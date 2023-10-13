Reviewers Say They Live In These 34 Pieces Of Clothing (And You Probably Will, Too)

Popular items from this list:
A pair of overalls that I'm pretty sure are an "overall" great purchase
Promising review:
"I originally got these in light green. I absolutely love them, so much so, that I came back for three more pairs. I literally live in these. I still can’t believe that they are linen and cotton. Amazingly fair price and wonderfully comfortable clothing!!" — Catherine S.
A two-piece knit shorts and tank set you can dress up or down
Promising review:
"I just bought two more because I love this outfit so much! It doesn’t plunge quite as low as the model picture (thankful for that). I got a compliment right away. My neighbors are probably tired of seeing me in these because I live in them.
" — Mindy Shepard
A quilted zip-up jacket that looks eerily similar to a very popular Free People one
Reviewers do mention that it's oversized, so you may want to size down if you want a closer fit. Promising reviews
: "This jacket looks just like the Free People jacket but for a much better price!" — Theresa R
"So comfortable, I’ve been practically living in it. Sleeves are long and wide but I roll them up one fold and they are perfect. Thinking of sewing them up to prevent them from unrolling." — Beth B
A Hanes pullover sweatshirt reviewers are R-A-V-I-N-G about how because it's so comfy
Promising review:
"I live in this sweatshirt! I am ALL for a comfortable crewneck sweater. I have several from all different brands. I love this one so much. I was in between a small or medium, and I’m so glad I went with small. If you want it more oversized, I would have gone for the medium. Trying to find out a secret way to buy more without the hubby cutting me off from Amazon! Lol. BUY IT!" — Kallie Dumas
An Outdoor Voices exercise dress you can wear to play tennis, go hiking or basically any other activity
Promising review:
"I am in love with this dress and will be buying in many more colors. I live in this dress in the summer. It is perfect for doing yard work, walking, hiking, running, etc. and then I use it as a bathing suit to cool off in the lake or wear kayaking.
It dries quickly and is so so comfy!" — Lauren
A V-neck sweater with a such a fun back that people will end up doing a double take as they walk by you
Promising review:
"It's a perfect fall sweater. I basically live in this sweater. The back is adorable. The burnt orange is the epitome of a fall pumpkin color. Soft and very nice material." — Cori Pierce
A silky cami you can really dress up and down, so you might as well grab a couple of colors
Promising review:
"I purchased six of these camisoles and have been living in them.
The material feels so nice, and the colors are beautiful. I usually wear them with a cardigan sweater so much of the camisole is showing. They're made well and the colors are beautiful." — Mary Katherine
A half-zip hoodie Lululemon thankfully keeps making in more colors
Promising review
: "I basically live in my scubas! They go with every outfit and are excellent quality. They are pricey but absolutely worth the money." — maddie
A puff-sleeve maxi dress with an elastic bodice and puff sleeves for a super romantic look
Promising review:
"I live in this dress. I get stares walking in public because of it, and the good type. Lined, soft, washes well, would tumble dry on low heat and delicate, just because the fabric can scrunch up a bit. Doesn’t wrinkle, hits me at mid-calf, and is just absolutely stunning. I don’t review often. Even bought it in the dusty blue color, but I find myself returning to the pink one all the time. And I liiiive in my dresses." — Alexa
A cami jumper you can wear on its own, with a bralette, tank, T-shirt or even long-sleeved shirt
Pssst! Reviewers also say this is a great option during pregnancy because it's bump-friendly and works long after baby is born!Promising review:
"I have been living in this jumpsuit! Just went to order more and realized they’re not available in my size right now. It fits oversized, but that’s how I was expecting it to fit. I could easily wear this every day.
I’ve been washing on cold and hang dry, and it’s holding up well." — Lauren
A pair of pull-on Levi's jeans if you're looking for a comfy jean that doesn't skimp on style
Promising review
: "I know there are already thousands of glowing reviews about these jeans but I figured I'd throw my two cents in as well. I have four pairs of these jeans and am back to buy more. I live in these jeans every single day. They're SO comfortable, they don't lose their shape, and probably my absolute favorite thing about them is that the waistband doesn't roll!
I have another pair by a different company, and even though they're the same size, the waistband rolls down constantly. Now that I'm getting more of these I'm donating that other brand!" — NCJennifer
A V-neck dress to help you achieve that chill boho look you've been attempting for years now
Promising review:
"Get it!! It's perfection. It's so soft. It is flowy but fits and hits me right at mid-shin. A boho girl's dream! I live in it now. I'm going to buy one in every color." — Ariel S.
