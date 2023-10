Reviewers Say They Live In These 34 Pieces Of Clothing (And You Probably Will, Too)

A scoop-neck cotton bra smartly made without any underwire or padding

TomboyX is a queer-owned business on a mission to create underwear and swimsuits that any body can feel comfortable in, no matter their size or gender. In addition to bras, they also have underwear sleepwear, swimwear, socks and more."My chest is larger, and I've always had this stigma around them to make sure they look perfect and are always out. But I'm genderqueer, and I don't really want to have the focus on my chest, however, I don't mind my chest and don't always want to bind, so I feel like this is the most perfect bra. It holds everything in and shapes everything really nicely, but doesn't make my chest bigger or put it on display." — emily