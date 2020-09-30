HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Thanks to missed salon appointments, overgrown locks, at-home dye jobs, and very few occasions worthy of a blowout, your hair could probably use a little TLC right about now.
You might not be reaching for your hair straightener or curling iron as often as you used to, but you still probably want to look put-together for routine Zoom meetings or the occasional date night. Your locks could probably also use a break from all of the topknots and headbands you’ve been wearing.
The Revlon One-Step hair dryer and volumizer hot air brush is a styling tool that makes at-home blowouts a reality. This top-rated hot air brush has become the stuff of legend, racking up a whopping 83,000 reviews on Amazon — and a loyal fan base with great hair.
Our own shopping editors — all with very different morning routines and hair textures — even reviewed it to see if it was really worth the hype. (Spoiler: They think it is!)
And right now, it’s an early Prime Day deal you don’t want to brush off.
The Revlon One-Step hair dryer and volumizer hot air brush normally retails for $60, but you can find it on sale on Amazon for just $42 right now. (Quite the steal when you consider some people are out here spending $70,000 a year on hair upkeep.)
If you don’t know, the Revlon One-Step has the ability to detangle, dry and volumize hair in a fraction of the time it takes to fumble around with a blow-dryer and round brush. When tested, our editors went from wet locks to stylized, volumized hair in less than 10 minutes.
The oval brush design has curved sides to smooth hair and round edges that volumize roots. It features two heat and speed settings, and even a cool setting so you’re ready to go in seconds.
The cheapest we’ve ever seen the Revlon One-Step was for $35 on Black Friday last year, but this brush sells out fast and will be on the top of plenty holiday wishlists. With more people online shopping this holiday season than ever before, it could be worth grabbing this hot item before all of the holiday sales frenzy.