A racerback "Brami" (bra + cami), which means this is the only thing you have to put on to feel comfortable and supported
Klassy Network is a woman-owned small business known for its Brami (bra + cami) tops. They also sell blouses, bottoms, swimwear and eyewear.Promising review:
"I practically live in this thing. One of the best bramis ever made. They need to make more of these with different colors so I can expand more wardrobe further. Never looked better." — Emily G.
Joggers that'll be an upgrade to those ratty ones you've def been wearing for a few years too long
Promising review
: "I love these pants. I live in them. I wear them to run errands with wedge sneakers. I wear them in the summer with sandals, to the gym, to walk my dog, to sit on my couch hungover on Sundays.
They're fitted enough to look put together and nice but are more comfortable than being naked. The material is like yoga pants but better. They hold their shape all day and wash great. I own them in three colors and have three pairs of in black. BUY THEM. You NEED them. You will be a better person if you own them. They're true to size." — Emma
An embroidered Taylor Swift "Fearless" sweatshirt you'll find yourself reaching for forever and always
BuzzFeed Shopping Editor Heather Braga says:
"A handful of us have ordered pieces from Three Thirteen and have nothing but positive things to say about this woman-owned small business. My fellow BuzzFeed editor Emma Lord
didn't have to do much convincing to get me to add one of these beauties into my cart shortly after hers arrived. The Fearless one is the second to join my collection :wink:. I absolutely live in these crewnecks! The best part about this shop is that you can have the embroidery done on an array of items — sweatshirts, tees, hoodies, or a long sleeve. The quality is fantastic and I'll be living in mine while scream-singing 'Mr. Perfectly Fine.'"
High-waist leggings so versatile, you can wear them for lounging around, working out or even out of the house
Promising reviews:
"Very comfortable. I live in them! I really like wearing these leggings. I will have to buy some more." — barb chipman
"Wow! I was extremely skeptical of these leggings considering they’re a 'one size fits all' type of deal. I am 5'5 and curvier. I was worried they were going to be too tight or see-through. However, that’s not the case! They are not see-through even after three washes so far
. They are extremely soft and comfortable. The only thing I noticed is they are more of a muted black compared to some of my other leggings but it’s barely noticeable. I liked them so much I ordered a second pair. Def would recommend!" — nichole campton
A zippered running jacket I'm convinced might be the unicorn of jackets because it can do it all
Promising review:
"I LOVE LOVE LOVE these jackets. I love the thumb cut outs and the cuff that can keep your hands warm. The zipper pockets are great for holding your phone and keys. They run small so size up at least one size. I bought three of these and will buy more. I live in these jackets now!
" — Jennifer
A two-piece lounge set you may have seen your fave influencer rocking on social media
Promising reviews:
"So comfy and great for breastfeeding! I live in this, so I’m thinking about purchasing one more. Does shrink slightly in the dryer." — Bonnie J. McDaniel
"I ordered this set after admiring the Free People lounge set
that was way out of my price range! I got it today, and I’m in love. It’s so comfy and cozy and fits great! Definitely ordering another color soon!" —🍃
A pair of cutoff shorts made with lightweight and stretchy denim
Promising review:
"I live in these shorts! I’m 5’9”. These are not too short. I love the stretch. I went up a size so they wouldn’t be tight. I would highly recommend them." — Leah Davis
An oversized crewneck super easy to throw on in the morning when you may have pressed snooze a few too many times
Promising review:
"I live in this! This is an oversized sweater, if you order your actual size, It is a warm soft comfortable, mid-weight knit. Washes well on cold. The sleeves at the wrist are narrow, so I don't get them as dirty as some of my other sweaters, but don't worry there is plenty of stretch. Comfy and on regular rotation for me." — Amazon customer
A flowy tank dress that's essentially made with the same material as pajamas
Promising review:
"I live in this dress. I actually have three. It’s comfortable, has pockets, and I can tie up the bottom if I need to." — laura
A pair of patterned high-waisted leggings with more than 15,600 5-star ratings
Promising review:
"The best leggings I’ve ever owned! They feel like butter with the perfect amount of compression to stay in place while working out. I live in these!! A little extra length on me because I am short but I was fine with it as it wasn't noticeable when I pulled them up slightly on each leg. Ordered in other colors!!" — Kayla
An embroidered sweatshirt showing Princess Diana in her iconic revenge dress
Viable NYC
is a woman-owned small business based in New York! Plus, 10% of proceeds from this sweatshirt go to suicide prevention and awareness.
