Shopping

The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Brush Is Only $21 On Amazon Right Now

For 64% off right now, you can get the 3-in-1 styling tool that makes your hair routine so much quicker.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08CKLGLZJ?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=628ce3d5e4b0b1d9844d61c7%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Revlon&#x27;s One-Step Volumizer brush" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="628ce3d5e4b0b1d9844d61c7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08CKLGLZJ?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=628ce3d5e4b0b1d9844d61c7%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Revlon's One-Step Volumizer brush</a>
Amazon
Revlon's One-Step Volumizer brush

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

If you haven’t gotten your hands on the widly popular Revlon One-Step Volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush, today’s your chance. Though it comes in other color options, the red color is currently on sale at Amazon for only $21.47 (originally $59.99!).

With this handy brush, you can declutter your bathroom counter once and for all, as it has multiple functions that eliminate the need for a ton of tools to do your hair every day. Not only does it dry your hair, but it also styles and adds volume as you use it. The nondetachable oval brush is ideal for smoothing hair, preventing frizz and picking up follicles at the root, and it has round edges to create a voluminous, curled-ends look. Multiple heat settings allow for drying and styling versatility.

Amazon
The Revlon One-Step Volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush
This brush saves you a ton of hair styling time as it dries and styles, dries and adds volume to your hair in only one step. It has three heat settings so you can customize your styling experience to your hair's needs.
$21.47 at Amazon (originally $59.99)
Kristin Ess Titanium Curling Iron

This Line Of Haircare Is Target's Best Kept Secret

