Reviewers Say They Walked All Over Europe In These Shoes

From taking on cobblestone streets to perusing historic art museums, reviewers say these were their favorite shoes to wear walking around Europe.
Merrell Jungle mocs, Hoka sneakers and Columbia hiking boots.
On a vacation full of sightseeing and amazing meals, the last thing you need is blisters or foot pain. Whether you’re walking miles of cobblestone streets, exploring old castles or visiting every art museum in sight, you want a good pair of shoes when you’re Europe-bound. And we found just the ones.

From sneakers to slide-ons to surprisingly supportive clogs, we rounded up the best shoes to wear for walking in Europe. Every pair has reviews speaking to how comfortable and durable they were during European travels. Some are more casual, and some are easier to dress up, but all make for great traveling options that will keep your feet secure and stable on long planes and airport walks as well as walking tours, tower climbs and venturing from vineyard to vineyard.

Every pair is either unisex or available in both women’s and men’s versions. Grab a set of comfortable kicks for everyone in your party and enjoy your time across the pond with full stomachs and happy feet.

1
Amazon
A sporty set of ASICS men's sneakers
If you're a runner, you already know that ASICS makes great, high-quality performance sneakers in a ton of fun colors. But these supportive kicks are also great for international travel. They're lightweight and not too bulky, while still giving the support you need, and they come in a bunch of great styles to give your outfit a little pop. (The review below is for the men’s sizes, but we included a link to women’s as well.)

Promising review: "Wore this all over Europe, super comfortable and easy to walk in for 20,000 steps per day!" — Amazon customer
Women's: $54.95+ at AmazonMen's: $68.21+ at Amazon
2
Hoka
Hoka Bondi 8
Another running shoe that's great for travel, the Hoka Bondi 8s are on-trend while still being top quality and comfort. We've written before about Hoka sneakers and feel they're worth the hype (and price tag). Ideal for stability, these sneakers have considerable cushioning that will keep you feeling steady on cobblestones or tiny windy streets, and a breathable mesh upper.

Promising Hoka review: "Dr. Recommended Hoka Bondi after I had a Morton's Neuroma removed. 8 years and they are still the best. I have worn some out and I like to have more than one great color at a time. Walk all the time and recently wore them for two weeks straight on cobblestones and hills in Europe." — Rivergirl
Women's: $165 at HokaMen's: $165 at HokaWomen's: $131.99 at Zappos
3
Zappos
Birkenstock Boston clogs
A shoe from Europe, Birkenstock Boston clogs are supportive, stylish and feel good on your feet. They have an anatomically correct unisex cork footbed to give your piggies ample stability and will mold to your feet for extra comfort. They're lightweight so they're easy to pack, they slide on so they're handy through airport security and they dress up nice with slacks or linen pants if you want to wear them to dinner or fancier attractions.

Promising review: "Awesome comfort - I failed to allow time to break in my new soft bed clogs before leaving for a 3-week tour of Europe. No problem--there was virtually no break-in time! I have worn primarily Birkenstocks for many years and was surprised to learn that a way had been found to improve upon an already great product. I highly recommend the soft footbed, though the style choices are limited." — Marcia P
Men's and Women's: $160 at Zappos
4
Amaazon
Dansko clogs
A longtime favorite of nurses, teachers, service industry workers and commuters, Dansko clogs are made for walking, standing and constant movement. With an EVA midsole that gives you stability and absorbs shocks and a memory foam lining with arch support, they are comfortable for long-time wear. These also dress up well and can totally pass as a dress shoe to wear to dinner or a show.

Promising review: "I am devoted to Dansko shoes and own several pair. They remain the only shoes I can walk in all day and not be in pain. I wore these every day on a recent trip to Europe, walked several miles every day and felt great. I suffer from plantar fasciitis so that is saying a LOT!! They provide great arch support and are very durable. Too bad I can't wear them with a business suit!" — theenglishmajor
Women's: $134.95+ at AmazonMen's: $115.95+ at Amazon
5
All Birds
Allbirds Tree Runners
Available in fun patterns as well as totally minimalist styles, these Allbirds give you the comfort and ease of a pair of sneakers, while still looking sleek and higher-end. They're incredibly lightweight, with a cushioned midsole to give your feet support. Best of all, they're machine-washable, so you can throw them in the wash once you get home.

Promising review: "I bought these shoes for travel in Europe, wanting something fashionable, not a sport sneaker and very comfortable. These fit the bill, and I'm very happy with them. They do seem to get dirty rather easily however, but they wash nicely in the washing machine, air dry." — Sarah L
Women's: $78+ at AllbirdsMen's: $78+ at Allbirds
6
Amazon
A timeless pair of Merrell Jungle mocs
Merrell's Jungle mocs are a longtime standout among comfortable shoes that are easy to take on and off. They'll be great for the airport and plane but will also give you stability and a grippy sole when walking on uneven pavements or loads of stairs. Wear them through a long nature walk or style them with slacks for going out at night.

Promising review: "These are great walking shoes. I wear these when I travel and can walk the cobblestoned streets of Europe with ease all day. They are excellent for going through airport security too when you have to slip on and off your shoes. On airplane rides I can easily slip them on and off. I plan to buy some other colors in the near future." — T. Stewart
Women's: $63.90+ at AmazonMen's: $44.53+ at Amazon
7
Amazon
A pair of Columbia hiking boots
When we spoke to travel and lifestyle blogger Helene Sula about gifts for travelers, she recommended these waterproof hiking boots from Columbia. They're not wildly expensive and are ideal for colder, wetter European countries.

"I just spent two weeks going to over a dozen Christmas markets throughout chilly central Europe and these shoes saved me," she said. "Though they are hiking boots, they are comfortable enough to be worn all day. I've had these for three years now and they still look brand new.”

Promising review: "I used these shoes while on a hiking trip in Europe. They needed no breaking in and felt super sturdy. I wore them for over 6-8 hours at a time and my feet didn’t feel tired or cramped. Great buy!" — ZB
Women's: $60+ at AmazonMen's: $70.43+ at Amazon