When I came across this sweatshirt while scrolling TikTok, I just knew I HAD to own it. I've loved Princess Diana for years now, and this look is unmatched. And ever since this sweatshirt arrived, I basically haven't taken it off my body. It is so perfect. It's soft and comfortable and yet so chic. I paired it with my faux-leather shorts to show a more dressed-up look. If you're a fan of Diana, you NEED this sweatshirt. Or check out the other designs in the shop, because there are so many other great styles.
A fuzzy three-piece loungewear set for the days when the only option is to be comfortable
Promising review:
"I am living in this. I love this three-piece set. I feel like a housewife when I wear it. Lol. It's not the most amazing quality, but it's really good for the price. It's so soft." — Panda Time
A fitted sports and yoga tank with a padded bra you totally can wear working out or going out
Promising review:
"I now live in these tops. They are so versatile and an amazing quality.
The yellow top is more of a 'baby poop green' but it’s actually still cute somehow. These are great to go from a bra to a workout top to a cute crop with an open jacket and not change all day!" — Coreen Van Orden
A V-neck pleated tunic you'll look and feel so great in, you'll probably start dancing and twirling in it immediately
Promising review:
"I own this in three colors and live in them. They can be dressed up or down for so many things. The size chart worked great for me, make sure to check it before purchase because its sizing is different from other brands. The V-neck hits at a normal spot, not low cut. The dress feels stylish and also so comfortable." — Chris
A pair of drawstring lounge pants designed with fabric that many reviewers say compares to Lululemon's On The Fly pants
Promising review:
"Love these pants! Wonderful quality. Dress up or down. Make sure to wash inside out to prevent pilling. I live in these. Lululemon quality a fraction of the price." — Amazon customer
A printed coverup you can wear so many ways
Promising review:
"This is so beautiful and has a gorgeous pattern. It's made with amazing fabric; soft and beautiful flowy drape. I lived in it all summer around the pool. Plus, it's super cute with shorts or jeans. It's one of my favorites now." — J Allen
A scoop-neck cotton bra smartly made without any underwire or padding
TomboyX is a queer-owned business on a mission to create underwear and swimsuits that any body can feel comfortable in, no matter their size or gender. In addition to bras, they also have underwear sleepwear, swimwear, socks and more. Promising review:
"My chest is larger, and I've always had this stigma around them to make sure they look perfect and are always out. But I'm genderqueer, and I don't really want to have the focus on my chest, however, I don't mind my chest and don't always want to bind, so I feel like this is the most perfect bra. It holds everything in and shapes everything really nicely, but doesn't make my chest bigger or put it on display. Not to mention, just how amazingly comfortable they are. I live in these.
" — emily
A corduroy button-down shirt you can wear on its own or open with a tank underneath
Promising review:
"I ordered one, and I basically live in it — so I am ordering a few more as we speak. It’s my favorite thing to throw on to assemble a cute, casual look!" — JH
A high-waisted palazzo trouser ideal for when you just don't feel like wearing a dress
Promising review:
"Previously purchased a cream-colored pair of these, and LOVED them and LIVED in them all summer. Just got this black pair. They are just as fabulous. Thin material — can be worn in any season." — Sarah
A drawstring jumpsuit you'll find yourself reaching for morning after morning
Promising review:
"Originally, I wanted a comfy outfit for air travel and bought this before my last trip to Mexico. As soon as I put it on, I fell in love with it. I now live in it.
It's comfortable and fits perfectly. I will be purchasing more!" — Meg Fanslow
A plaid shacket for an effortlessly chic final layer to your look
Promising review:
"I'm living in this! I absolutely love this jacket. It's my favorite thing to wear out over anything. I would love it more if it were lined, but I'm still in love with it and wearing it everywhere." — K D
A three-quarter–sleeve striped dress with pockets!
Promising review:
"I LOVE it! My husband surprised me with it today because I had hinted that it was in our Amazon cart. Well, it fits PERFECTLY! It has pockets! Love the three-quarter–length sleeves! Seems very well made too! Now I want another color!!! I live in this adorable dress!!!!!" — Meghan
