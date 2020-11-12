HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

It’s a brush that’s been much-talked-about around the internet — Revlon’s One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer has become the hottest hot brush out there.

While you may have heard about this beloved Revlon hot brush, you may be hesitant to buy it without a discount. Luckily, we’ve got an early Black Friday deal on this volumizing hot brush that just might blow you away.

You won’t even have to wait until Black Friday to get this deal. This cult-favorite hair tool is currently marked down to just $35 (originally $60) at Amazon and Walmart. In fact, this deal is even cheaper than it was last year on Black Friday.

Keep in mind that while the brush comes in different colors — including pink, mint and turquoise — the original pink shade is the only one on sale for $35 (currently, other hues are on sale but for slightly more than $35).

Now you won’t have to pay full-price for the popular hot brush that we gave our “would recommend” stamp of approval. Our advice? This year, there will be lots of us shopping Black Friday online instead of in-store, so it’s best to snag something on sale now rather than waiting and risking it being sold-out soon (especially with so many sales kicking off throughout the month).

Revlon’s One-Step does the work of a blow dryer, round brush and straightener all in one. It’s supposed to help with detangling, smoothing and styling with its tufted bristles.

It’s also a volumizer, which means that you can get volume on top of your head and curled ends when using the brush. You can choose among three different heat settings, including cool, low and high.

This hot brush has over 100,000 reviews on Amazon alone. This past Prime Day, it was a top-seller among HuffPost readers, and since we tested it out outselves, we definitely recommend it.