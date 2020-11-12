HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
It’s a brush that’s been much-talked-about around the internet — Revlon’s One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer has become the hottest hot brush out there.
While you may have heard about this beloved Revlon hot brush, you may be hesitant to buy it without a discount. Luckily, we’ve got an early Black Friday deal on this volumizing hot brush that just might blow you away.
You won’t even have to wait until Black Friday to get this deal. This cult-favorite hair tool is currently marked down to just $35 (originally $60) at Amazon and Walmart. In fact, this deal is even cheaper than it was last year on Black Friday.
Keep in mind that while the brush comes in different colors — including pink, mint and turquoise — the original pink shade is the only one on sale for $35 (currently, other hues are on sale but for slightly more than $35).
Now you won’t have to pay full-price for the popular hot brush that we gave our “would recommend” stamp of approval. Our advice? This year, there will be lots of us shopping Black Friday online instead of in-store, so it’s best to snag something on sale now rather than waiting and risking it being sold-out soon (especially with so many sales kicking off throughout the month).
Revlon’s One-Step does the work of a blow dryer, round brush and straightener all in one. It’s supposed to help with detangling, smoothing and styling with its tufted bristles.
It’s also a volumizer, which means that you can get volume on top of your head and curled ends when using the brush. You can choose among three different heat settings, including cool, low and high.
In these unprecedented times, when lots of folks are cutting their own hair at home and dyeing their locks during lockdown, Revlon’s One-Step is a convenient choice for those who don’t want to spend too much time on their hair. That was the verdict from our shopping editors who tried it out for themselves.
This hot brush has over 100,000 reviews on Amazon alone. This past Prime Day, it was a top-seller among HuffPost readers, and since we tested it out outselves, we definitely recommend it.
Of course, our shopping editors will be keeping track of all the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals dropping in the weeks and days to come. Check back at HuffPost Finds for our Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020 coverage for deals like this one, including cookware deals to gobble up before Thanksgiving and TV deals to watch out for.
The Revlon hot brush just might help with hairy situations and bad hair days, especially if you’re over using a hair dryer.