Declutter your bathroom counter once and for all with Revlon’s one-step hair dryer and volumizer hot air brush, which just happens to be on sale for less than $25 (originally $60) on Amazon for Cyber Monday.

Not only does it dry your hair, it also styles and adds volume as you use it, so you don’t need multiple hair tools. It’s equipped with a nondetachable oval brush that’s ideal for smoothing hair, preventing frizz and picking up hair follicles at the root, and it has round edges to create a voluminous, curled-ends look. The multiple heat settings also allow for drying and styling versatility.