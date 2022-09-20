Shopping

This Cult-Favorite Tinted Sunscreen Is 40% Off For A Limited Time

It's available at 40% off for just $44.98.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Revision Skincare <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FREVISION-Skincare-Intellishade-SPF-45-Matte-1-7-oz%2F167171192&subId1=revisionskincarespf-lourdesuribe-092122-6329c22be4b0387bc701d310" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Intellishade Matte sunscreen" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6329c22be4b0387bc701d310" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FREVISION-Skincare-Intellishade-SPF-45-Matte-1-7-oz%2F167171192&subId1=revisionskincarespf-lourdesuribe-092122-6329c22be4b0387bc701d310" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Intellishade Matte sunscreen</a>
Walmart
Revision Skincare Intellishade Matte sunscreen

It’s not often we see high-end skin care products on sale, so when given the chance to save it’s imperative to jump on the opportunity. For skin care devotees, it’s even more exciting when said product is a usually pricey sunscreen. Who doesn’t love investing in luxury SPF?

Despite being fairly under-the-radar even within the skin care community, Revision Skincare’s Intellishade matte tinted moisturizing sunscreen is a cult-favorite product for beauty aficionados and dermatologists alike. And as luck would have it, it is on sale right now at Walmart as part of the retailer’s Mega Beauty sale for just $44.98 — making it 40% off its usual $75 price tag.

$44.98 at Walmart (originally $75)

This must-have anti-aging product protects the skin from harmful UV rays thanks to SPF 45, a nice high number you don’t always see in sun protection products that double as skin care. It infuses the skin with peptides that hydrate and strengthen the natural moisture barrier, which not only helps to ease and prevent fine lines and wrinkles but keeps skin soft, supple and smooth as well.

It has a universal sheer mineral tint that brightens and evens out skin tone, making it a great foundation replacement for anyone looking to simplify their morning routine. The matte finish doesn’t leave skin looking or feeling greasy and serves as a primer if you decide to add additional makeup. But don’t get nervous if you’re a dewy skin lover — it promotes a healthy glow that doesn’t look cakey or outdated, either.

Get the <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FREVISION-Skincare-Intellishade-SPF-45-Matte-1-7-oz%2F167171192&subId1=revisionskincarespf-lourdesuribe-092122-6329c22be4b0387bc701d310" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Revision Skincare Intellishade matte sunscreen" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6329c22be4b0387bc701d310" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FREVISION-Skincare-Intellishade-SPF-45-Matte-1-7-oz%2F167171192&subId1=revisionskincarespf-lourdesuribe-092122-6329c22be4b0387bc701d310" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="8">Revision Skincare Intellishade matte sunscreen</a> for 40% off right now.
Walmart
Get the Revision Skincare Intellishade matte sunscreen for 40% off right now.

This luxurious SPF-infused tinted moisturizer is a great option for those who prefer mineral sunscreen over a chemical sunscreen. It’s great for sun-damaged skin, beloved by dermatologists and suitable for use after skin care treatments like lasers or chemical peels. It’s gentle enough to use on oily or acne-prone skin and can even help to reduce the look of pores thanks to the inclusion of lecithin.

But don’t just take our word for it, this cult-fave tinted SPF has 5 out of 5 stars on Walmart, and 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon with 1,840 five-star ratings. Check a few reviews out below and pick one up for yourself while the savings are hot.

Promising reviews:

“Great product. I’ve been using this for a couple of years. It’s a great sunscreen and good for my skin. Sometimes I wear it alone and it gives me an even skin tone. It looks as if I have great skin with hardly any makeup on. When I want a fuller coverage I just apply my base on top of it.” — Treca D.

“The only foundation I will use! I have tried others, but I will not use anything but this! It is lightweight, and does not feel like it has SPF in it at all. It is not greasy and covers well. I have extremely sensitive skin. Their products are amazing! This was recommended by a friend of mine who worked for a dermatologist for years. Well worth the money!” — Sara

“Try it! LOVE this product - good coverage, high SPF, universal color, nice texture, not greasy. I wear it as a foundation a lot of the time. A little goes a long way.” — TMcc

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

