If you missed the Cyber Monday sale on the wildly popular Revlon One-Step hair dryer and volumizer, you have another chance: It’s on sale again right now for $30 on Amazon (that’s 50% off!).

Declutter your bathroom counter once and for all, as this brush has multiple functions that eliminate the need for a ton of tools to do your hair every day. Not only does it dry your hair, but it also styles and adds volume as you use it. The nondetachable oval brush is ideal for smoothing hair, preventing frizz and picking up follicles at the root, and it has round edges to create a voluminous, curled-ends look. The multiple heat settings allow for drying and styling versatility.