Amazon
This set of hiking pants with zippered pockets
Breathable, lightweight and stretchy while still giving you a tailored look, these hiking pants can really go anywhere. The zippered pockets give you a little peace of mind knowing you won't drop your phone or wallet at the gym or on your boat.

Size: These run from men's S-3XL. Check the size chart to ensure the best fit.

Promising review: "Very happy with these pants. I wear them casually to run around town and also to the gym. The material breathes great and the moisture wicking is fantastic. They dry really quickly after a long workout and a lot of sweating. They also fit well and they look good too. After ordering one pair to try them out, I ordered two more. I would recommend them go anyone." — Chi
$26.99 at Amazon
12
Zappos
A pair of super comfortable golf pants
Another set that really looks like formal slacks, these beloved golf pants are made from a midweight jersey polyester, with a little extra stretch for more comfort. They'll feel like sweats, but the zip-fly and button makes them office-ready.

Size: These run from men's 30x30 to 42x30.

Promising review: "This is my second pair of the open to close pants and once again they didn't disappoint. They're super comfortable and versatile for many applications. 10/10 would recommend." — BrandonY
$129.95 at Zappos
