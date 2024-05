Reviewers Say They Walked All Over Europe In These Shoes

Birkenstock Boston clogs

A shoe from Europe, Birkenstock Boston clogs are supportive, stylish and feel good on your feet. They have an anatomically correct unisex cork footbed to give your piggies ample stability and will mold to your feet for extra comfort. They're lightweight so they're easy to pack, they slide on so they're handy through airport security and they dress up nice with slacks or linen pants if you want to wear them to dinner or fancier attractions."Awesome comfort - I failed to allow time to break in my new soft bed clogs before leaving for a. No problem--there wasI have worn primarily Birkenstocks for many years and was surprised to learn that a way had been found to improve upon an already great product. I highly recommend the soft footbed, though the style choices are limited." — Marcia P