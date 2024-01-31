Reviewers Say They Walked All Over Europe In These Shoes

On a vacation full of sightseeing and amazing meals, the last thing you need is blisters or foot pain. Whether you’re walking miles of cobblestone streets, exploring old castles or visiting every art museum in sight, you want a good pair of shoes when you’re Europe-bound. And we found just the ones.

From sneakers to slide-ons to surprisingly supportive clogs, we rounded up the best shoes to wear for walking in Europe. Every pair has reviews speaking to how comfortable and durable they were during European travels. Some are more casual, and some are easier to dress up, but all make for great traveling options that will keep your feet secure and stable on long planes and airport walks as well as walking tours, tower climbs and venturing from vineyard to vineyard.

Every pair is either unisex or available in both women’s and men’s versions. Grab a set of comfortable kicks for everyone in your party and enjoy your time across the pond with full stomachs and happy feet.