“After seeing the advertisement for a similar, higher-priced product, Amazon search results brought me to this Revlon dry and style all-in-one for a quarter of what the higher-priced product cost; this is a steal in comparison to the competitor. During the first use, I timed it as it normally takes me about 7 or 10 minutes to dry my hair. With the Revlon, it cut that time in half. My hair came out dry, volumized, shiny, sleek, and the finish was as though I had taken a straight iron to my hair before applying a curling iron. There was so much bounce to my hair that it felt like I just got a haircut. When I pulled my hair into a pony at the end of the day, the pony was bouncy. Waking up the next day, my hair was still bouncy and still sleek.” — E. Marie

“I am as blown away as all my hairs. I am in shock. I have tried nearly every type of hair styling devices imaginable, even that old rotating hairbrush used in conjunction with a traditional dryer. This is honest to God truth. It took less than ten minutes. I stood petting my sleek hair, mouth agape, for another ten minutes, just to run out the timer, you know? It looked like I did a one-hour blowout from dripping wet hair. Truly astonishing.” — CaptWiggles

“I have a lot of hair. A LOT. My shoulders are so tired holding up a dryer and a round brush for eternity. I almost have to wake up BEFORE I GO TO SLEEP in order to have enough time to dry my hair before work. This thing took me 8 minutes. I naturally assumed, upon finishing, that I had entered some sort of Amazon-created beauty time warp. I checked with my husband, in the next room, and in fact I did not go through a blowout wormhole. The silkier-than-silk style was accomplished by this miracle of a brush in 8 minutes (several more minutes were lost to running my hands through my hair and flicking it over my shoulder while smiling coquettishly in the mirror). If you struggle with an over abundance of hair like I do, seriously consider giving this amazing contraption a try.” — Chris

“I am 50+ with baby fine hair which always seems frizzy after I dry it. I get tired of messing with it before it’s actually dry, and it still ends up a bit frizzy. My adult daughter, blessed with lots of thick hair, recommended this hair dryer because she said it was so easy to use and her hair felt great afterward. I was skeptical, but since it was inexpensive, I thought it was worth a try. And I love, love, love it! It dries my hair a lot faster than a regular hair dryer, and it’s much easier than tying to use a hair dryer and hair brush together. And best of all, my hair looks happy, like I just left the salon. I would totally recommend this!” — Amazon customer