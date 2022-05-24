If you haven’t gotten your hands on the widly popular Revlon One-Step Volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush, today’s your chance. Though it comes in other color options , the red color is currently on sale at Amazon for only $21.47 (originally $59.99!).

With this handy brush, you can declutter your bathroom counter once and for all, as it has multiple functions that eliminate the need for a ton of tools to do your hair every day. Not only does it dry your hair, but it also styles and adds volume as you use it. The nondetachable oval brush is ideal for smoothing hair, preventing frizz and picking up follicles at the root, and it has round edges to create a voluminous, curled-ends look. Multiple heat settings allow for drying and styling versatility.