“Great product. I’ve been using this for a couple of years. It’s a great sunscreen and good for my skin. Sometimes I wear it alone and it gives me an even skin tone. It looks as if I have great skin with hardly any makeup on. When I want a fuller coverage I just apply my base on top of it.” — Treca D.

“The only foundation I will use! I have tried others, but I will not use anything but this! It is lightweight, and does not feel like it has SPF in it at all. It is not greasy and covers well. I have extremely sensitive skin. Their products are amazing! This was recommended by a friend of mine who worked for a dermatologist for years. Well worth the money!” — Sara

“Try it! LOVE this product - good coverage, high SPF, universal color, nice texture, not greasy. I wear it as a foundation a lot of the time. A little goes a long way.” — TMcc